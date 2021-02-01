EANS-Other capital market information : Andritz AG / Notification of share buyback transactions (Article 5 of Reg. (EU) market abuse)

Log in
02/01/2021 | 12:44pm EST
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Other capital market information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a 
  Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this 
  announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
ANDRITZ terminates share buy-back program 
 
Graz, February 1, 2021. On October 16, 2020, the Executive Board and Supervisory 
Board of ANDRITZ AG decided to purchase ANDRITZ AG no-par value shares issued to 
bearers. The purchase was based on the authorization granted by the 111th Annual 
General Meeting of ANDRITZ AG on March 23, 2018 (pursuant to § 65 (1), line 8 of 
the Austrian Corporation Act). This authorization was published on March 26, 
2018 via an electronically operated information system. 
 
The resolution states that up to 1,000,000 shares - equal to 0.96% of the 
company's voting share capital - shall be purchased between November 5, 2020 and 
February 1, 2021. Lowest amount: proportional amount of the capital stock per 
share. Highest amount: The highest amount per share must not exceed 10% of the 
average, unweighted closing price on the preceding 10 trading days. 
 
The Executive Board of ANDRITZ AG hereby gives notice that no shares have been 
bought back between November 5, 2020 and February 1, 2021 and that the buy-back 
program was terminated. 
 
- End - 
 
ANDRITZ GROUP 
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative 
plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the 
hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/ 
liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal 
feed and biomass pelleting. The global product and service portfolio is rounded 
off with plants for power generation, recycling, the production of nonwovens and 
panelboard, as well as automation and digital solutions offered under the brand 
name of Metris. The publicly listed group today has around 27,800 employees and 
more than 280 locations in over 40 countries. 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
Dr. Michael Buchbauer 
Head of Group Finance 
Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979 
Fax: +43 316 6902 465 
mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.com 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 01, 2021 12:43 ET (17:43 GMT)

