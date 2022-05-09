Log in
    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/09 01:35:13 pm EDT
38.94 EUR   +0.36%
05/06ANDRITZ to deliver wheel heat treatment line to CAF MiiRA
AQ
DD: Andritz AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

05/09/2022 | 01:27pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.05.2022 / 19:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Leitner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Andritz AG

b) LEI
549300VZKC61IR5U8G96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative
Description: Call options with cash settlement, based on ANDRITZ AG shares as underlying

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of a cash-settled call option / Tenor: up to 2 years / Exercise terms: weekly / Average exercise price of the options: ? 19.2596 / Average price of the underlying as the basis for calculating the Options: ? 38.5192 / The purchase of physical shares in ANDRITZ AG on the basis of these agreements is excluded.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
19.7700 EUR 38842 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
19.7700 EUR 38842.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
06/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


09.05.2022

Language: English
Company: Andritz AG
Stattegger Straße 18
8045 Graz
Austria
Internet: www.andritz.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

74795  09.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1347429&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
