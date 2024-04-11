Green hydrogen: ANDRITZ acquires stake in Norwegian tech-company HydrogenPro

EQS-News: Andritz AG / Key word(s): Investment

GRAZ, APRIL 11, 2024. International technology group ANDRITZ has acquired a 13.8% stake in the Norwegian company HydrogenPro. The company was founded in 2013 and supplies pressurized alkaline electrolyzers (AEL) for green hydrogen production. The two companies already entered into a strategic partnership last year to provide integrated solutions for the supply of green hydrogen plants.



The acquisition strengthens the strategic partnership between ANDRITZ and HydrogenPro to serve ANDRITZ’s customers even better. HydrogenPro provides the pressurized alkaline electrolyzer components and technology, while ANDRITZ assembles the electrolyzer stacks in its facilities and supplies green hydrogen solutions on an EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) basis.



Joachim Schönbeck, President and CEO of ANDRITZ, states, “We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with HydrogenPro. Our competencies complement each other ideally to become a recognized and trusted supplier of green hydrogen plants.”



ANDRITZ GROUP

International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems, services and digital solutions for a wide range of industries and end markets. Sustainability is an integral part of the company’s business strategy and corporate culture. With its extensive portfolio of sustainable products and solutions, ANDRITZ aims to make the greatest possible contribution to a sustainable future and help its customers achieve their sustainability goals. ANDRITZ is a global market leader in all four of its business areas – Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydropower and Environment & Energy. Technological leadership and global presence are cornerstones of the group’s strategy, which is focused on long-term profitable growth. The publicly listed group has around 30,000 employees and over 280 locations in more than 80 countries.

