ANDRITZ AG    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
  Report
09/29 03:59:26 am
27.95 EUR   -0.75%
Andritz to Supply Train Wheel Production Line in Russia

09/29/2020 | 03:46am EDT

By Olivia Bugault

Andritz Ag said Tuesday that it has signed a contract with Allegro, which is a joint venture between the U.K.'s Evraz PLC and RailService, to supply a production line for train wheels in Russia.

"The main part of the contract is expected to be booked in mid-2021, with the first consignment being scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2022," the Austrian engineering company said.

With the new production line, which will be supplied by Andritz subsidiaries ANDRITZ Maerz and Schuler AG, Allegro will be able to produce 200,000 train wheels per year, and up to 300,000 with an additional extension. Production is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2022, it added.

Andritz didn't disclose the financial details of the deal.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2020 6 513 M 7 604 M 7 604 M
Net income 2020 179 M 209 M 209 M
Net cash 2020 9,96 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
Yield 2020 3,58%
Capitalization 2 812 M 3 278 M 3 283 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 27 828
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart ANDRITZ AG
Duration : Period :
Andritz AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANDRITZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 37,65 €
Last Close Price 28,16 €
Spread / Highest target 59,8%
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wolfgang Leitner President & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Nowotny Chairman-Supervisory Board
Norbert Nettesheim Chief Financial Officer
Andreas Martiner Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Auer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANDRITZ AG-26.67%3 278
ATLAS COPCO AB12.21%53 583
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.39%41 687
FANUC CORPORATION-0.71%36 464
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-2.84%25 710
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.-3.51%25 538
