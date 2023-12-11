Anemoi International Ltd - British Virgin Islands-based holding company - Says its subsidiary through which it operates, id4AG, has signed five multi-year contracts in the Middle East to provide its client onboarding and lifecycle management software. Says the contracts are worth a total of USD29,000 in the first year, increasing to USD35,000 by the third year. id4 is a regulatory technology software provider for the financial services industry.

id4's founder Emmanuel Nay says: "Whilst these initial contracts are relatively small, they are significant, not only because they expand on the company’s existing contract in the Middle East but because our early participation in the region’s increasingly regulated Financial Services Industry will, hopefully, create further potential opportunities."

Current stock price: 0.68 pence each

12-month change: down 38%

