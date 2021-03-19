Log in
EANS-Voting Rights : Andritz AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

03/19/2021 | 04:08pm EDT
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a 
  Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this 
  announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
ANDRITZ AG was informed about the following major holdings notification on March 
18, 2021: 
 
Person subject to notification obligation: 
Name: Wolfgang Leitner 
 
Name of shareholder(s): Custos Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH, Cerberus 
Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH, Certus Beteiligungs-GmbH 
 
Total position of the person subject to notification obligation as of March 17, 
2021: 
 ______________________________________________________________________________ 
|               |               |  % of voting  |              |               | 
|               |  % of voting  |rights through |Total of both |Total number of| 
|               |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A +  | voting rights | 
|               |to shares (7.A)| instruments   |     7.B)     |   of issuer   | 
|_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________| 
|   Resulting   |               |               |              |               | 
| situation on  |               |               |              |               | 
|  the date on  |    31.50%     |     0.00%     |    31.50%    |  104,000,000  | 
|which threshold|               |               |              |               | 
| was crossed / |               |               |              |               | 
|____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| 
|  Position of  |               |               |              |               | 
|   previous    |    31.50%     |               |    31.50%    |               | 
| notification  |               |               |              |               | 
|(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________| 
 
Notified details of the resulting situation: 
 ______________________________________________________________________________ 
|A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________| 
|             |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______| 
|             |    Direct     |   Indirect    |    Direct     |    Indirect    | 
|  ISIN Code  |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG | 
|_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______| 
|AT0000730007_|__________6,000|_____32,749,544|__________0.01%|__________31.49%| 
|_SUBTOTAL_A__|__________32,755,544___________|_____________31.50%_____________| 
 
 ______________________________________________________________________________ 
|B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG  | 
|2018__________________________________________________________________________| 
|             |               |               |Number of voting |              | 
|             |               |               | rights that may |              | 
|   Type of   |               |               |       be        | % of voting  | 
| instrument  |Expiration Date|Exercise Period|acquired if the  |    rights    | 
|             |               |               |  instrument is  |              | 
|_____________|_______________|_______________|____exercised____|______________| 
|_____________|_______________|_SUBTOTAL_B.1__|_________________|______________| 
 
 _____________________________________________________________________________ 
|B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG | 
|2018_________________________________________________________________________| 
|  Type of  | Expiration | Exercise  | Physical /  | Number of   |% of voting | 
|instrument |    Date    |  Period   |    Cash     |voting rights|   rights   | 
|___________|____________|___________|_Settlement__|_____________|____________| 
|___________|____________|___________|SUBTOTAL_B.2_|_____________|____________| 
 
Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate 
controlling natural person or legal entity: 
 ______________________________________________________________________________ 
|          |                    |          |           |Financial/ |           | 
|          |                    | Directly |Shares held|   other   |           | 
|   No.    |        Name        |controlled| directly  |instruments| Total of  | 
|          |                    |  by No.  |    (%)    |   held    | both (%)  | 
|          |                    |          |           | directly  |           | 
|__________|____________________|__________|___________|____(%)____|___________| 
|____1_____|Wolfgang_Leitner____|__________|______0.01%|___________|______0.01%| 
|          |Cerberus            |          |           |           |           | 
|    2     |Vermögensverwaltungs|    1     |      0.77%|           |      0.77%| 
|__________|GmbH________________|__________|___________|___________|___________| 
|    3     |Custos              |    1     |           |           |           | 
|__________|Privatstiftung______|__________|___________|___________|___________| 
|          |Custos              |          |           |           |           | 
|    4     |Vermögensverwaltungs|    3     |     25.00%|           |     25.00%| 
|__________|GmbH________________|__________|___________|___________|___________| 
|    5     |Certus Beteiligungs-|    4     |      5.72%|           |      5.72%| 
|__________|GmbH________________|__________|___________|___________|___________| 
 
Other comments: 
Pursuant to the merger agreement dated March 4, 2021, Salapo 
Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH, as transferor company, was merged with Custos 
Vermögungsverwaltungs GmbH, as acquiring company, when the registration was made 
in the Companies' Register on March 17, 2021. With this registration, the 
financial instruments of Custos Vermögungsverwaltungs GmbH created due to 
signing of the merger agreement were canceled and the stake that Salapo 
Beteiligungsverwaltungs GmbH held in Certus Beteiligungs-GmbH was transferred to 
Custos Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH. Hence, the latter now holds another 5.72% of 
the shares in ANDRITZ AG indirectly via Certus Beteiligungs-GmbH in addition to 
its previous 25% direct holding, thus bringing its total stake to 30.72%. 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
Dr. Michael Buchbauer 
Head of Group Finance 
Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979 
Fax: +43 316 6902 465 
mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.com 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2021 16:07 ET (20:07 GMT)

