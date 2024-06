Anemoi International Ltd: Results of AGM

Anemoi International Ltd. is a British Virgin Islands-based holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, id4 AG (id4). id4 is a regtech company that provides digital solutions to small and medium-size financial institutions (FIs) to support their digital transformation and their regulatory compliance requirements in anti-money laundering (AML), know your customer (KYC), and tax regulations. id4 is specialized in the provision of digital customer lifecycle management (CLM) solutions for financial and nonfinancial institutions. id4’s solutions help institutions onboard clients digitally. id4's products include ID and verification, client due diligence, an AML solution, client space, and customer lifecycle management. ID & Verification software captures client’s identification, including online identity documents (ID) and electronic signatures. Its client due diligence software offers KYC profile and task management, such as KYC review.

Sector Software