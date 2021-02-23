EANS-General Meeting : Andritz AG / Invitation to -2

and to exercise the voting rights of the shareholders if the company does not receive the safe custody receipt in time. The shareholders are requested to contact their custodian bank and arrange for a safe custody receipt to be issued and submitted. The record date has no effect on the saleability of the shares and has no bearing on dividend entitlement. Safe custody receipt pursuant to § 10a AktG The safe custody receipt must be issued by the custodian bank with headquarters in a member state of the European Economic Area or a full member of the OECD and must contain the following information (§ 10a (2) AktG): * Information on the issuer: Name/company and address or code normally used in communication between banks (SWIFT code) * Information on the shareholder: Name/company, address, date of birth of individuals, companies' register and register number of legal entities, as applicable * Safe custody or securities account number or other designation * Information on the shares: number of shares held by the shareholder, ISIN AT0000730007 (international securities identification number) * Reference time or time period to which the safe custody receipt refers The safe custody receipt as evidence of shareholding for the purpose of participation in the Annual General Meeting must refer to the end of the day on the record date March 14, 2021 (24:00 hrs, time in Vienna). The safe custody receipt will be accepted in German or English. V. APPOINTING A SPECIAL VOTING PROXY HOLDER AND THE PROCESS TO BE OBSERVED FOR THIS PURPOSE Each shareholder who is entitled to attend the virtual Annual General Meeting pursuant to COVID-19 GesG and COVID-19 GesV and has provided proof thereof as stipulated in item IV of the present convening document has the right to appoint a special voting proxy holder. Pursuant to § 3 (4) COVID-19 GesV, it is only possible to table a motion, vote and raise an objection during this virtual Annual General Meeting of ANDRITZ AG on March 24, 2021, through one of the special voting proxy holders. The following persons, who are suitable and independent of the company are proposed as special voting proxy holders: (i) Dr. Michael Knap c/o Interessenverband für Anleger, IVA 1130 Vienna, Feldmühlgasse 22 e-mail: knap.andritz@hauptversammlung.at (ii) Attorney-at-law Dr. Paul Fussenegger 1010 Vienna, Rotenturmstrasse 12/6 e-mail: fussenegger.andritz@hauptversammlung.at (iii) Attorney-at-law Mag. Philipp Stossier c/o Stossier Heitzinger Rechtsanwälte 4600 Wels, Dragonerstrasse 54 e-mail: stossier.andritz@hauptversammlung.at (iv) Attorney-at-law Dr. Christoph Nauer, LL.M. c/o bpv Hügel Rechtsanwälte GmbH 2340 Mödling, Enzersdorferstrasse 4 e-mail: nauer.andritz@hauptversammlung.at Each shareholder can choose one of the four persons mentioned above as his special voting proxy holder and grant this person a proxy. A separate proxy form can be downloaded from the company's web site at www.andritz.com in order to grant the proxy to the special voting proxy holders. We kindly request you to use this proxy form. The requirements stated in the information concerning participation must be observed for granting of proxy and the respective submission options and deadlines. It is expressly forbidden to hand over the proxy personally at the meeting location. VI. INFORMATION ON SHAREHOLDERS' RIGHTS PURSUANT TO §§ 109, 110, 118 AND 119 AktG 1. Addition to the agenda by shareholders pursuant to § 109 AktG Shareholders may request in writing that additional items be added to the agenda of this Annual General Meeting and announced if their individual or aggregate holding reaches 5% of the total shares and they have held these shares for at least three months before submitting the request, provided that this request is delivered in writing to the company by mail or messenger service not later than March 3, 2021 (24:00 hrs, time in Vienna) and addressed exclusively to ANDRITZ AG, att. Dr. Michael Buchbauer, Investor Relations Department, Stattegger Strasse 18, 8045 Graz, Austria, or by e-mail with qualified electronic signature to michael.buchbauer@andritz.com or by SWIFT to GIBAATWGGMS. "In writing" means with a hand-written signature or the company's legally binding signature by each requester or, if submitted by e-mail, with a qualified electronic signature, or, if submitted via SWIFT, with message type MT598 or MT 99, where the text must also state ISIN code AT0000730007. Each agenda item requested in this way must include a resolution proposal and state the reason for the request. The agenda item and the proposed resolution, but not the reasons for the resolution, must also be worded in German. Proof of shareholding must be brought by submitting a safe custody receipt pursuant to § 10a AktG confirming that the shareholders making the request have held the shares for at least three months before submitting the request. This safe custody receipt must not be more than seven days old at the time of submission to the company. Several share safe custody receipts that only communicate an aggregate shareholding of 5% all together must refer to the same time and date. Reference is made to the information on entitlement to participate (item IV of this convening document) concerning the other requirements relating to the safe custody receipt. 