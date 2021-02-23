Log in
ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
EANS-General Meeting : Andritz AG / Invitation to -2-

02/23/2021 | 01:24am EST
and to exercise the voting rights of the shareholders if the company does not 
receive the safe custody receipt in time. 
 
The shareholders are requested to contact their custodian bank and arrange for a 
safe custody receipt to be issued and submitted. 
 
The record date has no effect on the saleability of the shares and has no 
bearing on dividend entitlement. 
 
Safe custody receipt pursuant to § 10a AktG 
The safe custody receipt must be issued by the custodian bank with headquarters 
in a member state of the European Economic Area or a full member of the OECD and 
must contain the following information (§ 10a (2) AktG): 
 
* Information on the issuer: Name/company and address or code normally used in 
  communication between banks (SWIFT code) 
* Information on the shareholder: Name/company, address, date of birth of 
  individuals, companies' register and register number of legal entities, as 
  applicable 
* Safe custody or securities account number or other designation 
* Information on the shares: number of shares held by the shareholder, ISIN 
  AT0000730007 (international securities identification number) 
* Reference time or time period to which the safe custody receipt refers 
 
 
The safe custody receipt as evidence of shareholding for the purpose of 
participation in the Annual General Meeting must refer to the end of the day on 
the record date March 14, 2021 (24:00 hrs, time in Vienna). 
The safe custody receipt will be accepted in German or English. 
 
V. APPOINTING A SPECIAL VOTING PROXY HOLDER AND THE PROCESS TO BE OBSERVED FOR 
THIS PURPOSE 
 
Each shareholder who is entitled to attend the virtual Annual General Meeting 
pursuant to COVID-19 GesG and COVID-19 GesV and has provided proof thereof as 
stipulated in item IV of the present convening document has the right to appoint 
a special voting proxy holder. 
 
Pursuant to § 3 (4) COVID-19 GesV, it is only possible to table a motion, vote 
and raise an objection during this virtual Annual General Meeting of ANDRITZ AG 
on March 24, 2021, through one of the special voting proxy holders. 
 
The following persons, who are suitable and independent of the company are 
proposed as special voting proxy holders: 
 
(i) Dr. Michael Knap 
c/o Interessenverband für Anleger, IVA 
1130 Vienna, Feldmühlgasse 22 
e-mail: knap.andritz@hauptversammlung.at 
 
(ii) Attorney-at-law Dr. Paul Fussenegger 
1010 Vienna, Rotenturmstrasse 12/6 
e-mail: fussenegger.andritz@hauptversammlung.at 
 
(iii) Attorney-at-law Mag. Philipp Stossier 
c/o Stossier Heitzinger Rechtsanwälte 
4600 Wels, Dragonerstrasse 54 
e-mail: stossier.andritz@hauptversammlung.at 
 
(iv) Attorney-at-law Dr. Christoph Nauer, LL.M. 
c/o bpv Hügel Rechtsanwälte GmbH 
2340 Mödling, Enzersdorferstrasse 4 
e-mail: nauer.andritz@hauptversammlung.at 
 
Each shareholder can choose one of the four persons mentioned above as his 
special voting proxy holder and grant this person a proxy. 
 
A separate proxy form can be downloaded from the company's web site at 
www.andritz.com in order to grant the proxy to the special voting proxy holders. 
We kindly request you to use this proxy form. 
 
The requirements stated in the information concerning participation must be 
observed for granting of proxy and the respective submission options and 
deadlines. 
 
It is expressly forbidden to hand over the proxy personally at the meeting 
location. 
 
VI. INFORMATION ON SHAREHOLDERS' RIGHTS PURSUANT TO §§ 109, 110, 118 AND 119 
AktG 
 
1. Addition to the agenda by shareholders pursuant to § 109 AktG 
Shareholders may request in writing that additional items be added to the agenda 
of this Annual General Meeting and announced if their individual or aggregate 
holding reaches 5% of the total shares and they have held these shares for at 
least three months before submitting the request, provided that this request is 
delivered in writing to the company by mail or messenger service not later than 
March 3, 2021 (24:00 hrs, time in Vienna) and addressed exclusively to ANDRITZ 
AG, att. Dr. Michael Buchbauer, Investor Relations Department, Stattegger 
Strasse 18, 8045 Graz, Austria, or by e-mail with qualified electronic signature 
to michael.buchbauer@andritz.com or by SWIFT to GIBAATWGGMS. 
 
"In writing" means with a hand-written signature or the company's legally 
binding signature by each requester or, if submitted by e-mail, with a qualified 
electronic signature, or, if submitted via SWIFT, with message type MT598 or MT 
99, where the text must also state ISIN code AT0000730007. 
 
Each agenda item requested in this way must include a resolution proposal and 
state the reason for the request. The agenda item and the proposed resolution, 
but not the reasons for the resolution, must also be worded in German. Proof of 
shareholding must be brought by submitting a safe custody receipt pursuant to § 
10a AktG confirming that the shareholders making the request have held the 
shares for at least three months before submitting the request. This safe 
custody receipt must not be more than seven days old at the time of submission 
to the company. Several share safe custody receipts that only communicate an 
aggregate shareholding of 5% all together must refer to the same time and date. 
 
