    000898   CNE000000SQ4

ANGANG STEEL COMPANY LIMITED

(000898)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

China's power crunch dwarfs Evergrande's troubles in investors' eyes

09/28/2021 | 09:36am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Electricity pylons and power lines are pictured at a power station near Yumen

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's power supply crunch, that has shut factories across the country, may pose a much bigger threat to the economy than the debt crisis at Evergrande Group, prompting investors to shun industries vulnerable to power shortages such as steelmaking and construction.

China is facing a power squeeze from a shortage of coal supplies, tougher emissions standards and strong demand from manufacturers and industry that have triggered widespread curbs on usage. Factories have stopped operations due to power shortages and government mandates to meet energy and carbon reduction goals.

Goldman Sachs and Nomura have revised down projections for Chinese economic growth this year as a result. Shares in Chinese chemical producers, carmakers and shipping companies have tumbled, while renewable energy stocks have soared.

Investors believe the potential scale of the problems could dwarf the any fallout from liquidity troubles at property developer Evergrande, with liabilities of $305 billion, that roiled property stocks and bonds this month.

"The Evergrande crisis has been unfolding for quite some time, and I think the risks will be defused in a targeted way," said Yuan Yuwei, hedge fund manager at Water Wisdom Asset Management.

He said the electricity outages would break the supply-demand equilibrium, dealing a direct blow to consumption and the real economy. "The fallout is more likely to be out of control," Yuan said.

Yuan's current investment stance is to bet on hydropower companies such as SDIC Power Holdings and Sichuan Chuantou Energy Co, while shorting steelmakers and coal-fired power makers.

OVER-REACTION

In contrast, some property shares, hit hard by the Evergrande crisis, have started to bounce back, as some investors bet the market has over-reacted.

"We have been underweight in developers, but have been gradually been buying into this weakness," said Rob Mumford, Hong Kong-based investment manager at GAM Investments.

"There are clearly distressed valuations for companies that are not in distress currently."

An index of Hong Kong-listed mainland China property stocks, added 6.4% on Tuesday, after hitting its lowest level in over four years last week, while an index of Shanghai listed real estate stocks also gained 3% on Tuesday.

The rally came after China's central bank vowed to protect consumers exposed to the housing market, without mentioning Evergrande in a statement posted to its website on Monday, and injected more cash into the banking system.

NO POWER REBOUND

However, so far at least, few investors have been tempted to go bargain-hunting among companies hit by the power shortage, fearing the situation could deteriorate further

An index tracking non-ferrous metal makers, such as copper and aluminium companies, is down 15% this month. Shares in China's biggest steelmakers have plunged - for example, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co and Angang Steel are both down over 20% since their mid September recent highs.

The problems are widespread.

Twenty provinces have implemented power cuts since mid-August, including the manufacturing hubs of Guangdong, Zhejiang and Jiangsu, putting pressure on companies' earnings.

Production of steel, aluminium and cement, as well as infrastructure construction, would be immediately affected by the power cuts and supply restrictions, Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a report published on Monday, adding the impact could ripple downstream to hit more sectors such as shipping and automobiles.

Yang Tingwu, vice general manager of hedge fund house Tongheng Investment said he now prefers companies with few factories, as China's curbs on energy and carbon emissions "is bad news for the overall economy in the near term."

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Alun John; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Jane Merriman)

By Samuel Shen and Alun John


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGANG STEEL COMPANY LIMITED -5.33% 4.97 End-of-day quote.63.49%
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. -3.75% 9.25 End-of-day quote.55.46%
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP 8.05% 2.55 End-of-day quote.-82.89%
KINGENTA ECOLOGICAL ENGINEERING GROUP CO., LTD. 5.03% 3.13 End-of-day quote.144.53%
SDIC POWER HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 0.80% 11.3 End-of-day quote.30.79%
SICHUAN CHUANTOU ENERGY CO.,LTD. 1.40% 13.74 End-of-day quote.36.72%
ZYF LOPSKING ALUMINUM CO., LTD. 0.75% 5.34 End-of-day quote.5.12%
Analyst Recommendations on ANGANG STEEL COMPANY LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2021 137 B 21 283 M 21 283 M
Net income 2021 8 610 M 1 334 M 1 334 M
Net Debt 2021 3 623 M 561 M 561 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,12x
Yield 2021 8,07%
Capitalization 45 702 M 7 078 M 7 081 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 30 734
Free-Float 32,0%
Technical analysis trends ANGANG STEEL COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 3,94 CNY
Average target price 5,98 CNY
Spread / Average Target 51,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yi Dong Wang Chairman
Tie Jian Mu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chang Li Feng Independent Non-Executive Director
Jian Hua Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Wang Lin Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGANG STEEL COMPANY LIMITED63.49%6 974
NUCOR CORPORATION95.38%30 521
ARCELORMITTAL37.71%28 659
POSCO25.00%21 814
TATA STEEL LIMITED97.50%20 715
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION59.75%17 604