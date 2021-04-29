Log in
PRESS RELEASE : ANDRITZ GROUP: Results for the first quarter of 2021

04/29/2021 | 01:31am EDT
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide 
  distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Quarterly Report 
 
Graz - April 29, 2021. International technology Group ANDRITZ showed solid 
business development in the first quarter of 2021 in spite of the overall 
unchanged and difficult economic environment. At over 1.7 billion euros, order 
intake reached a high level and the company's net income practically doubled 
despite a slight decline in revenue compared to the previous year's reference 
period. 
 
Wolfgang Leitner, President & CEO of ANDRITZ AG: "We are very pleased with 
business development in the first quarter of 2021. In particular, the 
development of order intake, which provides the basis for future revenue and 
earning development, makes us feel positive. With regard to the development of 
the markets we serve, we remain cautiously optimistic for the coming months and 
expect solid project and investment activity overall." 
 
The key financial figures developed as follows during the reporting period: 
 
* Order intake amounted to 1,729.5 million euros (MEUR) and was thus only 6.7% 
  below the previous year's reference period (Q1 2020: 1,852.9 MEUR), which 
  included a large-scale order in the Pulp & Paper business area. In particular, 
  the Metals and Hydro business areas were able to increase their order intake 
  significantly compared to the previous year's reference period. Order intake 
  for the service business also saw very favorable development, rising 
  significantly compared to the preceding quarters. 
 
* The order backlog as of March 31, 2021, amounted to 7,071.3 MEUR and has thus 
  risen compared to the end of 2020 (December 31, 2020: 6,774.0 MEUR). 
 
* Revenue at 1,493.2 MEUR, was only 1.1% lower than in the previous year's 
  reference period (Q1 2020: 1,510.2 MEUR). This is largely attributable to the 
  Metals business area, where revenue declined due to the lower order intake in 
  the past year. 
 
* Despite the slightly lower revenue, the operating result (EBITA) increased 
  significantly compared to the previous year, amounting to 110.9 MEUR (+58.2% 
  versus Q1 2020: 70.1 MEUR). As a result, the Group's profitability (EBITA 
  margin) increased to 7.4% (Q1 2020: 4.6%). This is mainly due to the 
  continuing good business development in the Pulp & Paper business area, which 
  succeeded in increasing its profitability slightly compared to the previous 
  year. Furthermore, earnings in the Metals business area improved 
  significantly, above all due to the positive impact of the cost adjustment 
  measures implemented in the previous year. 
 
* The earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased to 96.4 MEUR (Q1 2020: 
  53.8 MEUR), while the net income (without non-controlling interests) 
  practically doubled compared to the previous year's reference period, reaching 
  62.1 MEUR (Q1 2020: 31.5 MEUR). 
 
 
FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2021 CONFIRMED 
Regarding the business development for full-year 2021, ANDRITZ confirms the 
expectations voiced on the occasion of the publication of the 2020 financial 
results in March 2021 and expects - due to a reduced order intake in 2020 - 
slightly lower revenue (2020: 6,699.6 MEUR) compared to the previous year and an 
increase in EBITA reported (2020: 391.7 MEUR). The EBITA adjusted by 
extraordinary items should remain roughly stable compared to the previous year 
(adjusted EBITA 2020: 471.1 MEUR), depending on how revenue develops. 
 
If the global economic recovery expected by market researchers for 2021 does not 
take place or the pandemic intensifies again, this may result in negative 
effects on the processing of orders and on order intake and hence, a negative 
impact on ANDRITZ's financial development. This could lead to financial 
provisions for additional adjustment measures in individual business areas, 
which could have a negative effect on the ANDRITZ GROUP's earnings and require a 
revision of the guidance. 
 
