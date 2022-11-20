Anebulo Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation November 2022

This presentation contains forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "should" and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including risks attendant to developing, testing and commercializing the company's product candidates, and those described in Anebulo Pharmaceutical's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and in other periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Anebulo Pharmaceuticals undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.
Anebulo overview
Biopharmaceutical company developing novel antidote for acute cannabinoid intoxication and, longer term, other indications related to abuse and addiction
ANEB-001is believed to reverse the negative effects of acute cannabinoid intoxication within one hour of administration
Potent, small molecule CB1 antagonist with a high affinity for the human CB1 receptor
Completed clinical trials demonstrate ANEB-001 is rapidly absorbed and well tolerated
Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial for cannabinoid intoxication initiated with topline results expected 1H22
May 6, 2021 IPO raised gross proceeds of $21 million
Cash runway into CY24
23.4 million shares outstanding
Investment highlights
Addressing unmet medical need to treat acute cannabinoid intoxication, a large and growing market
• No product is approved for this indication and no other compound is further along in clinical testing
• In 2019, ~1.7 million cannabinoid-related emergency department (ED) visits in the U.S., growing 15% annually
Legalization of cannabis for medical and recreational use is driving intoxications and hospital ED visits
ANEB-001 is a de-risked asset with a well-understood mechanism of action
• In-licensed from Vernalis, a (former) subsidiary of Ligand Pharmaceuticals
• Central effects of THC are CB1 mediated and ANEB-001 is a CB1 antagonist
Phase 1 study demonstrated ANEB-001 is rapidly absorbed, well tolerated and crosses the blood-brain barrier
Rapid path to proof-of-concept
• Phase 2 proof-of-concept study initiated with topline results released in September 2022
• Study being conducted in the Netherlands (experienced with these type of trials)
Expected near-term news flow with significant, value-creating milestones
Capital-efficient business model
• Outsourcing clinical research and data management
• Exploring strategic collaborations for commercialization
Lean corporate structure
Leadership
Executive Management
Ken Cundy, PhD
Simon Allen
Rex Merchant, CFA
Chief Scientific Officer
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial officer
Started in the lab at Gilead before spending over
JFL Capital Management,
Broad experience in drug discovery, preclinical
and clinical development, and product approval
two decades in sell-side business development and
Western Investment, Benchmark Plus
spans more than 30 years with various
leadership
companies and includes blockbuster drugs such
Ambrx Biopharma, CovX, Skyepharma, Kalypsys
Stanford University
as Gilead's HIV drug tenofovir and the filing of
Gilead Sciences
more than 15 INDs and 6 NDAs
University of Sydney
University of Manchester, University of Kentucky
Australian Graduate School of Management
Board of Directors
Joseph Lawler,
Simon Allen
Aron English
Jason Aryeh
Areta Kupchyk
Nat Calloway, PhD
Ken Lin, MD
Karah Parschauer
MD, PhD
Founder, Chairman
Chief Executive Officer
Affiliated Director
Independent Director
Independent Director
Independent Director
Independent Director
Independent Director
General Partner
Ambrx Biopharma, CovX,
General Partner
General Partner
JFL Capital Management
Skyepharma, Kalypsys,
22NW
JALAA Equities,
Gilead Sciences
Board Member Ligand
Pharmaceuticals
FDA lawyer, Partner Foley
Analyst and Partner
Former CEO Ab Initio
Hoag, former Associate
22 NW
Biotherapeutics, former
Chief Counsel for Drugs
Cornell University and
VP of Corporate
and Biologics at FDA
Columbia University
Development and IR at
Ulthera
General Counsel
Ultragenyx, Board
Member Evolus and
Arcturus
Former Head of Legal
and Compliance at
Allergan
