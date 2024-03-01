Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.03.2024 / 10:44 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): Isola

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Andritz AG

b) LEI
549300VZKC61IR5U8G96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000730007

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase, financed as part of a Lombard loan

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
56.487 EUR 1000 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
56.487 EUR 1000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
29/02/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


01.03.2024 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Andritz AG
Stattegger Straße 18
8045 Graz
Austria
Internet: www.andritz.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

89927  01.03.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1849685&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a