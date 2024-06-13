Anemoi International Ltd: Results of AGM

Anemoi International Ltd. is a British Virgin Islands-based holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, id4 AG (id4). id4 is a regtech company that provides digital solutions to small and medium-size financial institutions (FIs) to support their digital transformation and their regulatory compliance requirements in anti-money laundering (AML), know your customer (KYC), and tax regulations. id4 is specialized in the provision of digital customer lifecycle management (CLM) solutions for financial and nonfinancial institutions. id4âs solutions help institutions onboard clients digitally. id4's products include ID and verification, client due diligence, an AML solution, client space, and customer lifecycle management. ID & Verification software captures clientâs identification, including online identity documents (ID) and electronic signatures. Its client due diligence software offers KYC profile and task management, such as KYC review.

Sector Software