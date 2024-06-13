Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI)
Anemoi International Ltd: Results of AGM

13-Jun-2024 / 10:59 GMT/BST

Anemoi International Ltd

(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN)

("Anemoi" or the "Company")

 

Results of AGM

The Company held its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) on 12 June 2024. All resolutions set out in the AGM notice previously published were duly passed with 100% of votes cast.

 

Enquiries:

  •  

Anemoi International Ltd

enquiries@anemoi-international.com

 

www.anemoi-international.com 

 


