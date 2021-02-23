Log in
EANS-General Meeting : Andritz AG / Invitation to the General Meeting according to art. 107 para. 3 Companies Act

02/23/2021 | 01:24am EST
  General meeting information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a 
  Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this 
  announcement. 
19.02.2021 
 
                                   ANDRITZ AG 
                                Graz, FN 50935 f 
                               ISIN AT0000730007 
                                  ("Company") 
 
                Convening of the 114th Annual General Meeting of 
                                   ANDRITZ AG 
          on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., time in Vienna 
     The location of the Annual General Meeting pursuant to § 106 (1) AktG 
        is the company headquarters at Stattegger Strasse 18, 8045 Graz. 
 
I. VIRTUAL ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 
 
1. COVID-19 Company Law Act (COVID-19-GesG) and COVID-19 Company Law Regulation 
(COVID-19-GesV) 
In order to protect the shareholders and other participants, the Executive Board 
has decided to make use of the legal provision to hold a virtual Annual General 
Meeting. 
 
Pursuant to § 1 (2) COVID-19-GesG, Federal Law Gazette I no. 16/2020 as amended 
by Federal Law Gazette I no. 156/2020 and COVID-19-GesV (Federal Law Gazette II 
no. 140/2020 as amended by Federal Law Gazette II no. 616/2020) and in 
consideration of the interests of both the company and the participants, the 
Annual General Meeting of ANDRITZ AG on March 24, 2021, will be conducted as a 
virtual Annual General Meeting. 
 
This means that shareholders and their representatives (except the special 
voting proxy holders pursuant to §3 (4) COVID-19 GesV) cannot be physically 
present at the Annual General Meeting of ANDRITZ AG on March 24, 2021, following 
this decision by the Executive Board. 
 
The Annual General Meeting will be held at the company headquarters at 
Stattegger Strasse 18, 8045 Graz, exclusively in the physical presence of the 
Supervisory Board Chairman, the Chairman of the Executive Board and the other 
Executive Board members, the certifying notary public and the four special 
voting proxy holders suggested by the company. 
 
Holding the Annual General Meeting as a virtual meeting pursuant to COVID-19 
GesV results in some changes to the Annual General Meeting procedures and in the 
exercise of shareholders' rights. 
 
Voting rights, the right to propose resolutions and the right to raise 
objections can only be exercised by one of the special voting proxy holders 
proposed by the company pursuant to § 3 (4) COVID-19 GesV. 
 
The right to information can be exercised during the virtual Annual General 
Meeting by the shareholders themselves via electronic communication. This 
communication is possible in text form only by direct e-mail to the company at 
fragen.andritz@hauptversammlung.at provided that the shareholders have sent a 
safe custody receipt pursuant to § 10a AktG according to item IV and authorized 
a special voting proxy holder according to item V before the deadline stated. 
 
2. Annual General Meeting broadcast on the Internet 
The Annual General Meeting will be broadcast by audiovisual means on the 
Internet in full and in real time pursuant to § 3 (1), (2) and (4) COVID-19 GesV 
in conjunction with § 102 (4) AktG. 
 
This is permissible under data protection law with regard to the legal basis 
provided by § 3 (1), (2) and (4) COVID-19 GesV. 
 
All of the company's shareholders can attend the Annual General Meeting as a 
virtual Annual General Meeting using the appropriate equipment (e.g. computer, 
laptop, tablet or smartphone together with an Internet connection with 
sufficient bandwidth for streaming videos) at www.andritz.com as from 
approximately 10:30 hrs, time in Vienna, on March 24, 2021. There is no need for 
registration or login to attend the Annual General Meeting. 
 
As the virtual Annual General Meeting will be broadcast on the Internet, all 
shareholders will be able to follow the Annual General Meeting and, in 
particular, the Executive Board's presentation, the answers to shareholders' 
questions and the voting process in real time via this one-way audiovisual 
connection. 
 
We wish to point out that this live broadcast as a virtual Annual General 
Meeting does not permit remote participation (§ 102 (3) line 2 AktG) or remote 
voting (§ 102 (3) line 3 AktG and § 126 AktG) and that the Internet broadcast is 
not a two-way connection. Hence, an individual shareholder can only follow the 
Annual General Meeting. 
 
Similarly, we must point out that the company is only responsible for the use of 
technical means of communication to the extent that they are attributable to its 
own sphere (§ 2 (6) COVID-19 GesV). 
 
Furthermore, we wish to draw your attention to the information on the 
organizational and technical requirements for participation pursuant to § 3 (3) 
in conjunction with § 2 (4) COVID-19 GesV ("Information concerning 
participation"). 
 
