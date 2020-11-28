Log in
Andromeda Metals : to Present at NWR Virtual Conference

11/28/2020 | 09:29am EST
Andromeda Metals Limited

ABN: 75 061 503 375

Corporate details:

ASX Code: ADN

Cash (30 Sep 2020): $3.66 millionIssued Capital:

1,973,100,454 ordinary shares

177,436,286 ADNOB options

94,000,000 unlisted options

Directors:

Rhod Grivas

Non-Executive Chairman

James Marsh

Managing Director

Nick Harding

Executive Director and

Company Secretary

Joe Ranford

Operations Director

Andrew Shearer

Non-Executive Director

Contact details:

69 King William Road,

Unley, South Australia 5061

PO Box 1210

Unley BC SA 5061

Tel: +61 8 8271 0600

Fax: +61 8 8271 0033

admin@andromet.com.au

www.andromet.com.au

ASX Announcement

17 November 2020

Andromeda Metals

to Present at Virtual Conference

Andromeda Metals (ASX: ADN, 'Andromeda') is pleased to provide an opportunity for shareholders and investors to view a virtual presentation by Managing Director James Marsh who will present at the NWR Communications Virtual Resources Conference to be held on Tuesday 17th - Thursday 19th November.

The Company will release an updated presentation prior to the event and James will discuss the outlook for Andromeda Metals and its Halloysite Kaolin Projects in South Australia.

Event: NWR Communications Virtual Resources Conference

Presenting: Managing Director James Marsh

Time: 8.30am AEDT Thursday 19th November

Investors can register online to view the presentation here: https://nwrresourcesconf.webflow.io/

Investors are invited to submit questions prior to the event to peter@nwrcommunications.com.au

Contact:

James Marsh

Managing Director

Email: james.marsh@andromet.com.au

Peter Taylor

Investor Relations

Ph: 0412 036 231

Email: peter@nwrcommunications.com.au