Reference is made to the information on entitlement to participate (item IV of 
this convening document) concerning the other requirements relating to the safe 
custody receipt. 
 
2. Resolution proposals for the agenda by shareholders pursuant to § 110 AktG 
Shareholders may submit resolution proposals in text form, including the reasons 
for the proposal, for any item on the agenda and request that these proposals be 
made accessible together with the name of the shareholder concerned, the reasons 
to be attached to the proposal and any comments thereon by the Executive Board 
or the Supervisory Board on the company's web site as entered in the Companies' 
Register if their individual or aggregate holding reaches 1% of the total shares 
provided that this request is delivered to the company either in text form by 
fax to 43 316 6902-465, by mail, messenger service or personally to ANDRITZ AG, 
att. Dr. Michael Buchbauer, Investor Relations Department, Stattegger Strasse 
18, 8045 Graz, Austria, or by e-mail to michael.buchbauer@andritz.com not later 
than March 15, 2021 (24:00 hrs, time in Vienna), where the shareholders' request 
in text form is attached to the e-mail, for example as a PDF file. If text form 
is required pursuant to § 13 (2) AktG for declarations, the declaration must be 
submitted in a certificate or in another way using written characters suitable 
for permanent reproduction, stating the identity of the person making the 
statement and indicating the end of the statement by a facsimile of the person's 
signature or by other means. The proposed resolution, but not the reasons for 
it, must also be worded in German. 
 
The declaration by the person proposed pursuant to § 87 (2) AktG shall take the 
place of the reasons in a proposal for election of a Supervisory Board member. 
 
Proof of shareholding must be brought by submitting a safe custody receipt 
pursuant to § 10a AktG, which must not be more than seven days old at the time 
of submission to the company. Several safe custody receipts that only 
communicate an aggregate shareholding of 1% all together must refer to the same 
time and date. 
 
Reference is made to the information on entitlement to participate (item IV of 
this convening document) concerning the other requirements relating to the safe 
custody receipt. 
 
3. Information pursuant to § 110 (2), sentence 2 in conjunction with § 86 (7) 
and (9) AktG 
This information is not needed because ANDRITZ AG is not subject to § 86 (7) 
AktG and need not take the minimum shareholding requirement pursuant to § 86 (7) 
AktG into account. 
 
4. Shareholders' right to information pursuant to § 118 AktG 
Each shareholder shall, upon request, receive information at the Annual General 
Meeting on matters concerning the company to the extent that such information is 
necessary in order to properly evaluate an item on the agenda. The obligation to 
provide information also extends to the legal relationships between the company 
and an affiliated company and to the situation within the Group and the 
companies included in the Consolidated Financial Statements. 
 
Information may be denied if it would be deemed suitable according to reasonable 
entrepreneurial judgment to cause significant harm to the company or an 
associated company or if disclosure thereof would be grounds for prosecution. 
 
In order to exercise the shareholders' right to information, a shareholder must 
provide proof of the right to participate (item IV of the convening document) 
and grant a proxy to a special voting proxy holder (item V of the convening 
document). 
 
We expressly point out that the right to information and the right to speak 
during this virtual Annual General Meeting can only be exercised by the 
shareholders themselves by using electronic mail to send questions or the 
statement directly to the company by e-mail to 
fragen.andritz@hauptversammlung.at. 
 
The shareholders are requested to send all questions beforehand in text form by 
e-mail to fragen.andritz@hauptversammlung.at. The questions must be sent in time 
to reach the company not later than three working days before the Annual General 
Meeting, which is by March 19, 2021. This will serve to ensure that the meeting 
is conducted efficiently in the interests of all participants in the Annual 
General Meeting, especially in dealing with questions requiring lengthy 
preparation. 
 
This will enable the Executive Board to prepare as carefully as possible for the 
meeting and answer your questions quickly. 
 
Please use the question form available on the company's web site at 
www.andritz.com. If this question form is not used, the person addressing the 
question (name/company, date of birth/Companies' Register number of the

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 23, 2021 01:23 ET (06:23 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2020 6 586 M 8 014 M 8 014 M
Net income 2020 207 M 252 M 252 M
Net cash 2020 68,2 M 82,9 M 82,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,3x
Yield 2020 2,47%
Capitalization 4 073 M 4 947 M 4 956 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
EV / Sales 2021 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 27 786
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart ANDRITZ AG
Duration : Period :
Andritz AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANDRITZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 42,30 €
Last Close Price 40,78 €
Spread / Highest target 22,6%
Spread / Average Target 3,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wolfgang Leitner President & Chief Executive Officer
Norbert Nettesheim Chief Financial Officer
Christian Nowotny Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Martiner Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Auer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANDRITZ AG8.80%4 947
ATLAS COPCO AB21.21%71 632
FANUC CORPORATION8.77%50 603
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION2.69%36 108
SANDVIK AB12.27%34 303
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED11.93%30 137
