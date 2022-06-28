Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Andritz AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:35 2022-06-28 am EDT
40.68 EUR   -0.68%
12:17pDD : Andritz AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
03:21aANDRITZ : presents the world's first nonwovens pilot line for wipes with integrated wetlaid pulp process
PU
06/27ANDRITZ : to supply batt forming equipment for a PTFE line to YANPAI, China
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: Andritz AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/28/2022 | 12:17pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.06.2022 / 18:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Domenico
Last name(s): Iacovelli

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Andritz AG

b) LEI
549300VZKC61IR5U8G96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative
Description: Allocation of call options on ANDRITZ shares

b) Nature of the transaction
Stock options under the option program 2022 for executives; exercise period: May 1, 2025 to April 30, 2029, depending on the achievement of the following criteria: price performance, EBITA margin and accident frequency rate. The three criteria are independent of each other.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
38.80 EUR 37500.00 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
38.80 EUR 37500.00 Units

e) Date of the transaction
28/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


28.06.2022

Language: English
Company: Andritz AG
Stattegger Straße 18
8045 Graz
Austria
Internet: www.andritz.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

76289  28.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1380421&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
