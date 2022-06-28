DD: Andritz AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
06/28/2022 | 12:17pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
28.06.2022 / 18:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name:
Domenico
Last name(s):
Iacovelli
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Andritz AG
b) LEI
549300VZKC61IR5U8G96
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Derivative
Description:
Allocation of call options on ANDRITZ shares
b) Nature of the transaction
Stock options under the option program 2022 for executives; exercise period: May 1, 2025 to April 30, 2029, depending on the achievement of the following criteria: price performance, EBITA margin and accident frequency rate. The three criteria are independent of each other.