  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  Andritz AG
  News
  Summary
    ANDR   AT0000730007

ANDRITZ AG

(ANDR)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

PRESS RELEASE : ANDRITZ presents comprehensive "We Care" sustainability program

06/09/2021 | 02:31am EDT
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide 
  distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Company Information 
 
Graz - June 9, 2021. International technology group ANDRITZ has now combined the 
activities, measures, goals and plans it has been pursuing for many years in the 
sustainability sector under its ESG/sustainability program "We Care". 
 
"Sustainability is an essential part of the ANDRITZ business strategy and of our 
company culture. The focus topics and goals were selected in consideration of 
the areas in which ANDRITZ can make the largest contribution towards a 
sustainable future. Our "We Care" sustainability program now unites all of our 
initiatives and efforts relating to ESG under one roof. All of our employees are 
committed to this strategy," says Wolfgang Leitner, President and CEO of ANDRITZ 
AG. 
 
"We Care" takes a multi-dimensional, comprehensive and practically oriented 
approach towards sustainability. ANDRITZ has set itself ambitious goals for each 
of the focus topics - Environment (E), Social (S), and Governance (G) principles 
- and these goals are aimed at making the business activities of ANDRITZ and its 
stakeholders more sustainable. 
 
 
* Environment focus area: All systems and plants supplied by ANDRITZ comply with 
  the strictest environmental, safety and technology standards (best available 
  technologies). ANDRITZ is focusing in particular on the development of 
  sustainable technologies and products that lead to decarbonization and a 
  reduction in the consumption of resources by its customers, hence making a 
  major contribution towards environmental and climate protection. Today, 
  ANDRITZ is already generating just under half of its revenue with these 
  products and technologies. This share should increase further in the next few 
  years. A positive and significant contribution towards climate and 
  environmental protection by its products throughout their entire lifetime is 
  not ANDRITZ's only goal - the company has also set itself ambitious targets. 
  For example, its own CO2 footprint is to be reduced by half by 2025, and water 
  consumption and the amount of waste produced is also to be lowered 
  significantly. 
 
* Social focus area: Diversity, occupational health and safety and employee 
  satisfaction are central values in the ANDRITZ human resources strategy. In 
  the past few years, targeted measures have succeeded in significantly lowering 
  the accident frequency rate. Diversity at ANDRITZ is reflected in the manifold 
  origins of its employees, coming from 33 different countries. In its defined 
  ESG targets, ANDRITZ is concentrating especially on avoiding accidents and the 
  goal of being an attractive employer - this should also be measured and 
  verified in figures by lowering the voluntary staff fluctuation rate and 
  increasing the number of female employees in the workforce. 
 
* Governance focus area: Highest compliance and ethically correct behavior form 
  the basis of the ANDRITZ business strategy. The company holds ISO 19600 
  certification for the compliance management system and ISO 37001 certification 
  for its anti-corruption management. In particular, ANDRITZ is concentrating 
  its activities on the goals of minimizing relevant corporate risks and 
  continuously expanding its compliance activities, with special focus on 
  sustainable supply chain management. 
 
 
More information on the ANDRITZ "We Care" sustainability program is available at 
andritz.com/esg. 
 
- End - 
 
ANDRITZ GROUP 
International technology group ANDRITZ offers a broad portfolio of innovative 
plants, equipment, systems and services for the pulp and paper industry, the 
hydropower sector, the metals processing and forming industry, pumps, solid/ 
liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors, as well as animal 
feed and biomass pelleting. Plants for power generation, flue gas cleaning, 
recycling, and the production of nonwovens and panelboard complete the global 
product and service offering. Innovative products and services in the industrial 
digitalization sector are offered under the brand name Metris and help customers 
to make their plants more user-friendly, efficient and profitable. The publicly 
listed group has around 26,950 employees and more than 280 locations in over 40 
countries. 
 
 
 
Further inquiry note: 
Dr. Michael Buchbauer 
Head of Group Finance, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations 
Tel.: +43 316 6902 2979 
Fax: +43 316 6902 465 
mailto:michael.buchbauer@andritz.com 
 
end of announcement                         euro adhoc 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2021 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

ChangeLast1st jan.
ANDRITZ AG 1.18% 48.14 Delayed Quote.28.44%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.09% 34599.82 Delayed Quote.13.56%
