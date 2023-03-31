Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Andritz AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:05:56 2023-03-31 am EDT
62.33 EUR   -2.31%
06:44aChanges in the ANDRITZ AG Executive Board
EQ
02:14aAndritz : to supply world-record MG paper production line to Gascogne Papier
PU
03/31ANDRITZ AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Changes in the ANDRITZ AG Executive Board

03/31/2023 | 06:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Andritz AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Changes in the ANDRITZ AG Executive Board

31.03.2023 / 12:42 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GRAZ, MARCH 31, 2023. ANDRITZ GROUP announces changes in its Executive Board, with two long-serving members retiring after their successful careers with the company.

Wolfgang Semper has been a member of the Executive Board since 2011, with responsibility for the Hydro business area, Group Automation & Digitalization, and the Corporate Security function. After more than 40 years in the hydropower sector, he is retiring at the end of March 2023. During his tenure, Wolfgang Semper helped to position ANDRITZ as a strong global market leader in hydropower, contributing to the company's success in the hydropower sector.

Humbert Köfler has been a member of the Executive Board since 2007, with responsibility for the Pulp & Paper Service and Separation business units. He will retire in September 2023 after 36 years with the company. During his tenure, Humbert Köfler successfully managed the growth and profitability of the Pulp & Paper Service and Separation business units.

“I would like to express my sincere thanks and appreciation to Wolfgang Semper and Humbert Köfler for their many years of dedicated and successful work for ANDRITZ. Their contributions have played a decisive role in developing ANDRITZ into a recognized, profitable international technology group,” says President and CEO Joachim Schönbeck.

The ANDRITZ Executive Board will welcome two new members as of April 1, 2023:

Frédéric Sauze (MBA, B. Eng.) has been appointed member of the Executive Board with responsibility for the Hydro business area. He has a proven track record in ANDRITZ, having previously held the positions of Senior Vice President of the ANDRITZ Hydro Service & Rehab Division North America, CEO of ANDRITZ S.A. de C.V. in Mexico, and President of ANDRITZ Hydro Corp. in the USA. Frédéric Sauze joined ANDRITZ in 2013 from ALSTOM, where he held various management positions in Mexico, Spain, the UK, and France.

Dietmar Heinisser (M.Sc. in Business Economics) has been appointed Member of the Executive Board with responsibility for the Separation business area. He has also been with ANDRITZ for many years, having successfully held various management positions in Austria, Germany, and the USA since joining the company in 1997. Dietmar Heinisser was previously Senior Vice President of the Paper Service segment.

ANDRITZ GROUP is confident that these changes will further strengthen its Executive Board and help the company to achieve its future goals.

– End –

PRESS RELEASE AND PHOTO AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD
Press release and photo are available for download at andritz.com/news. The photos may be published free of charge if the source is stated: “© photoworkers.at – ANDRITZ” and “© Behrendt & Rausch – ANDRITZ” respectively.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT
Susan Trast
Vice President Group Communications and Marketing
susan.trast@andritz.com
andritz.com

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. Sustainability is an integral part of the company’s business strategy and corporate culture. With its extensive portfolio of sustainable products and solutions, ANDRITZ aims to make the greatest possible contribution to a sustainable future and help its customers achieve their sustainability goals. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas – Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro and Separation. Technological leadership and global presence are cornerstones of the group’s strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 29,100 employees and over 280 locations in more than 40 countries.

 


31.03.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Andritz AG
Stattegger Straße 18
8045 Graz
Austria
Phone: +43 (0)316 6902-0
Fax: +43 (0)316 6902-415
E-mail: welcome@andritz.com
Internet: www.andritz.com
ISIN: AT0000730007
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1598443

 
End of News EQS News Service

1598443  31.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1598443&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about ANDRITZ AG
06:44aChanges in the ANDRITZ AG Executive Board
EQ
02:14aAndritz : to supply world-record MG paper production line to Gascogne Papier
PU
03/31ANDRITZ AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/30Andritz Ag : Publication of a resolution by the Annual General Meeting
EQ
03/29Agm : ANDRITZ AG's Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 2.10 per share
EQ
03/23Andritz : Starwood produces first fibers on ANDRITZ system only five months after start of..
PU
03/22Andritz : to supply beverage carton recycling line to Dong Tien Binh Duong Paper, Vietnam
PU
03/22Andritz : strengthens its digitalization portfolio to model autonomous operation based on ..
PU
03/22Andritz AG acquired Imagine That Inc.
CI
03/10Dd : Andritz AG: Dr. Wolfgang Leitner, Exercise of call options with cash settlement
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANDRITZ AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 8 191 M 8 932 M 8 932 M
Net income 2023 468 M 511 M 511 M
Net cash 2023 900 M 982 M 982 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,9x
Yield 2023 3,52%
Capitalization 6 518 M 7 108 M 7 108 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
EV / Sales 2024 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 29 094
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart ANDRITZ AG
Duration : Period :
Andritz AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANDRITZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 65,90 €
Average target price 71,78 €
Spread / Average Target 8,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joachim Schönbeck President & Chief Executive Officer
Norbert Nettesheim Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Leeb Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Martiner Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Auer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANDRITZ AG23.06%7 108
ATLAS COPCO AB3.59%58 060
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION15.66%43 170
FANUC CORPORATION18.23%33 676
SANDVIK AB15.18%26 261
FORTIVE CORPORATION4.81%23 784
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer