PRESS RELEASE : ANDRITZ is supplying major pulp production technologies and key process equipment for the world's largest DP pulp mill

Company Information
Graz - July 6, 2021. International technology group ANDRITZ is supplying major
energy-efficient and environmentally friendly pulp production technologies and
key process equipment for Bracell's project "STAR" in the city of Lençóis
Paulista, São Paulo state, Brazil. The mill complies with highest environmental
standards and features two flexible, environmentally friendly hardwood
fiberlines for a capacity of 2.6 to 2.8 million tons/year of bleached kraft pulp
or 1.5 million tons/year of dissolving pulp, which is used as raw material for
the production of viscose. ANDRITZ was awarded this contract in July 2019, and
start-up is scheduled for August 2021.
ANDRITZ is providing sustainable technologies and solutions for four of the six
most important process islands in the pulp mill:
* An ANDRITZ HERB Recovery Boiler for maximum power generation. The state-of-
the-art boiler will be the largest in the world and not only make the mill
self-sufficient in energy supply but will additionally produce around 180
megawatts of electricity that will be fed to the Brazilian grid to supply
roughly three million people with green energy.
* Two environmentally friendly hardwood Fiberlines, for capacities of 2.6 to 2.8
million t/y of kraft pulp or 1.5 million t/y of dissolving pulp, that process
certified eucalyptus trees and ensure lowest effluent emissions, a LoSolids
continuous cooking system with Pre-Hydrolysis Vessel (PHV), screen room and
bleach plant, as well as ANDRITZ's DD-Washer technology, ensuring low
operating costs, low emissions, extremely high washing efficiency, and
excellent fiber quality. The cooking plant for the fiberline is state of the
art in the continuous cooking process for production of dissolving pulp.
* A complete Wood Processing Plant using ANDRITZ's proven technologies,
including ANDRITZ's unique, horizontally fed HHQ-Chipper (EXL model), ensuring
high capacity and optimum chip quality. Woodyard operation is enhanced with
state-of-the-art Metris - ANDRITZ digital solutions, featuring artificial
intelligence and digital sensors. The plant includes ChipperEKG, stone
detection, the ScanChip chip analyzer, and a FlowScanner, which measures the
density and moisture content of the chips to optimize the fiberline process
and minimize wood consumption.
* Two innovative EvoDry Pulp Drying Systems for the most energy-efficient pulp
drying based on the high-capacity Twin Wire Former technology. The ANDRITZ
cutter-layboy provides the pulp bales to be further processed in the high-
capacity baling lines, where the final pulp bale units are produced.
* ANDRITZ is also supplying a Non-Condensable Gas (NCG) treatment system that
enables safe and environmentally friendly treatment of all types of diluted or
concentrated malodorous gases, thus meeting the strictest environmental and
social requirements. The gases are collected and eliminated by waste gas
incinerator with quenching as well as flue gas scrubbers. The NCG incineration
system is based on the "A-Recovery+" concept developed by ANDRITZ, focusing on
the use of side streams in the recovery cycle to increase efficiency and make
pulp mills more sustainable, thus helping customers to minimize emissions and
waste.
- End -
ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative
plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the
hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/
liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal
feed and biomass pelleting. Plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning,
recycling, and the production of nonwovens and panelboard complete the global
product and service offering. Innovative products and services in the industrial
digitalization sector are offered under the brand name Metris and help customers
to make their plants more user-friendly, efficient and profitable. The publicly
listed group has around 26,950 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40
countries.
ANDRITZ PULP & PAPER
ANDRITZ Pulp & Paper provides equipment, systems, complete plants and services
for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board and tissue. The
technologies and services focus on maximum utilization of raw materials,
increased production efficiency and sustainability as well as lower overall
operating costs. Boilers for power generation, flue gas cleaning systems, plants
for the production of nonwovens and panelboard (MDF), as well as recycling and
shredding solutions for various waste materials also form a part of this
business area. State-of-the-art IIoT technologies as part of Metris
digitalization solutions complete the comprehensive product offering.
