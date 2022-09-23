Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Andritz AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:13 2022-09-23 pm EDT
44.38 EUR    0.00%
03:02pDD : Andritz AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/22DD : Andritz AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/22DD : Andritz AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: Andritz AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

09/23/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.09.2022 / 21:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Wolfgang
Last name(s): Leitner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Andritz AG

b) LEI
549300VZKC61IR5U8G96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative
Description: Call options with cash settlement, based on ANDRITZ AG shares as underlying

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of call options with cash settlement Tenor: up to 2 years; exercise terms: weekly, average exercise price of the options: € 22.3526, average price of the underlying as the basis for calculating the options: € 44.7052. The purchase of physical shares in ANDRITZ AG on the basis of this agreement is excluded.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
22.9449 EUR 37577 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
22.9449 EUR 37577.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
22/09/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


23.09.2022 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Andritz AG
Stattegger Straße 18
8045 Graz
Austria
Internet: www.andritz.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

78457  23.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1449365&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about ANDRITZ AG
03:02pDD : Andritz AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/22DD : Andritz AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/22DD : Andritz AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/22DD : Andritz AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/21ANDRITZ : Sustainability in practice – ANDRITZ introduces performing technology solu..
PU
09/19DD : Andritz AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/19DD : Andritz AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/19DD : Andritz AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/19FROM AN IRON FOUNDRY TO A GLOBALLY L : ANDRITZ AG celebrates its 170th anniversary
PU
09/15ANDRITZ : Höpperger successfully starts up ANDRITZ ADuro G granulator for e-scrap recyclin..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANDRITZ AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 6 939 M 6 813 M 6 813 M
Net income 2022 358 M 351 M 351 M
Net cash 2022 473 M 464 M 464 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 4,10%
Capitalization 4 384 M 4 263 M 4 304 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 27 428
Free-Float 63,9%
Chart ANDRITZ AG
Duration : Period :
Andritz AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANDRITZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 44,38 €
Average target price 59,78 €
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joachim Schönbeck President & Chief Executive Officer
Norbert Nettesheim Chief Financial Officer
Christian Nowotny Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Martiner Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Auer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANDRITZ AG-2.20%4 322
ATLAS COPCO AB-34.91%43 246
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-21.28%32 156
FANUC CORPORATION-11.48%29 022
FORTIVE CORPORATION-20.19%21 652
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-44.33%20 194