ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
EANS-General Meeting : Andritz AG / Invitation to -3-

02/23/2021
shareholder) must be stated in the respective e-mail. In order to enable the 
company to establish the identity and conformity with the safe custody receipt, 
we kindly request you to also state your custody account number in the e-mail in 
this case. 
 
Please note that the chairman may define appropriate time limits during the 
Annual General Meeting. 
 
More detailed information and ways of exercising the shareholders' right to 
information pursuant to § 118 AktG are provided in the information concerning 
participation. 
 
5. Motions tabled by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting pursuant to § 
119 AktG 
Irrespective of a specific shareholding, all shareholders are entitled to table 
motions relating to any item on the agenda through their special voting proxy 
holder during the virtual Annual General Meeting pursuant to COVID-19 GesG and 
COVID-19 GesV. 
 
The time until which instructions can be issued to the special voting proxy 
holders on a motion tabled will be determined by the chairman in the course of 
the virtual Annual General Meeting. 
 
In order to do so, the shareholder must provide proof of the right to 
participate pursuant to item IV of the present convening document and of the 
granting of the corresponding proxy to the special voting proxy holder in 
accordance with item V of the present convening document. 
 
More detailed information and ways of exercising the shareholders' right to 
table motions pursuant to § 119 AktG are provided in the information concerning 
participation. 
 
However, if a shareholder tables a motion for election of a member of the 
Supervisory Board, it is mandatory that a resolution proposal pursuant to § 110 
AktG be submitted within the time period allowed: Candidates for election to the 
Supervisory Board (item 7 on the agenda) can only be proposed by shareholders 
whose aggregate shareholding reaches 1% of the total shares. Such election 
proposals must be delivered to the company as described above (item VI, para. 2) 
not later than March 15, 2021. Each proposal must be accompanied by the 
declaration pursuant to § 87 (2) AktG by the candidate for election concerning 
their professional qualifications, their professional or comparable functions, 
and all circumstances that could give cause for concern with regard to the 
candidate's impartiality. 
 
Otherwise the shareholders' motion for election of a member of the Supervisory 
Board can not be considered in the vote. 
 
Please note that ANDRITZ AG is not subject to § 86, (7) AktG and need not take 
the minimum shareholding requirement pursuant to § 86 (7) into account. 
 
6. Information on shareholders' data protection 
ANDRITZ AG processes shareholders' personal data (particularly data pursuant to 
§ 10a (2) AktG, which are name, address, date of birth, number of the securities 
account, number of shares held, type of shares if applicable, voting card 
number, as well as the name and date of birth of the proxy holder(s) if 
applicable) on the basis of the data protection regulations applying, in 
particular the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the 
Austrian Data Protection Act in order to enable the shareholders to exercise 
their rights at the Annual General Meeting. 
 
Processing of shareholders' personal data is absolutely necessary if 
shareholders and their proxy holders are to participate in the Annual General 
Meeting pursuant to the Austrian Stock Corporation Act. The legal basis for data 
processing is thus Section 6 (1) c) GDPR. 
 
ANDRITZ AG is the processor. ANDRITZ AG uses external service companies, such as 
notaries, attorneys, banks, and IT service providers, for the purposes of 
organizing the Annual General Meeting. These companies only receive such 
personal data from ANDRITZ AG as are necessary to perform the service ordered 
and process the data exclusively according to ANDRITZ AG's instructions. ANDRITZ 
AG has concluded data protection agreements with these service companies to the 
extent required by law. 
 
If a shareholder takes part in the Annual General Meeting, all of the 
shareholders present or their proxy holders, the members of the Executive and 
Supervisory Boards, the notary public and all other persons with a legal right 
to participate can examine the list of participants (§ 117 AktG) and thus also 
access the personal data it contains (including name, place of residence and 
shareholding). In addition, ANDRITZ AG is under legal obligation to submit 
shareholders' personal data (in particular the list of participants) to the 
Companies' Register as part of the notarial record (§ 120 AktG). 
 
The shareholders' data are rendered anonymous or deleted as soon as they are no 
longer needed for the purposes for which they were collected and processed and 
to the extent that there are no other legal obligations that require these data 
to be stored. Obligations to verify and store data result, in particular, from 
company, stock corporation and takeover law, fiscal and tax legislation, and 
from anti-money laundering regulations. If any legal claims are raised against 
ANDRITZ AG by shareholders or by ANDRITZ AG against shareholders, storage of 
personal data is used in individual cases to settle and enforce claims. In 
connection with legal proceedings in civil courts, this can result in data being 
stored for the duration of the limitation period plus the duration of the legal 
proceedings until they are legally terminated. 
 
Each shareholder has the right of access, rectification, restriction of 
processing, objection and deletion at any time concerning processing of personal 
data as well as a right of data portability pursuant to Chapter III of the GDPR. 
Shareholders can enforce these rights towards ANDRITZ AG free of charge at the 
following e-mail address michael.buchbauer@andritz.com or using the following 
contact data: 
 
ANDRITZ AG 
Stattegger Strasse 18 
A-8045 Graz 
Fax: +43 316 6902-465 
 
In addition, shareholders have the right to lodge a complaint with the data 
protection supervisory authority pursuant to Article 77 of the GDPR. 
 
Further information on data protection can be found in the Data Protection 
Statement on the ANDRITZ AG web site at www.andritz.com. 
 
VII. FURTHER DETAILS AND INFORMATION 
 
1. Total number of shares and voting rights 
At the time of convening the virtual Annual General Meeting, the company's share 
capital amounts to EUR 104,000,000.- and is divided into 104,000,000 shares 
issued to bearers. Each share carries one vote at the virtual Annual General 
Meeting. 
 
At the time of convening the virtual Annual General Meeting, the company holds 
4,744,104 of its own shares. These shares do not carry any rights, also no 
voting rights. Any change in the holding of the company's own shares up to the 
Annual General Meeting will be announced during the meeting. There are not 
several different types of shares. 
 
2. No physical presence 
We wish to point out once again that neither shareholders nor guests are 
permitted to personally attend the upcoming Annual General Meeting, to be held 
as a virtual Annual General Meeting pursuant to COVID-19 GesV. 
 
 
Graz, February 2021 
The Executive Board 
 
 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
Dr. Michael Buchbauer 
Head of Group Finance 
Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979 
Fax: +43 316 6902 465 
mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.com 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 23, 2021 01:23 ET (06:23 GMT)

