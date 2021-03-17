Ettore Paolini: New Vice President of Service at ANDRITZ Nonwoven and General Manager of ANDRITZ Diatec

Ettore Paolini, born in Italy, can now look back on more than 20 years' experience in the hygiene machinery sector, holding various commercial management positions. His profound knowledge perfectly complements the current ANDRITZ Nonwoven organization.

His focus will be to provide excellent service to customers and to further develop the service offerings of ANDRITZ Nonwoven to create value-added for its customers.

Ettore Paolini: 'I am very proud to be part of the strong ANDRITZ Nonwoven team and I'm looking forward to my new tasks and projects. We will further develop our range of services, including digital service solutions, in a constant effort to ensure operational excellence for our customers. I will also work closely with the ANDRITZ Diatec team to support all customers in the converting industry with state-of-the-art technology and services while also helping them to remain highly competitive in terms of cost and delivery time.'

The ANDRITZ Nonwoven service department offers a complete service portfolio. This includes local and on-site support, specific training, line audits and troubleshooting, upgrades and modernization, genuine spare and wear parts, digital service solutions, and service and roll repair centers in Europe, North America, and China.

Ettore Paolini will head ANDRITZ Diatec together with Roberto Della Rovere. ANDRITZ Diatec designs and manufactures a wide range of converting machines and technology solutions for the production of baby diapers, baby pants, adult incontinence products, sanitary napkins, panty shields and underpads. Always at the forefront of innovation, ANDRITZ Diatec has continuously broadened its product offerings by delivering new lines for food pads, lamination, medical products, disposable gloves, headrests, surgical drapes, and spool winding equipment.

International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. Plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning, recycling, and the production of nonwovens and panelboard complete the global product and service offering. Innovative products and services in the industrial digitalization sector are offered under the brand name Metris and help customers to make their plants more user-friendly, efficient and profitable. The publicly listed group has around 27,200 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

