    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PRESS RELEASE : ANDRITZ is supplying major pulp production technologies and key process equipment for the world's largest DP pulp mill

07/06/2021 | 02:31am EDT
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide 
  distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Company Information 
 
Graz - July 6, 2021. International technology group ANDRITZ is supplying major 
energy-efficient and environmentally friendly pulp production technologies and 
key process equipment for Bracell's project "STAR" in the city of Lençóis 
Paulista, São Paulo state, Brazil. The mill complies with highest environmental 
standards and features two flexible, environmentally friendly hardwood 
fiberlines for a capacity of 2.6 to 2.8 million tons/year of bleached kraft pulp 
or 1.5 million tons/year of dissolving pulp, which is used as raw material for 
the production of viscose. ANDRITZ was awarded this contract in July 2019, and 
start-up is scheduled for August 2021. 
 
ANDRITZ is providing sustainable technologies and solutions for four of the six 
most important process islands in the pulp mill: 
 
 
* An ANDRITZ HERB Recovery Boiler for maximum power generation. The state-of- 
  the-art boiler will be the largest in the world and not only make the mill 
  self-sufficient in energy supply but will additionally produce around 180 
  megawatts of electricity that will be fed to the Brazilian grid to supply 
  roughly three million people with green energy. 
 
* Two environmentally friendly hardwood Fiberlines, for capacities of 2.6 to 2.8 
  million t/y of kraft pulp or 1.5 million t/y of dissolving pulp, that process 
  certified eucalyptus trees and ensure lowest effluent emissions, a LoSolids 
  continuous cooking system with Pre-Hydrolysis Vessel (PHV), screen room and 
  bleach plant, as well as ANDRITZ's DD-Washer technology, ensuring low 
  operating costs, low emissions, extremely high washing efficiency, and 
  excellent fiber quality. The cooking plant for the fiberline is state of the 
  art in the continuous cooking process for production of dissolving pulp. 
 
* A complete Wood Processing Plant using ANDRITZ's proven technologies, 
  including ANDRITZ's unique, horizontally fed HHQ-Chipper (EXL model), ensuring 
  high capacity and optimum chip quality. Woodyard operation is enhanced with 
  state-of-the-art Metris - ANDRITZ digital solutions, featuring artificial 
  intelligence and digital sensors. The plant includes ChipperEKG, stone 
  detection, the ScanChip chip analyzer, and a FlowScanner, which measures the 
  density and moisture content of the chips to optimize the fiberline process 
  and minimize wood consumption. 
 
* Two innovative EvoDry Pulp Drying Systems for the most energy-efficient pulp 
  drying based on the high-capacity Twin Wire Former technology. The ANDRITZ 
  cutter-layboy provides the pulp bales to be further processed in the high- 
  capacity baling lines, where the final pulp bale units are produced. 
 
* ANDRITZ is also supplying a Non-Condensable Gas (NCG) treatment system that 
  enables safe and environmentally friendly treatment of all types of diluted or 
  concentrated malodorous gases, thus meeting the strictest environmental and 
  social requirements. The gases are collected and eliminated by waste gas 
  incinerator with quenching as well as flue gas scrubbers. The NCG incineration 
  system is based on the "A-Recovery+" concept developed by ANDRITZ, focusing on 
  the use of side streams in the recovery cycle to increase efficiency and make 
  pulp mills more sustainable, thus helping customers to minimize emissions and 
  waste. 
 
 
- End - 
 
ANDRITZ GROUP 
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative 
plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the 
hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/ 
liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal 
feed and biomass pelleting. Plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning, 
recycling, and the production of nonwovens and panelboard complete the global 
product and service offering. Innovative products and services in the industrial 
digitalization sector are offered under the brand name Metris and help customers 
to make their plants more user-friendly, efficient and profitable. The publicly 
listed group has around 26,950 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 
countries. 
 
ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER 
ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides equipment, systems, complete plants and services 
for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The 
technologies and services focus on maximum utilization of raw materials, 
increased production efficiency and sustainability as well as lower overall 
operating costs. Boilers for power generation, flue gas cleaning systems, plants 
for the production of nonwovens and panelboard (MDF), as well as recycling and 
shredding solutions for various waste materials also form a part of this 
business area. State-of-the-art IIoT technologies as part of Metris 
digitalization solutions complete the comprehensive product offering. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
Dr. Michael Buchbauer 
Head of Group Finance, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations 
Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979 
Fax: +43 316 6902 465 
mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.com 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2021 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

