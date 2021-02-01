EANS-Other capital market information : Andritz AG / Notification of share buyback transactions (Article 5 of Reg. (EU) market abuse)

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other capital market information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ANDRITZ terminates share buy-back program Graz, February 1, 2021. On October 16, 2020, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board of ANDRITZ AG decided to purchase ANDRITZ AG no-par value shares issued to bearers. The purchase was based on the authorization granted by the 111th Annual General Meeting of ANDRITZ AG on March 23, 2018 (pursuant to § 65 (1), line 8 of the Austrian Corporation Act). This authorization was published on March 26, 2018 via an electronically operated information system. The resolution states that up to 1,000,000 shares - equal to 0.96% of the company's voting share capital - shall be purchased between November 5, 2020 and February 1, 2021. Lowest amount: proportional amount of the capital stock per share. Highest amount: The highest amount per share must not exceed 10% of the average, unweighted closing price on the preceding 10 trading days. The Executive Board of ANDRITZ AG hereby gives notice that no shares have been bought back between November 5, 2020 and February 1, 2021 and that the buy-back program was terminated. - End - ANDRITZ GROUP International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/ liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. The global product and service portfolio is rounded off with plants for power generation, recycling, the production of nonwovens and panelboard, as well as automation and digital solutions offered under the brand name of Metris. The publicly listed group today has around 27,800 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries. Further inquiry note: Dr. Michael Buchbauer Head of Group Finance Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979 Fax: +43 316 6902 465 mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 01, 2021 12:43 ET (17:43 GMT)