Andromeda Metals : Carbon Capture Utilising Halloysite-Derived Adsorbent Nanomaterials

12 April 2021

Carbon Capture Utilising Halloysite-Derived

Adsorbent Nanomaterials

Summary

Testing of halloysite-derived carbon nanomaterials is showing excellent adsorption potential and recyclability for carbon capture and conversion purposes.

Over 1.1 tonnes CO 2 capture per tonne adsorbent now demonstrated.

capture per tonne adsorbent now demonstrated. Commercialisation grant application submitted for upscaled pilot plant facility to demonstrate commercial pathway.

Successful ARC Linkage Grant outcome for R&D project utilising halloysite-derived nanomaterials for effective removal of microplastics from water.

Discussion

Natural Nanotech Pty Ltd (NNT) is a research and commercialisation venture jointly owned 50:50 by Andromeda Metals Limited (ASX: ADN, Andromeda) and Minotaur Exploration Ltd (ASX: MEP, Minotaur) and formed to investigate advanced nanotechnology applications for halloysite. NNT is working with the University of Newcastle's Global Innovative Center for Advanced Nanomaterials (GICAN) on high-tech applications for halloysite, natural clay nanotubes, from the Great White Kaolin Joint Venture's high-grade halloysite- kaolin deposits in South Australia.

Current Research Projects

Natural Nanotech's projects with GICAN are directed at developing commercially attractive solutions for a range of environmental issues using nano-porous materials synthesised from natural halloysite-kaolin mixtures. Previous research has highlighted outstanding potential for adsorbent-related applications in a broad range of areas including carbon capture and conversion, hydrogen storage and transport, remediation of water and wastewater, energy storage technologies, and antibacterial and agricultural applications. The unique properties of Great White Project halloysite-derived nanomaterials that make them so amenable to these applications are their enormous surface area per unit weight, their porous nature and differential charge capabilities between inner and outer surfaces.

Research activity is currently underway with GICAN under 2 specific research agreements: