Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Angel Oak Dynamic Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DYFN   US03462A1025

ANGEL OAK DYNAMIC FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOME TERM TRUST

(DYFN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Angel Oak Dynamic Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Declares April 2022 Distribution

04/01/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Angel Oak Dynamic Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (the “Fund”), a closed-end fund traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol DYFN, today declared a distribution of $0.1228 per share for the month of April 2022. The record date for the distribution is April 14, 2022, and the payable date is April 29, 2022. The Fund will trade ex-distribution on April 13, 2022.

The Fund seeks to pay a distribution at a rate that reflects net investment income actually earned. A portion of each distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net investment income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, or return of capital. As required by Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, a notice will be distributed to shareholders in the event that a portion of a monthly distribution is derived from sources other than undistributed net investment income. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of these distributions will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during its fiscal year and will be made after the Fund’s year end. The Fund will send to investors a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will define how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

ABOUT DYFN

Led by Angel Oak’s experienced financial services team, DYFN invests predominantly in U.S. financial sector debt as well as selective opportunities across financial sector preferred and common equity. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of DYFN’s portfolio is publicly rated investment grade or, if unrated, judged to be of investment grade quality by Angel Oak.

ABOUT ANGEL OAK CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC

Angel Oak Capital Advisors is an investment management firm focused on providing compelling fixed-income investment solutions to its clients. Backed by a value-driven approach, Angel Oak Capital Advisors seeks to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns through a combination of stable current income and price appreciation. Its experienced investment team seeks the best opportunities in fixed income, with a specialization in mortgage-backed securities and other areas of structured credit.

Information regarding the Fund and Angel Oak Capital Advisors can be found at www.angeloakcapital.com.

Past performance is neither indicative nor a guarantee of future results. Investors should consider the investment objective and policies, risk considerations, charges and ongoing expenses of an investment carefully before investing. For more information please contact your investment representative or Destra Capital Advisors LLC at 877.855.3434.

© 2022 Angel Oak Capital Advisors, which is the investment adviser to the Angel Oak Dynamic Financial Strategies Income Term Trust.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ANGEL OAK DYNAMIC FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOME TERM TRUST
03/01Angel Oak Dynamic Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Declares March 2022 Distributi..
BU
03/01Angel Oak Dynamic Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Declares Distribution for the ..
CI
02/01Angel Oak Dynamic Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Declares February 2022 Distrib..
BU
02/01Angel Oak Dynamic Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Declares Distribution for the ..
CI
01/03Angel Oak Dynamic Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Declares January 2022 Distribu..
BU
01/03Angel Oak Dynamic Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Declares Distribution for the ..
CI
2021Angel Oak Dynamic Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Declares December 2021 Distrib..
BU
2021Angel Oak Dynamic Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Declares Distribution for the ..
CI
2021Angel Oak Dynamic Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Declares November 2021 Distrib..
BU
2021Angel Oak Dynamic Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Declares Distribution for the ..
CI
More news
Chart ANGEL OAK DYNAMIC FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOME TERM TRUST
Duration : Period :
Angel Oak Dynamic Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Dory S. Black President
Andrea N. Mullins Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGEL OAK DYNAMIC FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOME TERM TRUST-10.15%75
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-1.13%10 033
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.8.98%6 487
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-2.49%4 566
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED0.60%4 407
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-1.55%3 240