KEY FINANCIAL FIGURES AT A GLANCE 
 
 _____________________________________________________________________________ 
|_________________________________________|Unit|Q1_2021|Q1_2020|+/-___|2020___| 
|Revenue__________________________________|MEUR|1,493.2|1,510.2|-1.1%_|6,699.6| 
|-_Pulp_&_Paper___________________________|MEUR|710.9__|713.3__|-0.3%_|3,339.0| 
|-_Metals_________________________________|MEUR|316.1__|355.2__|-11.0%|1,420.5| 
|-_Hydro__________________________________|MEUR|316.0__|298.2__|+6.0%_|1,296.0| 
|-_Separation_____________________________|MEUR|150.2__|143.5__|+4.7%_|644.1__| 
|Order_intake_____________________________|MEUR|1,729.5|1,852.9|-6.7%_|6,108.0| 
|-_Pulp_&_Paper___________________________|MEUR|845.5__|1,078.2|-21.6%|2,961.1| 
|-_Metals_________________________________|MEUR|429.1__|361.5__|+18.7%|1,143.6| 
|-_Hydro__________________________________|MEUR|284.3__|245.5__|+15.8%|1,335.4| 
|-_Separation_____________________________|MEUR|170.6__|167.7__|+1.7%_|667.9__| 
|Order_backlog_(as_of_end_of_period)______|MEUR|7,071.3|7,924.6|-10.8%|6,774.0| 
|EBITDA___________________________________|MEUR|151.1__|112.6__|+34.2%|571.1__| 
|EBITDA_margin____________________________|%___|10.1___|7.5____|-_____|8.5____| 
|EBITA____________________________________|MEUR|110.9__|70.1___|+58.2%|391.7__| 
|EBITA_margin_____________________________|%___|7.4____|4.6____|-_____|5.8____| 
|Earnings_Before_Interest_and_Taxes_(EBIT)|MEUR|96.4___|53.8___|+79.2%|315.0__| 
|Financial_result_________________________|MEUR|-12.4__|-9.5___|-30.5%|-34.1__| 
|Earnings_Before_Taxes_(EBT)______________|MEUR|84.0___|44.3___|+89.6%|280.9__| 
|Net income (without non-controlling      |MEUR|62.1   |31.5   |+97.1%|207.1  | 
|interests)_______________________________|____|_______|_______|______|_______| 
|Cash flow                                |MEUR|69.2   |56.9   |+21.6%|461.5  | 
|from_operating_activities________________|____|_______|_______|______|_______| 
|Capital_expenditure______________________|MEUR|31.9___|29.9___|+6.7%_|131.8__| 
|Employees (as of end of period; without  |-   |26,952 |28,411 |-5.1% |27,232 | 
|apprentices)_____________________________|____|_______|_______|______|_______| 
 
 
All figures according to IFRS. Due to the utilization of automatic calculation 
programs, differences can arise in the addition of rounded totals and 
percentages. MEUR = million euros. EUR = euros. 
 
ANDRITZ GROUP 
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative 
plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the 
hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/ 
liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal 
feed and biomass pelleting. Plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning, 
recycling, and the production of nonwovens and panelboard complete the global 
product and service offering. Innovative products and services in the industrial 
digitalization sector are offered under the brand name Metris and help customers 
to make their plants more user-friendly, efficient and profitable. The publicly 
listed group has around 26,950 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 
countries. 
 
ANNUAL AND FINANCIAL REPORTS 
The annual and financial reports are available for download on the ANDRITZ web 
site at andritz.com. 
 
DISCLAIMER 
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking 
statements". These statements, which contain the words "believe," "intend," 
"expect," and words of a similar meaning, reflect the Executive Board's beliefs 
and expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause 
actual results to differ materially. As a result, readers are cautioned not to 
place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The company disclaims 
any obligation to publicly announce the result of any revisions to the forward- 
looking statements made herein, except where it would be required to do so under 
applicable law. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
Dr. Michael Buchbauer 
Head of Group Finance 
Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979 
Fax: +43 316 6902 465 
mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.com 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2021 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

