22.08.2023 / 09:18 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:Dr.
First name:Wolfgang
Last name(s):Leitner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position:Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Andritz AG

b) LEI
549300VZKC61IR5U8G96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Derivative
Description:Call options with cash settlement, based on ANDRITZ AG shares as underlying.

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of call options with cash settlement. Tenor: up to 2 years. exercise terms: weekly. average exercise price of the options: € 22.4949. average price of the underlying as the basis for calculating the options: € 44.9897. The purchase of physical shares in ANDRITZ AG on the basis of this agreement is excluded.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
23.0910 EUR7267 Units

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
23.0910 EUR7267 Units

e) Date of the transaction
18/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


22.08.2023 CET/CEST

Language:English
Company:Andritz AG
Stattegger Straße 18
8045 Graz
Austria
Internet:www.andritz.com

 
