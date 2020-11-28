Andromeda Metals : to Present at NWR Virtual Conference

Andromeda Metals Limited
ASX Announcement
17 November 2020
Andromeda Metals
to Present at Virtual Conference
Andromeda Metals (ASX: ADN, 'Andromeda') is pleased to provide an opportunity for shareholders and investors to view a virtual presentation by Managing Director James Marsh who will present at the NWR Communications Virtual Resources Conference to be held on Tuesday 17th - Thursday 19th November.
The Company will release an updated presentation prior to the event and James will discuss the outlook for Andromeda Metals and its Halloysite Kaolin Projects in South Australia.
Event: NWR Communications Virtual Resources Conference
Presenting: Managing Director James Marsh
Time: 8.30am AEDT Thursday 19th November
Investors can register online to view the presentation here: https://nwrresourcesconf.webflow.io/
Investors are invited to submit questions prior to the event to peter@nwrcommunications.com.au
