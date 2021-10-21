PRESS RELEASE : ANDRITZ to supply electro-mechanical equipment for the Robert S. Kerr hydropower plant, USA

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Information Graz - October 21, 2021. International technology group ANDRITZ has received a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, for the rehabilitation and upgrade of all four turbines and generators at the Robert S. Kerr hydroelectric power plant, located on the Arkansas River in Eastern Oklahoma adjacent to the town of Cowlington. The order value is close to 75 million euros. Commissioning of the first unit is expected in August 2025. The ANDRITZ scope of supply includes the design, manufacturing, supply, transportation, erection, testing, and commissioning of four Kaplan turbine generator units with a capacity of 36.8 MW each, along with associated auxiliaries and ancillary equipment. Once commissioned, the expected power generation will be approximately 152 GWh per year. By securing this prestigious contract, ANDRITZ has further consolidated its position as a leading player in the hydropower market in the USA. - End - ANDRITZ GROUP International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/ liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. Plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning, recycling, and the production of nonwovens and panelboard complete the global product and service offering. Innovative products and services in the industrial digitalization sector are offered under the brand name Metris and help customers to make their plants more user-friendly, efficient and profitable. The publicly listed group has around 26,700 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries. ANDRITZ HYDRO ANDRITZ Hydro is one of the globally leading suppliers of electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants. With over 180 years of experience and an installed fleet of more than 470 GW output, the business area provides complete solutions for hydropower plants of all sizes as well as services for plant diagnosis, refurbishment, modernization and upgrade of existing hydropower assets. Pumps for irrigation, water supply and flood control are also part of this business area's portfolio. Further inquiry note: Dr. Michael Buchbauer Head of Group Finance, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979 Fax: +43 316 6902 465 mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)