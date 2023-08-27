Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this presentation that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "designed," "expect," "may," "will," "should" and other comparable terms. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Anebulo's intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations regarding: the potential for a single well-controlled study of ANEB-001 in ACI patients presenting to the emergency department combined with a larger THC challenge study in volunteers to provide substantial evidence to support a new drug application; the path forward for designing and executing Phase 3 trials with ANEB-001 and whether it is viable and our plans for pursuing Phase 3 development in an efficient matter; the expected timing for results from the open-label Part C extension of our Phase 2 clinical trial; the timing of future updates on the advancement of ANEB-001; future results that may be implied by prior results; the potential for ANEB-001 to address an unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI; and Anebulo's expectation that ANEB-001 will rapidly reverse key symptoms of ACI. You are cautioned that any such forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to: initial and interim results from clinical studies are not necessarily indicative of results that may be observed in the future; the ability to obtain regulatory approval; the Type B meeting minutes should not be relied on as an indication that ANEB-001 will ultimately be approved; the timing and success of clinical trials and potential safety and other complications thereof; any negative effects on the Company's business and product development plans caused by or associated with health crises or geopolitical issues; and Anebulo's need for additional capital. These and other risks are described under the "Risk Factors" heading of Anebulo's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as filed with the SEC on May 11, 2023. All forward-looking statements made in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, Anebulo undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, changed conditions or otherwise after the date of this presentation.

