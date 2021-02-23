EANS-General Meeting : Andritz AG / Invitation to the General Meeting according to art. 107 para. 3 Companies Act

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a
Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this
announcement.
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
19.02.2021
ANDRITZ AG
Graz, FN 50935 f
ISIN AT0000730007
("Company")
Convening of the 114th Annual General Meeting of
ANDRITZ AG
on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., time in Vienna
The location of the Annual General Meeting pursuant to § 106 (1) AktG
is the company headquarters at Stattegger Strasse 18, 8045 Graz.
I. VIRTUAL ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
1. COVID-19 Company Law Act (COVID-19-GesG) and COVID-19 Company Law Regulation
(COVID-19-GesV)
In order to protect the shareholders and other participants, the Executive Board
has decided to make use of the legal provision to hold a virtual Annual General
Meeting.
Pursuant to § 1 (2) COVID-19-GesG, Federal Law Gazette I no. 16/2020 as amended
by Federal Law Gazette I no. 156/2020 and COVID-19-GesV (Federal Law Gazette II
no. 140/2020 as amended by Federal Law Gazette II no. 616/2020) and in
consideration of the interests of both the company and the participants, the
Annual General Meeting of ANDRITZ AG on March 24, 2021, will be conducted as a
virtual Annual General Meeting.
This means that shareholders and their representatives (except the special
voting proxy holders pursuant to §3 (4) COVID-19 GesV) cannot be physically
present at the Annual General Meeting of ANDRITZ AG on March 24, 2021, following
this decision by the Executive Board.
The Annual General Meeting will be held at the company headquarters at
Stattegger Strasse 18, 8045 Graz, exclusively in the physical presence of the
Supervisory Board Chairman, the Chairman of the Executive Board and the other
Executive Board members, the certifying notary public and the four special
voting proxy holders suggested by the company.
Holding the Annual General Meeting as a virtual meeting pursuant to COVID-19
GesV results in some changes to the Annual General Meeting procedures and in the
exercise of shareholders' rights.
Voting rights, the right to propose resolutions and the right to raise
objections can only be exercised by one of the special voting proxy holders
proposed by the company pursuant to § 3 (4) COVID-19 GesV.
The right to information can be exercised during the virtual Annual General
Meeting by the shareholders themselves via electronic communication. This
communication is possible in text form only by direct e-mail to the company at
fragen.andritz@hauptversammlung.at provided that the shareholders have sent a
safe custody receipt pursuant to § 10a AktG according to item IV and authorized
a special voting proxy holder according to item V before the deadline stated.
2. Annual General Meeting broadcast on the Internet
The Annual General Meeting will be broadcast by audiovisual means on the
Internet in full and in real time pursuant to § 3 (1), (2) and (4) COVID-19 GesV
in conjunction with § 102 (4) AktG.
This is permissible under data protection law with regard to the legal basis
provided by § 3 (1), (2) and (4) COVID-19 GesV.
All of the company's shareholders can attend the Annual General Meeting as a
virtual Annual General Meeting using the appropriate equipment (e.g. computer,
laptop, tablet or smartphone together with an Internet connection with
sufficient bandwidth for streaming videos) at www.andritz.com as from
approximately 10:30 hrs, time in Vienna, on March 24, 2021. There is no need for
registration or login to attend the Annual General Meeting.
As the virtual Annual General Meeting will be broadcast on the Internet, all
shareholders will be able to follow the Annual General Meeting and, in
particular, the Executive Board's presentation, the answers to shareholders'
questions and the voting process in real time via this one-way audiovisual
connection.
We wish to point out that this live broadcast as a virtual Annual General
Meeting does not permit remote participation (§ 102 (3) line 2 AktG) or remote
voting (§ 102 (3) line 3 AktG and § 126 AktG) and that the Internet broadcast is
not a two-way connection. Hence, an individual shareholder can only follow the
Annual General Meeting.
Similarly, we must point out that the company is only responsible for the use of
technical means of communication to the extent that they are attributable to its
own sphere (§ 2 (6) COVID-19 GesV).
Furthermore, we wish to draw your attention to the information on the
organizational and technical requirements for participation pursuant to § 3 (3)
in conjunction with § 2 (4) COVID-19 GesV ("Information concerning
participation").
II. Agenda
1. Presentation of the Financial Statements including the Management Report
and Corporate Governance Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements
including the Consolidated Management Report, the Proposal on the
Allocation of Net Earnings and the Supervisory Board's Report for the 2020
business year
2. Resolution on the use of the net earnings
3. Resolution on discharge of the Executive Board members for the 2020
business year
4. Resolution on discharge of the Supervisory Board members for the 2020
business year
5. Resolution on the remuneration for the Supervisory Board members for the
2020 business year
6. Appointment of the auditor for the Financial Statements and Consolidated
Financial Statements for the 2021 business year
7. Appointment of two persons to the Supervisory Board
8. Resolution on the remuneration report
9. Resolution on the remuneration policy
10. Resolution on authorizations for the Executive Board in connection with the
purchase and sale of treasury shares
Report by the Executive Board pursuant to § 65 (3) AktG in connection with
treasury shares and resolutions to authorize the Executive Board to
purchase treasury shares in accordance with the provisions of the Austrian
Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and the Austrian Stock Exchange Act according
to the provisions of § 65 (1) line 8 AktG for a period of thirty months as
from April 1, 2021 and to cancel these shares if necessary, and to
authorize the Executive Board to pass a resolution to also sell the
treasury shares with the consent of the Supervisory Board in another way
than through the stock exchange or a public offering, excluding the
subscription right of the shareholders, for a period of five years after
the resolution is passed.
III. DOCUMENTS FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, PROVIDING OF INFORMATION ON THE
WEB SITE
In particular, the following documents shall be available pursuant to § 108 (3)
and (4) AktG on the company's web site at www.andritz.com, as entered in the
Companies Register, not later than March 3, 2021:
* Information on the organizational and technical requirements for participation
pursuant to § 3 (3) in conjunction with § 2 (4) COVID-19 GesV ("Information
concerning participation")
* Financial Statements
* Management Report
* Consolidated Non-financial Statement
* Consolidated Financial Statements
* Consolidated Corporate Governance Report
* Proposal for use of the net earnings
* Report of the Supervisory Board
for the 2020 business year in each case
* Motions on items 2 to 10 on the agenda
* Remuneration report
* Remuneration policy
* Statements by the candidates for appointments to the Supervisory Board to
agenda item 7 pursuant to § 87 (2) AktG, including curriculum vitae
* Executive Board report on justification of exclusion of subscription rights to
agenda item 10 (Authorization of the Executive Board in connection with the
purchase and sale of treasury shares)
* Form for granting a proxy with special voting rights pursuant to § 3 (4)
COVID-19 GesV
* Question form
* Form for revoking a proxy
* Full wording of this convening document for the Annual General Meeting
IV. RECORD DATE AND PREREQUISITES FOR PARTICIPATION IN THE ANNUAL GENERAL
MEETING
The right to participate in the virtual Annual General Meeting and to exercise
voting and all other shareholders' rights to be asserted at the Annual General
Meeting pursuant to COVID-19 GesG and COVID-19 GesV is conditional upon the
shareholding at the end of the day on March 14, 2021 (24:00 hrs, time in Vienna)
(record date).
Only persons who are shareholders on this record date and provide proof thereof
to the company are entitled to take part in and to exercise their shareholder
rights at this virtual Annual General Meeting pursuant to COVID-19 GesG and
COVID-19 GesV.
A safe custody receipt pursuant to § 10a AktG that must be received by the
company not later than March 19, 2021 (24:00 hrs, time in Vienna) via one of the
following communication channels at one of the following addresses is to be
provided as evidence of the shareholding on the record date.
* For submission of the safe custody receipt in text form, which is sufficient
according to Article 18 (3) of the Articles of Association
- by fax: +43 1 8900 500 94
- by e-mail: anmeldung.andritz@hauptversammlung.at (safe custody receipts in
PDF format please)
* For submission of the safe custody receipt in written form
- by mail or messenger service:
ANDRITZ AG
c/o HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH
8242 St. Lorenzen am Wechsel, Köppel 60
- by SWIFT:
GIBAATWGGMS
(Message type MT598 or MT599, it is essential to state ISIN AT0000730007 in
the message text)
It is not possible to appoint a properly authorized, special voting proxy holder
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
February 23, 2021 01:23 ET (06:23 GMT)