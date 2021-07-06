PRESS RELEASE : ANDRITZ is supplying major pulp production technologies and key process equipment for the world's largest DP pulp mill

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Information Graz - July 6, 2021. International technology group ANDRITZ is supplying major energy-efficient and environmentally friendly pulp production technologies and key process equipment for Bracell's project "STAR" in the city of Lençóis Paulista, São Paulo state, Brazil. The mill complies with highest environmental standards and features two flexible, environmentally friendly hardwood fiberlines for a capacity of 2.6 to 2.8 million tons/year of bleached kraft pulp or 1.5 million tons/year of dissolving pulp, which is used as raw material for the production of viscose. ANDRITZ was awarded this contract in July 2019, and start-up is scheduled for August 2021. ANDRITZ is providing sustainable technologies and solutions for four of the six most important process islands in the pulp mill: * An ANDRITZ HERB Recovery Boiler for maximum power generation. The state-of- the-art boiler will be the largest in the world and not only make the mill self-sufficient in energy supply but will additionally produce around 180 megawatts of electricity that will be fed to the Brazilian grid to supply roughly three million people with green energy. * Two environmentally friendly hardwood Fiberlines, for capacities of 2.6 to 2.8 million t/y of kraft pulp or 1.5 million t/y of dissolving pulp, that process certified eucalyptus trees and ensure lowest effluent emissions, a LoSolids continuous cooking system with Pre-Hydrolysis Vessel (PHV), screen room and bleach plant, as well as ANDRITZ's DD-Washer technology, ensuring low operating costs, low emissions, extremely high washing efficiency, and excellent fiber quality. The cooking plant for the fiberline is state of the art in the continuous cooking process for production of dissolving pulp. * A complete Wood Processing Plant using ANDRITZ's proven technologies, including ANDRITZ's unique, horizontally fed HHQ-Chipper (EXL model), ensuring high capacity and optimum chip quality. Woodyard operation is enhanced with state-of-the-art Metris - ANDRITZ digital solutions, featuring artificial intelligence and digital sensors. The plant includes ChipperEKG, stone detection, the ScanChip chip analyzer, and a FlowScanner, which measures the density and moisture content of the chips to optimize the fiberline process and minimize wood consumption. * Two innovative EvoDry Pulp Drying Systems for the most energy-efficient pulp drying based on the high-capacity Twin Wire Former technology. The ANDRITZ cutter-layboy provides the pulp bales to be further processed in the high- capacity baling lines, where the final pulp bale units are produced. * ANDRITZ is also supplying a Non-Condensable Gas (NCG) treatment system that enables safe and environmentally friendly treatment of all types of diluted or concentrated malodorous gases, thus meeting the strictest environmental and social requirements. The gases are collected and eliminated by waste gas incinerator with quenching as well as flue gas scrubbers. The NCG incineration system is based on the "A-Recovery+" concept developed by ANDRITZ, focusing on the use of side streams in the recovery cycle to increase efficiency and make pulp mills more sustainable, thus helping customers to minimize emissions and waste. - End - ANDRITZ GROUP International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/ liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal feed and biomass pelleting. Plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning, recycling, and the production of nonwovens and panelboard complete the global product and service offering. Innovative products and services in the industrial digitalization sector are offered under the brand name Metris and help customers to make their plants more user-friendly, efficient and profitable. The publicly listed group has around 26,950 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 countries. ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides equipment, systems, complete plants and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The technologies and services focus on maximum utilization of raw materials, increased production efficiency and sustainability as well as lower overall operating costs. Boilers for power generation, flue gas cleaning systems, plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard (MDF), as well as recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials also form a part of this business area. State-of-the-art IIoT technologies as part of Metris digitalization solutions complete the comprehensive product offering. Further inquiry note: Dr. Michael Buchbauer Head of Group Finance, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979 Fax: +43 316 6902 465 mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.com end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 06, 2021 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)