Andromeda Metals : Great White Kaolin Project Update

represents a reduction of 1.5% and consequent savings to the Project of approximately $9 million in the early years of operation. The Mining Lease application is nearing completion and is currently due to be submitted next month, which will be a significant step towards the planned operational start of the Project in February 2022.

Substantial effort is being directed towards the completion of the DFS during the second quarter of 2021 with a number of options being considered to provide the optimal return for the Project whilst minimising key risks. As part of this process, Primero Engineering Group has been awarded the EPC contract (Engineering, Procurement and Construction). Primero is a vertically integrated engineering group that specialise in the design, construction and operation of global resource projects, which includes valuable kaolin project experience. As well as having relevant experience in the management of similar studies, Primero offers several advantages with an established reputation for the completion of such work within schedule and budget. They also have the ability to continue into subsequent stages of the project development through the implementation and commissioning phases. This is enhanced with well-developed systems for health, safety, and environmental management to give strong safety and environmental performances that exceed industry benchmarks.

In addition, corporate finance advisory group Origin Capital has been engaged to assist with the BFS from a financing perspective. Origin Capital are a highly experienced group in all areas of corporate finance and will provide project financing solutions for consideration by the joint venture partners in making a final investment decision following completion of the DFS.

Advanced discussions are currently in progress with a number of potential customers to lock in Binding Offtake Agreements. Conrad Partners are on the ground following up all current opportunities in China, along with Andromeda staff who are working on a number of other customers targeted throughout Asia and Europe.

Camel Lake

The Camel Lake Prospect in South Australia has long been known to be the source of samples of the best high-purity halloysite ever found globally. Positive progress has now been made on this opportunity with a site inspection completed in January and open communications in place with the Traditional Owners and their anthropologist. The next stage is to formalise a site access agreement with the Maralinga Tjarutja People followed by Andromeda geologists carrying out field exploration later in the year.

Natural Nanotech

The Natural Nanotech (NNT) research and commercialisation joint venture (50:50 Andromeda and Minotaur) set up to investigate new technology applications for halloysite-kaolinite nanoparticles has doubled funding into the research programs at the University of Newcastle's Global Innovative Center for Advanced Nanomaterials (GICAN). The program will now incorporate eighteen research areas including batteries, supercapacitors and semiconductor technologies, peroxidase and antimicrobial agents in water treatment, and for selective gaseous (CO2, H2) capture-storage-transport-conversion. Construction of a pilot plant to manufacture a halloysite composite for CO2 capture is underway. The patent applications process is ongoing for these unique nanotechnologies involved in producing carbon nanomaterials from halloysite-kaolin precursors and the subsequent processing routes for their specific environmental uses.

About Andromeda Metals