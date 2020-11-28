Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Andromeda Metals Limited    ADN   AU000000ADN0

ANDROMEDA METALS LIMITED

(ADN)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/26
0.295 AUD   +1.72%
09:29aANDROMEDA METALS : Appendix 2A - Exercise of Options
PU
09:29aANDROMEDA METALS : to Present at NWR Virtual Conference
PU
09:29aANDROMEDA METALS : AGM to be a Virtual Meeting only
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Andromeda Metals : AGM to be a Virtual Meeting only

11/28/2020 | 09:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ACN 061 503 375

2020 AGM - NOW VIRTUAL MEETING ONLY

THURSDAY 26 NOVEMBER 2020 COMMENCING 2.00pm (Adelaide Time ACDT)

Andromeda Metals Limited has been advised that, due to the recent occurrence of a COVID-19 cluster in Adelaide, the venue which had been booked to hold the 2020 Annual General Meeting, being The Science Exchange, 55 Exchange Place, Adelaide, South Australia was no longer available to hold public meetings until considered safe to do so. Consequently, the Company unfortunately is now not able to offer limited attendance to Shareholders to attend the AGM and as such the meeting will only be conducted online via a webinar conferencing facility.

Details of the webinar are unchanged which will still be held on Thursday 26 November 2020 commencing at 2.00pm (ACDT).

Shareholders who choose to participate in the meeting will be able to view a live webcast, ask the Directors questions online and submit their vote in real time. To participate online you will need to visit https://web.lumiagm.com/330869874on your smartphone, tablet or computer. You will need the latest version of Chrome, Safari, Internet Explorer 11, Edge or Firefox. Please ensure you browser is compatible. For further instructions on how to participate online please view the online meeting user guide at http://www.computershare.com.au/virtualmeetingguide

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit their proxy voting by 2.00pm (ACDT) on Tuesday 24 November 2020 as a precaution should any technical difficulties be experienced during the meeting. The Notice of Meeting is available to view on the Australian Stock Exchange announcement platform and on the Company's website at www.andromet.com.au

The Company will separately advise those Shareholders who have already registered to attend the AGM in person that this is no longer an option for this year.

Yours faithfully

N J Harding

Executive Director and Company Secretary

Dated this 17th day of November 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Andromeda Metals Limited published this content on 17 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2020 14:28:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about ANDROMEDA METALS LIMITED
09:29aANDROMEDA METALS : Appendix 2A - Exercise of Options
PU
09:29aANDROMEDA METALS : to Present at NWR Virtual Conference
PU
09:29aANDROMEDA METALS : AGM to be a Virtual Meeting only
PU
11/13ANDROMEDA METALS LIMITED : - Positive Results from Concrete and Coatings Applica..
AQ
11/12ANDROMEDA METALS : Noosa Mining Virtual Conference - November 2020
PU
11/12ANDROMEDA METALS : Positive Results from Concrete and Coatings Application Testi..
PU
11/12ANDROMEDA METALS : Appendix 2A - Exercise of Options
PU
11/09ANDROMEDA METALS : Appendix 2A - Exercise of Options
PU
10/09ANDROMEDA METALS : Appendix 2A - Exercise of Options
PU
10/09ANDROMEDA METALS : Full Year Statutory Accounts - 2019/20
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,30 M -1,70 M -1,70 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -270x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 567 M 419 M 418 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 43,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart ANDROMEDA METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Andromeda Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANDROMEDA METALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,16 AUD
Last Close Price 0,27 AUD
Spread / Highest target -40,7%
Spread / Average Target -40,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James E. Marsh Managing Director & Director
Rhoderick Gordon John Grivas Non-Executive Chairman
Joseph F. Ranford Operations Director & Non-Executive Director
Nicholas John Harding Secretary & Executive Director
Andrew Shearer Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANDROMEDA METALS LIMITED555.56%395
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-7.33%8 562
YAMANA GOLD INC.30.74%4 888
HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC16.28%1 458
ALKANE RESOURCES LIMITED70.09%444
ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION-6.61%357
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