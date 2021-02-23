EANS-General Meeting : Andritz AG / Invitation to -3

shareholder) must be stated in the respective e-mail. In order to enable the company to establish the identity and conformity with the safe custody receipt, we kindly request you to also state your custody account number in the e-mail in this case. Please note that the chairman may define appropriate time limits during the Annual General Meeting. More detailed information and ways of exercising the shareholders' right to information pursuant to § 118 AktG are provided in the information concerning participation. 5. Motions tabled by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting pursuant to § 119 AktG Irrespective of a specific shareholding, all shareholders are entitled to table motions relating to any item on the agenda through their special voting proxy holder during the virtual Annual General Meeting pursuant to COVID-19 GesG and COVID-19 GesV. The time until which instructions can be issued to the special voting proxy holders on a motion tabled will be determined by the chairman in the course of the virtual Annual General Meeting. In order to do so, the shareholder must provide proof of the right to participate pursuant to item IV of the present convening document and of the granting of the corresponding proxy to the special voting proxy holder in accordance with item V of the present convening document. More detailed information and ways of exercising the shareholders' right to table motions pursuant to § 119 AktG are provided in the information concerning participation. However, if a shareholder tables a motion for election of a member of the Supervisory Board, it is mandatory that a resolution proposal pursuant to § 110 AktG be submitted within the time period allowed: Candidates for election to the Supervisory Board (item 7 on the agenda) can only be proposed by shareholders whose aggregate shareholding reaches 1% of the total shares. Such election proposals must be delivered to the company as described above (item VI, para. 2) not later than March 15, 2021. Each proposal must be accompanied by the declaration pursuant to § 87 (2) AktG by the candidate for election concerning their professional qualifications, their professional or comparable functions, and all circumstances that could give cause for concern with regard to the candidate's impartiality. Otherwise the shareholders' motion for election of a member of the Supervisory Board can not be considered in the vote. Please note that ANDRITZ AG is not subject to § 86, (7) AktG and need not take the minimum shareholding requirement pursuant to § 86 (7) into account. 6. Information on shareholders' data protection ANDRITZ AG processes shareholders' personal data (particularly data pursuant to § 10a (2) AktG, which are name, address, date of birth, number of the securities account, number of shares held, type of shares if applicable, voting card number, as well as the name and date of birth of the proxy holder(s) if applicable) on the basis of the data protection regulations applying, in particular the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Austrian Data Protection Act in order to enable the shareholders to exercise their rights at the Annual General Meeting. Processing of shareholders' personal data is absolutely necessary if shareholders and their proxy holders are to participate in the Annual General Meeting pursuant to the Austrian Stock Corporation Act. The legal basis for data processing is thus Section 6 (1) c) GDPR. ANDRITZ AG is the processor. ANDRITZ AG uses external service companies, such as notaries, attorneys, banks, and IT service providers, for the purposes of organizing the Annual General Meeting. These companies only receive such personal data from ANDRITZ AG as are necessary to perform the service ordered and process the data exclusively according to ANDRITZ AG's instructions. ANDRITZ AG has concluded data protection agreements with these service companies to the extent required by law. If a shareholder takes part in the Annual General Meeting, all of the shareholders present or their proxy holders, the members of the Executive and Supervisory Boards, the notary public and all other persons with a legal right to participate can examine the list of participants (§ 117 AktG) and thus also access the personal data it contains (including name, place of residence and shareholding). In addition, ANDRITZ AG is under legal obligation to submit shareholders' personal data (in particular the list of participants) to the Companies' Register as part of the notarial record (§ 120 AktG). The shareholders' data are rendered anonymous or deleted as soon as they are no longer needed for the purposes for which they were collected and processed and to the extent that there are no other legal obligations that require these data to be stored. Obligations to verify and store data result, in particular, from company, stock corporation and takeover law, fiscal and tax legislation, and from anti-money laundering regulations. If any legal claims are raised against ANDRITZ AG by shareholders or by ANDRITZ AG against shareholders, storage of personal data is used in individual cases to settle and enforce claims. In connection with legal proceedings in civil courts, this can result in data being stored for the duration of the limitation period plus the duration of the legal proceedings until they are legally terminated. Each shareholder has the right of access, rectification, restriction of processing, objection and deletion at any time concerning processing of personal data as well as a right of data portability pursuant to Chapter III of the GDPR. Shareholders can enforce these rights towards ANDRITZ AG free of charge at the following e-mail address michael.buchbauer@andritz.com or using the following contact data: ANDRITZ AG Stattegger Strasse 18 A-8045 Graz Fax: +43 316 6902-465 In addition, shareholders have the right to lodge a complaint with the data protection supervisory authority pursuant to Article 77 of the GDPR. Further information on data protection can be found in the Data Protection Statement on the ANDRITZ AG web site at www.andritz.com. VII. FURTHER DETAILS AND INFORMATION 1. Total number of shares and voting rights At the time of convening the virtual Annual General Meeting, the company's share capital amounts to EUR 104,000,000.- and is divided into 104,000,000 shares issued to bearers. Each share carries one vote at the virtual Annual General Meeting. At the time of convening the virtual Annual General Meeting, the company holds 4,744,104 of its own shares. These shares do not carry any rights, also no voting rights. Any change in the holding of the company's own shares up to the Annual General Meeting will be announced during the meeting. There are not several different types of shares. 2. No physical presence We wish to point out once again that neither shareholders nor guests are permitted to personally attend the upcoming Annual General Meeting, to be held as a virtual Annual General Meeting pursuant to COVID-19 GesV. Graz, February 2021 The Executive Board Further inquiry note: Dr. Michael Buchbauer Head of Group Finance Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979 Fax: +43 316 6902 465 mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 23, 2021 01:23 ET (06:23 GMT)