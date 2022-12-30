Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FINS   US03464A1007

ANGEL OAK FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOME TERM TRUST

(FINS)
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2022-12-28
12.85 USD   +0.39%
02:33pAngel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust : December 2022 19(a) Notice
PU
12/01Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Declares December 2022 Distribution
BU
12/01Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Declares Distribution for the Month of December 2022, Payable on December 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust : December 2022 19(a) Notice

12/30/2022 | 02:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANGEL OAK FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOME TERM TRUST

19(A) NOTICE

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Notification of Source of Distributions

Pursuant to Rule 19a-1 under the Investment Company Act of 1940

DISTRIBUTION PAID DATE: 12/30/22

DISTRIBUTION AMOUNT PER COMMON SHARE: $0.095

In connection with the monthly distribution payment of $0.095 per share payable on December 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 16, 2022, it is anticipated that 42% of such distribution will be a return of capital.

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution, paid December 30, 2022, and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year-to-date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains, return of capital or other capital source. The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with 'yield' or 'income'. All amounts are expressed per common share.

CURRENT

% OF CURRENT

CUMULATIVE

% OF THE CUMULATIVE

DISTRIBUTION

DISTRIBUTION

DISTRIBUTIONS FOR

DISTRIBUTIONS FOR

CALENDAR YEAR

CALENDAR YEAR

Estimated Net Investment Income

$0.0548

58%

$0.7223

58%

Prior Year Undistributed Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0%

$0.0000

0%

Estimated Return of Capital

$0.0402

42%

$0.5257

42%

Total (per common share)

$0.095

100%

$1.2480

100%

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this notice are estimates on a book basis, are not being provided for tax reporting purposes and may later be determined to be from taxable net investment income, short-term gains, long-term gains (to the extent permitted by law) and return of capital. The actual amounts and sources for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of the fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes. As a result, shareholders should not use the information provided in this notice for tax reporting purposes.

ABOUT FINS

Led by Angel Oak's experienced financial services team, FINS invests predominantly in U.S. financial sector debt as well as selective opportunities across financial sector preferred and common equity. Under normal circumstances, at least 50% of FINS' portfolio is publicly rated investment grade or, if unrated, judged to be of investment grade quality by Angel Oak.

ABOUT ANGEL OAK CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC

Angel Oak Capital Advisors is an investment management firm focused on providing compelling fixed-income investment solutions to its clients. Backed by a value-driven approach, Angel Oak Capital Advisors seeks to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns through a combination of stable current income and price appreciation. Its experienced investment team seeks the best opportunities in fixed income, with a specialization in mortgage-backed securities and other areas of structured credit.

Disclaimer

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 19:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ANGEL OAK FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOME TERM TRUST
02:33pAngel Oak Financial Strategies Incom : December 2022 19(a) Notice
PU
12/01Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Declares December 2022 Distribution
BU
12/01Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Declares Distribution for the Month of..
CI
11/30Angel Oak Financial Strategies Incom : November 2022 19(a) Notice
PU
11/01Angel Oak Financial Strategies Incom : November 2022 Dividend Announcement
PU
11/01Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Declares November 2022 Distribution
BU
11/01Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Declares November 2022 Distribution, P..
CI
10/31Angel Oak Financial Strategies Incom : October 2022 19(a) Notice
PU
10/03Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Declares October 2022 Distribution
BU
10/03Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Declares October 2022 Distribution, Pa..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22,3 M - -
Net income 2022 16,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 139 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,1x
Yield 2022 7,87%
Capitalization 322 M 322 M -
EV / Sales 2021 19,6x
EV / Sales 2022 17,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart ANGEL OAK FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOME TERM TRUST
Duration : Period :
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGEL OAK FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOME TERM TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dory S. Black President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrea N. Mullins Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGEL OAK FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOME TERM TRUST-24.68%322
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-13.07%9 676
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-17.91%4 958
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-7.47%4 003
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-1.93%3 946
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-21.35%3 540