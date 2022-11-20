Advanced search
    ANEB   US0345691036

ANEBULO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(ANEB)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:46 2022-11-18 pm EST
2.400 USD   -1.84%
10:29aAnebulo Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation November 2022
PU
11/10ANEBULO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11/10Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Anebulo Pharmaceuticals : Corporate Presentation November 2022

11/20/2022 | 10:29am EST
NASDAQ: ANEB

Corporate Presentation

November 2022

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will," "should" and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including risks attendant to developing, testing and commercializing the company's product candidates, and those described in Anebulo Pharmaceutical's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and in other periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Anebulo Pharmaceuticals undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Recipients are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements and that the foregoing may not contain all of the forward-looking statements made in this presentation. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Market & Industry Data

This presentation includes market and industry data and forecasts that the Company has developed from independent research reports, publicly available information, various industry publications, other published industry sources or the Company's internal data and estimates. Independent research reports, industry publications and other published industry sources generally indicate that the information contained therein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but do not guarantee the accuracy and completeness of such information. Although the Company believes that the publications and reports are reliable, the Company has not independently verified the data and makes no representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy of such information. Any and all trademarks and trade names referred to in this presentation are the

property of their respective owners. The Company's internal data, estimates and forecasts are based on information obtained from trade and business organizations and other contracts in the markets in which it operates and management's understanding of industry conditions. Although the Company believes that such information is reliable, the Company has not had such information verified by any independent sources.

2

Anebulo overview

  • Biopharmaceutical company developing novel antidote for acute cannabinoid intoxication and, longer term, other indications related to abuse and addiction
  • ANEB-001is believed to reverse the negative effects of acute cannabinoid intoxication within one hour of administration
    • Potent, small molecule CB1 antagonist with a high affinity for the human CB1 receptor
    • Completed clinical trials demonstrate ANEB-001 is rapidly absorbed and well tolerated
    • Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial for cannabinoid intoxication initiated with topline results expected 1H22
  • May 6, 2021 IPO raised gross proceeds of $21 million
  • Cash runway into CY24
  • 23.4 million shares outstanding

3

Investment highlights

Addressing unmet medical need to treat acute cannabinoid intoxication, a large and growing market

No product is approved for this indication and no other compound is further along in clinical testing

In 2019, ~1.7 million cannabinoid-related emergency department (ED) visits in the U.S., growing 15% annually

  • Legalization of cannabis for medical and recreational use is driving intoxications and hospital ED visits

ANEB-001 is a de-risked asset with a well-understood mechanism of action

In-licensed from Vernalis, a (former) subsidiary of Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Central effects of THC are CB1 mediated and ANEB-001 is a CB1 antagonist

  • Phase 1 study demonstrated ANEB-001 is rapidly absorbed, well tolerated and crosses the blood-brain barrier

Rapid path to proof-of-concept

Phase 2 proof-of-concept study initiated with topline results released in September 2022

Study being conducted in the Netherlands (experienced with these type of trials)

  • Expected near-term news flow with significant, value-creating milestones

Capital-efficient business model

Outsourcing clinical research and data management

Exploring strategic collaborations for commercialization

  • Lean corporate structure

4

Leadership

Executive Management

Ken Cundy, PhD

Simon Allen

Rex Merchant, CFA

Chief Scientific Officer

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial officer

Started in the lab at Gilead before spending over

JFL Capital Management,

Broad experience in drug discovery, preclinical

and clinical development, and product approval

two decades in sell-side business development and

Western Investment, Benchmark Plus

spans more than 30 years with various

leadership

companies and includes blockbuster drugs such

Ambrx Biopharma, CovX, Skyepharma, Kalypsys

Stanford University

as Gilead's HIV drug tenofovir and the filing of

Gilead Sciences

more than 15 INDs and 6 NDAs

University of Sydney

University of Manchester, University of Kentucky

Australian Graduate School of Management

Board of Directors

Joseph Lawler,

Simon Allen

Aron English

Jason Aryeh

Areta Kupchyk

Nat Calloway, PhD

Ken Lin, MD

Karah Parschauer

MD, PhD

Founder, Chairman

Chief Executive Officer

Affiliated Director

Independent Director

Independent Director

Independent Director

Independent Director

Independent Director

General Partner

Ambrx Biopharma, CovX,

General Partner

General Partner

JFL Capital Management

Skyepharma, Kalypsys,

22NW

JALAA Equities,

Gilead Sciences

Board Member Ligand

Pharmaceuticals

FDA lawyer, Partner Foley

Analyst and Partner

Former CEO Ab Initio

Hoag, former Associate

22 NW

Biotherapeutics, former

Chief Counsel for Drugs

Cornell University and

VP of Corporate

and Biologics at FDA

Columbia University

Development and IR at

Ulthera

5

General Counsel

Ultragenyx, Board

Member Evolus and

Arcturus

Former Head of Legal

and Compliance at

Allergan

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 20 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2022 15:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -12,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,11x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 61,5 M 61,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 31,0%
Managers and Directors
Simon Allen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rex Merchant Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Joseph F. Lawler Chairman
Kenneth C. Cundy Chief Scientific Officer
Aron R. English Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANEBULO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%62
MODERNA, INC.-28.50%69 763
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-24.23%39 708
LONZA GROUP AG-34.98%38 629
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.28.18%26 741
SEAGEN INC.-14.77%24 463