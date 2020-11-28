Andromeda Metals : AGM to be a Virtual Meeting only

ACN 061 503 375

2020 AGM - NOW VIRTUAL MEETING ONLY

THURSDAY 26 NOVEMBER 2020 COMMENCING 2.00pm (Adelaide Time ACDT)

Andromeda Metals Limited has been advised that, due to the recent occurrence of a COVID-19 cluster in Adelaide, the venue which had been booked to hold the 2020 Annual General Meeting, being The Science Exchange, 55 Exchange Place, Adelaide, South Australia was no longer available to hold public meetings until considered safe to do so. Consequently, the Company unfortunately is now not able to offer limited attendance to Shareholders to attend the AGM and as such the meeting will only be conducted online via a webinar conferencing facility.

Details of the webinar are unchanged which will still be held on Thursday 26 November 2020 commencing at 2.00pm (ACDT).

Shareholders who choose to participate in the meeting will be able to view a live webcast, ask the Directors questions online and submit their vote in real time. To participate online you will need to visit https://web.lumiagm.com/330869874on your smartphone, tablet or computer. You will need the latest version of Chrome, Safari, Internet Explorer 11, Edge or Firefox. Please ensure you browser is compatible. For further instructions on how to participate online please view the online meeting user guide at http://www.computershare.com.au/virtualmeetingguide

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit their proxy voting by 2.00pm (ACDT) on Tuesday 24 November 2020 as a precaution should any technical difficulties be experienced during the meeting. The Notice of Meeting is available to view on the Australian Stock Exchange announcement platform and on the Company's website at www.andromet.com.au

The Company will separately advise those Shareholders who have already registered to attend the AGM in person that this is no longer an option for this year.

Yours faithfully

N J Harding

Executive Director and Company Secretary

Dated this 17th day of November 2020