II. Agenda 
 
  1. Presentation of the Financial Statements including the Management Report 
     and Corporate Governance Report, the Consolidated Financial Statements 
     including the Consolidated Management Report, the Proposal on the 
     Allocation of Net Earnings and the Supervisory Board's Report for the 2020 
     business year 
 
  2. Resolution on the use of the net earnings 
 
  3. Resolution on discharge of the Executive Board members for the 2020 
     business year 
 
  4. Resolution on discharge of the Supervisory Board members for the 2020 
     business year 
 
  5. Resolution on the remuneration for the Supervisory Board members for the 
     2020 business year 
 
  6. Appointment of the auditor for the Financial Statements and Consolidated 
     Financial Statements for the 2021 business year 
 
  7. Appointment of two persons to the Supervisory Board 
 
  8. Resolution on the remuneration report 
 
  9. Resolution on the remuneration policy 
 
 10. Resolution on authorizations for the Executive Board in connection with the 
     purchase and sale of treasury shares 
 
     Report by the Executive Board pursuant to § 65 (3) AktG in connection with 
     treasury shares and resolutions to authorize the Executive Board to 
     purchase treasury shares in accordance with the provisions of the Austrian 
     Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and the Austrian Stock Exchange Act according 
     to the provisions of § 65 (1) line 8 AktG for a period of thirty months as 
     from April 1, 2021 and to cancel these shares if necessary, and to 
     authorize the Executive Board to pass a resolution to also sell the 
     treasury shares with the consent of the Supervisory Board in another way 
     than through the stock exchange or a public offering, excluding the 
     subscription right of the shareholders, for a period of five years after 
     the resolution is passed. 
 
III. DOCUMENTS FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, PROVIDING OF INFORMATION ON THE 
WEB SITE 
 
In particular, the following documents shall be available pursuant to § 108 (3) 
and (4) AktG on the company's web site at www.andritz.com, as entered in the 
Companies Register, not later than March 3, 2021: 
 
* Information on the organizational and technical requirements for participation 
  pursuant to § 3 (3) in conjunction with § 2 (4) COVID-19 GesV ("Information 
  concerning participation") 
* Financial Statements 
* Management Report 
* Consolidated Non-financial Statement 
* Consolidated Financial Statements 
* Consolidated Corporate Governance Report 
* Proposal for use of the net earnings 
* Report of the Supervisory Board 
 
for the 2020 business year in each case 
 
* Motions on items 2 to 10 on the agenda 
* Remuneration report 
* Remuneration policy 
* Statements by the candidates for appointments to the Supervisory Board to 
  agenda item 7 pursuant to § 87 (2) AktG, including curriculum vitae 
* Executive Board report on justification of exclusion of subscription rights to 
  agenda item 10 (Authorization of the Executive Board in connection with the 
  purchase and sale of treasury shares) 
* Form for granting a proxy with special voting rights pursuant to § 3 (4) 
  COVID-19 GesV 
* Question form 
* Form for revoking a proxy 
* Full wording of this convening document for the Annual General Meeting 
 
IV. RECORD DATE AND PREREQUISITES FOR PARTICIPATION IN THE ANNUAL GENERAL 
MEETING 
 
The right to participate in the virtual Annual General Meeting and to exercise 
voting and all other shareholders' rights to be asserted at the Annual General 
Meeting pursuant to COVID-19 GesG and COVID-19 GesV is conditional upon the 
shareholding at the end of the day on March 14, 2021 (24:00 hrs, time in Vienna) 
(record date). 
 
Only persons who are shareholders on this record date and provide proof thereof 
to the company are entitled to take part in and to exercise their shareholder 
rights at this virtual Annual General Meeting pursuant to COVID-19 GesG and 
COVID-19 GesV. 
 
A safe custody receipt pursuant to § 10a AktG that must be received by the 
company not later than March 19, 2021 (24:00 hrs, time in Vienna) via one of the 
following communication channels at one of the following addresses is to be 
provided as evidence of the shareholding on the record date. 
 
* For submission of the safe custody receipt in text form, which is sufficient 
  according to Article 18 (3) of the Articles of Association 
  - by fax: +43 1 8900 500 94 
  - by e-mail: anmeldung.andritz@hauptversammlung.at (safe custody receipts in 
  PDF format please) 
 
* For submission of the safe custody receipt in written form 
  - by mail or messenger service: 
  ANDRITZ AG 
  c/o HV-Veranstaltungsservice GmbH 
  8242 St. Lorenzen am Wechsel, Köppel 60 
 
  - by SWIFT: 
  GIBAATWGGMS 
  (Message type MT598 or MT599, it is essential to state ISIN AT0000730007 in 
  the message text) 
 
It is not possible to appoint a properly authorized, special voting proxy holder

