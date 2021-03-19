EANS-Voting Rights : Andritz AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ANDRITZ AG was informed about the following major holdings notification on March
18, 2021:
Person subject to notification obligation:
Name: Wolfgang Leitner
Name of shareholder(s): Custos Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH, Cerberus
Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH, Certus Beteiligungs-GmbH
Total position of the person subject to notification obligation as of March 17,
2021:
______________________________________________________________________________
| | | % of voting | | |
| | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of|
| |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights |
| |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer |
|_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________|
| Resulting | | | | |
| situation on | | | | |
| the date on | 31.50% | 0.00% | 31.50% | 104,000,000 |
|which threshold| | | | |
| was crossed / | | | | |
|____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|
| Position of | | | | |
| previous | 31.50% | | 31.50% | |
| notification | | | | |
|(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|
Notified details of the resulting situation:
______________________________________________________________________________
|A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________|
| |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______|
| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect |
| ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG |
|_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______|
|AT0000730007_|__________6,000|_____32,749,544|__________0.01%|__________31.49%|
|_SUBTOTAL_A__|__________32,755,544___________|_____________31.50%_____________|
______________________________________________________________________________
|B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG |
|2018__________________________________________________________________________|
| | | |Number of voting | |
| | | | rights that may | |
| Type of | | | be | % of voting |
| instrument |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the | rights |
| | | | instrument is | |
|_____________|_______________|_______________|____exercised____|______________|
|_____________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|_________________|______________|
_____________________________________________________________________________
|B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG |
|2018_________________________________________________________________________|
| Type of | Expiration | Exercise | Physical / | Number of |% of voting |
|instrument | Date | Period | Cash |voting rights| rights |
|___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________|
|___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________|
Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate
controlling natural person or legal entity:
______________________________________________________________________________
| | | | |Financial/ | |
| | | Directly |Shares held| other | |
| No. | Name |controlled| directly |instruments| Total of |
| | | by No. | (%) | held | both (%) |
| | | | | directly | |
|__________|____________________|__________|___________|____(%)____|___________|
|____1_____|Wolfgang_Leitner____|__________|______0.01%|___________|______0.01%|
| |Cerberus | | | | |
| 2 |Vermögensverwaltungs| 1 | 0.77%| | 0.77%|
|__________|GmbH________________|__________|___________|___________|___________|
| 3 |Custos | 1 | | | |
|__________|Privatstiftung______|__________|___________|___________|___________|
| |Custos | | | | |
| 4 |Vermögensverwaltungs| 3 | 25.00%| | 25.00%|
|__________|GmbH________________|__________|___________|___________|___________|
| 5 |Certus Beteiligungs-| 4 | 5.72%| | 5.72%|
|__________|GmbH________________|__________|___________|___________|___________|
Other comments:
Pursuant to the merger agreement dated March 4, 2021, Salapo
Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH, as transferor company, was merged with Custos
Vermögungsverwaltungs GmbH, as acquiring company, when the registration was made
in the Companies' Register on March 17, 2021. With this registration, the
financial instruments of Custos Vermögungsverwaltungs GmbH created due to
signing of the merger agreement were canceled and the stake that Salapo
Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH held in Certus Beteiligungs-GmbH was transferred to
Custos Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH. Hence, the latter now holds another 5.72% of
the shares in ANDRITZ AG indirectly via Certus Beteiligungs-GmbH in addition to
its previous 25% direct holding, thus bringing its total stake to 30.72%.
Further inquiry note:
Dr. Michael Buchbauer
Head of Group Finance
Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979
Fax: +43 316 6902 465
mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.com
