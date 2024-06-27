Collaboration focuses on research and development of ANEW’s patented Klotho gene therapy in enhancing longevity and reducing age-related diseases



NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANEW MEDICAL, INC. (Nasdaq: WENA), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the advancement of novel disease-modifying therapies for neurological and age-related disorders and specialty diagnostics, announces a strategic partnership with Drs. Makoto Suzuki, Craig and Bradley Willcox, Richard Allsopp, and Michio Shimabukuro of Japan’s Okinawa Research Center for Longevity Science (ORCLS) for the research and development of ANEW’s patented Klotho gene therapy in enhancing longevity and reducing age-related diseases.

‘Blue Zones’, as coined by National Geographic explorer and journalist Dan Buettner, are located in Ikaria, Greece; the Ogliastra Region of Sardinia; the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica; and Loma Linda, California.

Okinawa, the original ‘Blue Zone’, has been the focus of nearly five decades of groundbreaking research by ORCLS, leading to the discovery of other “longevity hotspots” - across the world. These areas are characterized by high concentrations of people who live to exceptional ages, while maintaining good health. Preliminary data suggests that the alpha-Klotho version of the human Klotho gene and its secreted alpha-Klotho protein isoform, may contribute to longevity and provide protection against neurodegenerative disorders, such as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) and Parkinson’s Disease (PD). Remarkably, Okinawans have among the lowest prevalence rates of AD globally.

ANEW’s mission is to deliver transformative protein, cell, and gene therapies in areas of high unmet medical needs, particularly targeting highly prevalent neurodegenerative diseases and age-related disorders including ALS, AD and PD. The collaboration with ORCLS is part of ANEW’s research program on the extended life expectancy in Okinawa, Japan, which is renowned for its comparatively high number of people who live extremely long and healthy lives, many reaching 100 years and more.

ANEW is developing a groundbreaking portfolio of cell and gene-based therapeutics targeting the Klotho gene for potential treatment of debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The Company holds a portfolio of novel intellectual property in major markets and is advancing clinical development.

Dr. Joseph Sinkule, Chairman and CEO of ANEW MEDICAL, commented, "Animal studies using the Klotho gene in degenerative neurological conditions have shown extremely promising results. Higher blood levels of Klotho in later life correlate with longevity, while lower levels are associated with premature aging and susceptibility to develop certain neurological disorders. Although results in animal studies may not always directly correspond to outcomes in human clinical studies, we were very encouraged by these findings. Our patent-protected secreted form of the Klotho protein (s-KL) holds real promise for the development of effective treatments for neurological disorders, including ALS, AD and PD, as well as other age-related disorders such as sarcopenia, osteoporosis, diabetes mellitus and cardiovascular diseases. We are confident our collaboration with the esteemed ORCLS researchers will provide groundbreaking evidence that Klotho levels are critical for maintaining human healthspan, and the prevention of neurological and other age-related disorders.”

Dr. Bradley Willcox, MD, MSc, FGSA, FRSM, a leading member (ORCLS), stated, “For the last 50 years, the ORCLS Team, led by Dr. Makoto Suzuki, has produced groundbreaking research on human aging and longevity. ORCLS researchers have conducted the world’s most extensive ongoing study of centenarians, discovered the first human longevity genes, and were pioneers in translating these findings over many years. In the first phase of our partnership with ANEW, we will assess blood levels of the Klotho protein to establish its role in promoting longevity and reducing the risks of neurodegenerative diseases, such as ALS, AD and PD, as well as diabetes and cardiovascular disorders.”

About ANEW MEDICAL, INC.:

ANEW MEDICAL is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the advancement of novel disease-modifying therapies for neurological and age-related disorders and specialty diagnostics. The company's focus on central nervous systems (CNS) diseases utilizing cell and gene therapies to mitigate age-related pathologies such as Alzheimer's disease, dementia symptoms and neuromuscular diseases. The Company has exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialize proprietary product platforms based on its proprietary isoform transcribed from the human Klotho gene referred to as secreted Klotho or "s-KL". This s-KL protein or gene therapy has been recognized for its potential to mitigate age-related pathologies such as ALS, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease. The Company is also evaluating other core technology platforms to acquire for development and commercialization by the Company. For more information, please visit: www.anewmeds.com.

About Klotho:

Klotho is a gene that is integral to aging and cognitive function. The gene encodes two main protein variants: the full-length Klotho which is produced in the kidneys to regulate phosphate and calcium, and the secreted Klotho (s-KL) which is an RNA splice variant primarily synthesized in the brain. The s-KL variant is essential for maintaining normal brain and neurological functions. ANEW’s gene therapy program targeting klotho shows significant potential in treating age-related diseases like Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Alzheimer's Disease, and Parkinson's Disease. ANEW’s s-KL programs are advancing the use of Klotho as a target for gene and cell therapies, as well as in diagnostics for neurological and age-related disorders.