2. Resolution proposals for the agenda by shareholders pursuant to § 110 AktG Shareholders may submit resolution proposals in text form, including the reasons for the proposal, for any item on the agenda and request that these proposals be made accessible together with the name of the shareholder concerned, the reasons to be attached to the proposal and any comments thereon by the Executive Board or the Supervisory Board on the company's web site as entered in the Companies' Register if their individual or aggregate holding reaches 1% of the total shares provided that this request is delivered to the company either in text form by fax to 43 316 6902-465, by mail, messenger service or personally to ANDRITZ AG, att. Dr. Michael Buchbauer, Investor Relations Department, Stattegger Strasse 18, 8045 Graz, Austria, or by e-mail to michael.buchbauer@andritz.com not later than March 15, 2021 (24:00 hrs, time in Vienna), where the shareholders' request in text form is attached to the e-mail, for example as a PDF file. If text form is required pursuant to § 13 (2) AktG for declarations, the declaration must be submitted in a certificate or in another way using written characters suitable for permanent reproduction, stating the identity of the person making the statement and indicating the end of the statement by a facsimile of the person's signature or by other means. The proposed resolution, but not the reasons for it, must also be worded in German. The declaration by the person proposed pursuant to § 87 (2) AktG shall take the place of the reasons in a proposal for election of a Supervisory Board member. Proof of shareholding must be brought by submitting a safe custody receipt pursuant to § 10a AktG, which must not be more than seven days old at the time of submission to the company. Several safe custody receipts that only communicate an aggregate shareholding of 1% all together must refer to the same time and date. Reference is made to the information on entitlement to participate (item IV of this convening document) concerning the other requirements relating to the safe custody receipt. 3. Information pursuant to § 110 (2), sentence 2 in conjunction with § 86 (7) and (9) AktG This information is not needed because ANDRITZ AG is not subject to § 86 (7) AktG and need not take the minimum shareholding requirement pursuant to § 86 (7) AktG into account. 4. Shareholders' right to information pursuant to § 118 AktG Each shareholder shall, upon request, receive information at the Annual General Meeting on matters concerning the company to the extent that such information is necessary in order to properly evaluate an item on the agenda. The obligation to provide information also extends to the legal relationships between the company and an affiliated company and to the situation within the Group and the companies included in the Consolidated Financial Statements. Information may be denied if it would be deemed suitable according to reasonable entrepreneurial judgment to cause significant harm to the company or an associated company or if disclosure thereof would be grounds for prosecution. In order to exercise the shareholders' right to information, a shareholder must provide proof of the right to participate (item IV of the convening document) and grant a proxy to a special voting proxy holder (item V of the convening document). We expressly point out that the right to information and the right to speak during this virtual Annual General Meeting can only be exercised by the shareholders themselves by using electronic mail to send questions or the statement directly to the company by e-mail to fragen.andritz@hauptversammlung.at. The shareholders are requested to send all questions beforehand in text form by e-mail to fragen.andritz@hauptversammlung.at. The questions must be sent in time to reach the company not later than three working days before the Annual General Meeting, which is by March 19, 2021. This will serve to ensure that the meeting is conducted efficiently in the interests of all participants in the Annual General Meeting, especially in dealing with questions requiring lengthy preparation. This will enable the Executive Board to prepare as carefully as possible for the meeting and answer your questions quickly. Please use the question form available on the company's web site at www.andritz.com. If this question form is not used, the person addressing the question (name/company, date of birth/Companies' Register number of the

