PRESS RELEASE : ANDRITZ to supply electro-mechanical equipment for the Robert S. Kerr hydropower plant, USA

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Company Information
Graz - October 21, 2021. International technology group ANDRITZ has received a
contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, for the
rehabilitation and upgrade of all four turbines and generators at the Robert S.
Kerr hydroelectric power plant, located on the Arkansas River in Eastern
Oklahoma adjacent to the town of Cowlington. The order value is close to 75
million euros. Commissioning of the first unit is expected in August 2025.
The ANDRITZ scope of supply includes the design, manufacturing, supply,
transportation, erection, testing, and commissioning of four Kaplan turbine
generator units with a capacity of 36.8 MW each, along with associated
auxiliaries and ancillary equipment.
Once commissioned, the expected power generation will be approximately 152 GWh
per year. By securing this prestigious contract, ANDRITZ has further
consolidated its position as a leading player in the hydropower market in the
USA.
- End -
ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative
plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the
hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/
liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal
feed and biomass pelleting. Plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning,
recycling, and the production of nonwovens and panelboard complete the global
product and service offering. Innovative products and services in the industrial
digitalization sector are offered under the brand name Metris and help customers
to make their plants more user-friendly, efficient and profitable. The publicly
listed group has around 26,700 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40
countries.
ANDRITZ HYDRO
ANDRITZ Hydro is one of the globally leading suppliers of electromechanical
equipment and services for hydropower plants. With over 180 years of experience
and an installed fleet of more than 470 GW output, the business area provides
complete solutions for hydropower plants of all sizes as well as services for
plant diagnosis, refurbishment, modernization and upgrade of existing hydropower
assets. Pumps for irrigation, water supply and flood control are also part of
this business area's portfolio.
Further inquiry note:
Dr. Michael Buchbauer
Head of Group Finance, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979
Fax: +43 316 6902 465
mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 21, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)