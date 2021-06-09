PRESS RELEASE : ANDRITZ presents comprehensive "We Care" sustainability program

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Graz - June 9, 2021. International technology group ANDRITZ has now combined the
activities, measures, goals and plans it has been pursuing for many years in the
sustainability sector under its ESG/sustainability program "We Care".
"Sustainability is an essential part of the ANDRITZ business strategy and of our
company culture. The focus topics and goals were selected in consideration of
the areas in which ANDRITZ can make the largest contribution towards a
sustainable future. Our "We Care" sustainability program now unites all of our
initiatives and efforts relating to ESG under one roof. All of our employees are
committed to this strategy," says Wolfgang Leitner, President and CEO of ANDRITZ
AG.
"We Care" takes a multi-dimensional, comprehensive and practically oriented
approach towards sustainability. ANDRITZ has set itself ambitious goals for each
of the focus topics - Environment (E), Social (S), and Governance (G) principles
- and these goals are aimed at making the business activities of ANDRITZ and its
stakeholders more sustainable.
* Environment focus area: All systems and plants supplied by ANDRITZ comply with
the strictest environmental, safety and technology standards (best available
technologies). ANDRITZ is focusing in particular on the development of
sustainable technologies and products that lead to decarbonization and a
reduction in the consumption of resources by its customers, hence making a
major contribution towards environmental and climate protection. Today,
ANDRITZ is already generating just under half of its revenue with these
products and technologies. This share should increase further in the next few
years. A positive and significant contribution towards climate and
environmental protection by its products throughout their entire lifetime is
not ANDRITZ's only goal - the company has also set itself ambitious targets.
For example, its own CO2 footprint is to be reduced by half by 2025, and water
consumption and the amount of waste produced is also to be lowered
significantly.
* Social focus area: Diversity, occupational health and safety and employee
satisfaction are central values in the ANDRITZ human resources strategy. In
the past few years, targeted measures have succeeded in significantly lowering
the accident frequency rate. Diversity at ANDRITZ is reflected in the manifold
origins of its employees, coming from 33 different countries. In its defined
ESG targets, ANDRITZ is concentrating especially on avoiding accidents and the
goal of being an attractive employer - this should also be measured and
verified in figures by lowering the voluntary staff fluctuation rate and
increasing the number of female employees in the workforce.
* Governance focus area: Highest compliance and ethically correct behavior form
the basis of the ANDRITZ business strategy. The company holds ISO 19600
certification for the compliance management system and ISO 37001 certification
for its anti-corruption management. In particular, ANDRITZ is concentrating
its activities on the goals of minimizing relevant corporate risks and
continuously expanding its compliance activities, with special focus on
sustainable supply chain management.
More information on the ANDRITZ "We Care" sustainability program is available at
andritz.com/esg.
ANDRITZ GROUP
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative
plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the
hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/
liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal
feed and biomass pelleting. Plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning,
recycling, and the production of nonwovens and panelboard complete the global
product and service offering. Innovative products and services in the industrial
digitalization sector are offered under the brand name Metris and help customers
to make their plants more user-friendly, efficient and profitable. The publicly
listed group has around 26,950 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40
countries.
