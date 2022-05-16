DD: Andritz AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
05/16/2022 | 12:42pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
16.05.2022 / 18:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
Dr.
First name:
Wolfgang
Last name(s):
Leitner
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Andritz AG
b) LEI
549300VZKC61IR5U8G96
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Derivative
Description:
Call options with cash settlement, based on ANDRITZ AG shares as underlying
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of a cash-settled call option
/ Tenor: up to 2 years / Exercise terms: weekly / Average exercise price of the options: ? 19.6905 / Average price of the underlying as the basis for calculating the Options: ? 39.3810 / The purchase of physical shares in ANDRITZ AG on the basis of these agreements is excluded.