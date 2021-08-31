Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FINS   US03464A1007

ANGEL OAK FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOME TERM TRUST

(FINS)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust : August 2021 19(a) Notice

08/31/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANGEL OAK DYNAMIC FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOME TERM TRUST

19(A) NOTICE

Angel Oak Dynamic Financial

Strategies Income Term Trust

Notification of Source of Distributions

Pursuant to Rule 19a-1 under the Investment Company Act of 1940

DISTRIBUTION PAID DATE: 8/31/21

DISTRIBUTION AMOUNT PER COMMON SHARE: $0.1228

In connection with the monthly distribution payment of $0.1228 per share payable on August 31, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 17, 2021, it is anticipated that 39% of such distribution will be a return of capital.

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution, paid August 31, 2021, and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year-to-date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains, return of capital or other capital source. The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with 'yield' or 'income'. All amounts are expressed per common share.

CURRENT

% OF CURRENT

CUMULATIVE

% OF THE CUMULATIVE

DISTRIBUTION

DISTRIBUTION

DISTRIBUTIONS FOR

DISTRIBUTIONS FOR

CALENDAR YEAR

CALENDAR YEAR

Estimated Net Investment Income

$0.0750

61%

$0.6396

65%

Prior Year Undistributed Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0%

$0.0000

0%

Estimated Return of Capital

$0.0478

39%

$0.3428

35%

Total (per common share)

$0.1228

100%

$0.9824

100%

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are estimates on a book basis, are not being provided for tax reporting purposes and may later be determined to be from taxable net investment income, short-term gains, long-term gains (to the extent permitted by law) and return of capital. The actual amounts and sources for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of the fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. As a result, shareholders should not use the information provided in this notice for tax reporting purposes.

ABOUT DYFN

Led by Angel Oak's experienced financial services team, DYFN invests predominantly in U.S. financial sector debt as well as selective opportunities across financial sector preferred and common equity. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of DYFN's portfolio will be publicly rated investment grade or, if unrated, judged to be of investment grade quality by Angel Oak.

ABOUT ANGEL OAK CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC

Angel Oak Capital Advisors is an investment management firm focused on providing compelling fixed-income investment solutions to its clients. Backed by a value-driven approach, Angel Oak Capital Advisors seeks to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns through a combination of stable current income and price appreciation. Its experienced investment team seeks the best opportunities in fixed income, with a specialization in mortgage-backed securities and other areas of structured credit.

Disclaimer

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 20:31:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ANGEL OAK FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOME TERM TRUST
04:32pANGEL OAK FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOM : August 2021 19(a) Notice
PU
08/03ANGEL OAK FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOM : August 2021 Dividend Announcement
PU
08/02ANGEL OAK FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOM : Declares August 2021 Distribution
BU
08/02Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Declares August 2021 Distrib..
CI
07/30ANGEL OAK FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOM : July 2021 19(a) Notice
PU
07/01ANGEL OAK FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOM : Declares July 2021 Distribution
BU
07/01Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Declares July 2021 Distribut..
CI
07/01ANGEL OAK FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOM : July 2021 Dividend Announcement
PU
07/01ANGEL OAK FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOM : Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Th..
PU
06/29ANGEL OAK FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOM : Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Ap..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19,3 M - -
Net income 2021 -2,56 M - -
Net Debt 2021 116 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -103x
Yield 2021 7,22%
Capitalization 279 M 279 M -
EV / Sales 2020 23,5x
EV / Sales 2021 19,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart ANGEL OAK FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOME TERM TRUST
Duration : Period :
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGEL OAK FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOME TERM TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dory S. Black President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGEL OAK FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOME TERM TRUST8.73%279
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION18.24%8 904
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.38.29%6 529
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND16.43%4 293
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION47.32%3 096
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.11.88%2 661