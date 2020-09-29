Andritz to Supply Train Wheel Production Line in Russia

By Olivia Bugault



Andritz Ag said Tuesday that it has signed a contract with Allegro, which is a joint venture between the U.K.'s Evraz PLC and RailService, to supply a production line for train wheels in Russia.

"The main part of the contract is expected to be booked in mid-2021, with the first consignment being scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2022," the Austrian engineering company said.

With the new production line, which will be supplied by Andritz subsidiaries ANDRITZ Maerz and Schuler AG, Allegro will be able to produce 200,000 train wheels per year, and up to 300,000 with an additional extension. Production is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2022, it added.

Andritz didn't disclose the financial details of the deal.

