Nasdaq: ANEB
Corporate Presentation
August 2023
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this presentation that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "designed," "expect," "may," "will," "should" and other comparable terms. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding Anebulo's intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations regarding: the potential for a single well-controlled study of ANEB-001 in ACI patients presenting to the emergency department combined with a larger THC challenge study in volunteers to provide substantial evidence to support a new drug application; the path forward for designing and executing Phase 3 trials with ANEB-001 and whether it is viable and our plans for pursuing Phase 3 development in an efficient matter; the expected timing for results from the open-label Part C extension of our Phase 2 clinical trial; the timing of future updates on the advancement of ANEB-001; future results that may be implied by prior results; the potential for ANEB-001 to address an unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI; and Anebulo's expectation that ANEB-001 will rapidly reverse key symptoms of ACI. You are cautioned that any such forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to: initial and interim results from clinical studies are not necessarily indicative of results that may be observed in the future; the ability to obtain regulatory approval; the Type B meeting minutes should not be relied on as an indication that ANEB-001 will ultimately be approved; the timing and success of clinical trials and potential safety and other complications thereof; any negative effects on the Company's business and product development plans caused by or associated with health crises or geopolitical issues; and Anebulo's need for additional capital. These and other risks are described under the "Risk Factors" heading of Anebulo's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, as filed with the SEC on May 11, 2023. All forward-looking statements made in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Except as required by law, Anebulo undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, changed conditions or otherwise after the date of this presentation.
Market & Industry Data
This document includes market and industry data and forecasts that Anebulo has developed from independent research reports, publicly available information, various industry publications, other published industry sources or Anebulo's internal data and estimates. Independent research reports, industry publications and other published industry sources generally indicate that the information contained therein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but do not guarantee the accuracy and completeness of such information. Although Anebulo believes that the publications and reports are reliable, Anebulo has not independently verified the data and makes no representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy of such information. Any and all trademarks and trade names referred to in this presentation are the property of their respective owners. Anebulo's internal data, estimates and forecasts are based on information obtained from trade and business organizations and other contracts in the markets in which it operates and management's understanding of industry conditions. Although Anebulo believes that such information is reliable, Anebulo has not had such information verified by any independent sources.
Anebulo overview
- Biopharmaceutical company developing novel solutions for people suffering fromacute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance abuse.
- In clinical trials, ANEB-001 rapidly reversed key negative effects of ACI.
- Potent, small moleculeCB1 antagonist with a high affinity for the human CB1 receptor.
- Completed clinical trials demonstrated ANEB-001 is readily absorbed and well tolerated.
- Completed Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial for ACI and announced positive topline data for Part A (July 2022) and Part B (March 2023).
- Dosing for Part C completed in August 2023.
- Positive feedback from FDA after Type B meeting in July 2023.
- FDA indicated that a single well-controlled study of ANEB-001 in ACI patients presenting to the emergency department combined with a larger THC challenge study in volunteers could potentially provide substantial evidence to support a new drug application.
- Raised $27.6M ($21M IPO May 2021 and $6.6M PIPE September 2022)
- As of March 31, 2023, had $14.2M cash providing a runway into 2024
- 25.6 million shares outstanding as of March 31, 2023
Investment highlights
Addressing unmet medical need to treat acute cannabinoid intoxication, a large and growing market
• No FDA approved treatment for ACI and no treatments further along in clinical testing
• In 2019, ~1.7 million cannabinoid-related emergency department (ED) visits in the U.S., growing 15% annually
- Legalization of cannabis for medical and recreational use is leading to more ACIs and ED visits
ANEB-001 is a de-risked asset with a well-understood mechanism of action
• In-licensed from Vernalis (subsidiary of Ligand Pharmaceuticals)
• Central effects of THC are CB1 mediated and ANEB-001 is a CB1 antagonist
- Phase 1 study demonstrated ANEB-001 was rapidly absorbed, well tolerated and crossed the blood-brain barrier
Demonstrated human proof-of-concept
- Part A data released in July 2022 demonstrated a robust reduction in key symptoms of ACI
• Part B data released in March 2023 demonstrated rapid reversal of THC effects after delayed dosing, even at higher THC doses
- Part C dosing completed in August 2023
- Positive feedback from FDA after Type B meeting in July 2023
Capital-efficient business model
• Outsourcing clinical research and data management
• Exploring strategic collaborations for commercialization
- Lean corporate structure
Leadership
Executive Management
Simon Allen
Sandra Gardiner
Ken Cundy, PhD
Chief Executive Officer
Acting Chief Financial Officer
Chief Scientific Officer
30+ years of finance and operational skills within
Broad experience in drug discovery, preclinical
Started in the lab at Gilead before 20+ years in sell-
the healthcare sector
and clinical development, and product approval
side business development and leadership
spans more than 30 years with various
Ambrx Biopharma, CovX/Pfizer, Skyepharma,
Cutera, Inc., Tria Beauty, Inc., Aptus
companies and includes blockbuster drugs such
Endosystems, Inc., Ventus Medical, Inc.,
as Gilead's HIV drug tenofovir and the filing of
Kalypsys Gilead Sciences
Vermillion, Inc., and Lipid Sciences, Inc.,
more than 15 INDs and 6 NDAs
University of Sydney
Australian Graduate School of Management
University of California, Davis
University of Manchester, University of Kentucky
University of California, Berkeley
Board of Directors
Joseph Lawler
Simon Allen
Aron English
Jason Aryeh
Areta Kupchyk
Nat Calloway
Ken Lin
Karah Parschauer
Founder, Chairman
Chief Executive Officer
Affiliated Director Independent Director
Independent Director
Independent Director
Independent Director
Independent Director
General Partner
Ambrx Biopharma,
General Partner
General Partner
JFL Capital Management
CovX/Pfizer, Skyepharma,
22NW
JALAA Equities,
Kalypsys,
Board Member Ligand
Gilead Sciences
Pharmaceuticals
FDA lawyer, Partner Foley
Analyst and Partner
Hoag, former Associate
22 NW
Chief Counsel for Drugs
Cornell University and
and Biologics at FDA
Columbia University
Former CEO Ab Initio
General Counsel
Ultragenyx, Board
Biotherapeutics,
Member Evolus and
former VP of
Arcturus
Corporate
Development and IR
Former Head of Legal
at Ulthera
and Compliance at
Allergan
