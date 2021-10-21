Log in
PRESS RELEASE : ANDRITZ to supply electro-mechanical equipment for the Robert S. Kerr hydropower plant, USA

10/21/2021
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide 
  distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Company Information 
 
Graz - October 21, 2021. International technology group ANDRITZ has received a 
contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District, for the 
rehabilitation and upgrade of all four turbines and generators at the Robert S. 
Kerr hydroelectric power plant, located on the Arkansas River in Eastern 
Oklahoma adjacent to the town of Cowlington. The order value is close to 75 
million euros. Commissioning of the first unit is expected in August 2025. 
 
The ANDRITZ scope of supply includes the design, manufacturing, supply, 
transportation, erection, testing, and commissioning of four Kaplan turbine 
generator units with a capacity of 36.8 MW each, along with associated 
auxiliaries and ancillary equipment. 
 
Once commissioned, the expected power generation will be approximately 152 GWh 
per year. By securing this prestigious contract, ANDRITZ has further 
consolidated its position as a leading player in the hydropower market in the 
USA. 
 
- End - 
 
ANDRITZ GROUP 
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative 
plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the 
hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/ 
liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal 
feed and biomass pelleting. Plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning, 
recycling, and the production of nonwovens and panelboard complete the global 
product and service offering. Innovative products and services in the industrial 
digitalization sector are offered under the brand name Metris and help customers 
to make their plants more user-friendly, efficient and profitable. The publicly 
listed group has around 26,700 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 
countries. 
 
ANDRITZ HYDRO 
ANDRITZ Hydro is one of the globally leading suppliers of electromechanical 
equipment and services for hydropower plants. With over 180 years of experience 
and an installed fleet of more than 470 GW output, the business area provides 
complete solutions for hydropower plants of all sizes as well as services for 
plant diagnosis, refurbishment, modernization and upgrade of existing hydropower 
assets. Pumps for irrigation, water supply and flood control are also part of 
this business area's portfolio. 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
Dr. Michael Buchbauer 
Head of Group Finance, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations 
Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979 
Fax: +43 316 6902 465 
mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.com 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

