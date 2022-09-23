DD: Andritz AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
23.09.2022 / 21:00 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|Dr.
|First name:
|Wolfgang
|Last name(s):
|Leitner
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Derivative
|Description:
|Call options with cash settlement, based on ANDRITZ AG shares as underlying
b) Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of call options with cash settlement Tenor: up to 2 years; exercise terms: weekly, average exercise price of the options: € 22.3526, average price of the underlying as the basis for calculating the options: € 44.7052. The purchase of physical shares in ANDRITZ AG on the basis of this agreement is excluded.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|22.9449 EUR
|37577 Units
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|22.9449 EUR
|37577.0000 Units
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
23.09.2022 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Andritz AG
|
|Stattegger Straße 18
|
|8045 Graz
|
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.andritz.com
|
