Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Wiener Boerse  >  Andritz AG    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ettore Paolini: New Vice President of Service at ANDRITZ Nonwoven and General Manager of ANDRITZ Diatec

03/17/2021 | 03:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ettore Paolini: New Vice President of Service at ANDRITZ Nonwoven and General Manager of ANDRITZ Diatec
2021/03/17
International technology Group ANDRITZ has appointed Ettore Paolini new Vice President of Service at ANDRITZ Nonwoven and General Manager of ANDRITZ Diatec.

Ettore Paolini, born in Italy, can now look back on more than 20 years' experience in the hygiene machinery sector, holding various commercial management positions. His profound knowledge perfectly complements the current ANDRITZ Nonwoven organization.

His focus will be to provide excellent service to customers and to further develop the service offerings of ANDRITZ Nonwoven to create value-added for its customers.

Ettore Paolini: 'I am very proud to be part of the strong ANDRITZ Nonwoven team and I'm looking forward to my new tasks and projects. We will further develop our range of services, including digital service solutions, in a constant effort to ensure operational excellence for our customers. I will also work closely with the ANDRITZ Diatec team to support all customers in the converting industry with state-of-the-art technology and services while also helping them to remain highly competitive in terms of cost and delivery time.'

The ANDRITZ Nonwoven service department offers a complete service portfolio. This includes local and on-site support, specific training, line audits and troubleshooting, upgrades and modernization, genuine spare and wear parts, digital service solutions, and service and roll repair centers in Europe, North America, and China.

Ettore Paolini will head ANDRITZ Diatec together with Roberto Della Rovere. ANDRITZ Diatec designs and manufactures a wide range of converting machines and technology solutions for the production of baby diapers, baby pants, adult incontinence products, sanitary napkins, panty shields and underpads. Always at the forefront of innovation, ANDRITZ Diatec has continuously broadened its product offerings by delivering new lines for food pads, lamination, medical products, disposable gloves, headrests, surgical drapes, and spool winding equipment.

- End -

ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. Plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning, recycling, and the production of nonwovens and panelboard complete the global product and service offering. Innovative products and services in the industrial digitalization sector are offered under the brand name Metris and help customers to make their plants more user-friendly, efficient and profitable. The publicly listed group has around 27,200 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries.

Disclaimer

Andritz AG published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 07:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ANDRITZ AG
03:43aETTORE PAOLINI : New Vice President of Service at ANDRITZ Nonwoven and General M..
PU
03/15ANDRITZ  : receives order for a needlepunch line from Pureko, Poland
PU
03/11ANDRITZ  : successfully starts up two tissue production lines delivered to Suzho..
PU
03/09ANDRITZ  : successfully starts up new disc filter technology at Malaysia Lee & M..
PU
03/08EANS-VOTING RIGHTS  : Andritz AG / Publication of a participation notification a..
DJ
03/05PRESS RELEASE  : Andritz AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons pe..
DJ
03/05ANDRITZ  : successfully starts up tissue production line delivered to Berli Juck..
PU
03/03EANS-TIP ANNOUNCEMENT  : Andritz AG / Yearly financial report according to art. ..
DJ
03/03EANS-TIP ANNOUNCEMENT  : Andritz AG / Yearly financial report according to art. ..
DJ
03/03ANDRITZ  : Financial Report 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 474 M 7 706 M 7 706 M
Net income 2021 268 M 319 M 319 M
Net cash 2021 335 M 399 M 399 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
Yield 2021 3,27%
Capitalization 3 891 M 4 626 M 4 631 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 26 634
Free-Float 64,1%
Chart ANDRITZ AG
Duration : Period :
Andritz AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANDRITZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 45,66 €
Last Close Price 39,20 €
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wolfgang Leitner President & Chief Executive Officer
Norbert Nettesheim Chief Financial Officer
Christian Nowotny Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Martiner Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Auer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANDRITZ AG4.59%4 705
ATLAS COPCO AB19.83%68 227
FANUC CORPORATION7.18%47 706
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION15.60%40 649
SANDVIK AB17.14%34 895
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.6.48%31 075
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