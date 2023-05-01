Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FINS   US03464A1007

ANGEL OAK FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOME TERM TRUST

(FINS)
End-of-day quote Nyse  -  2023-04-27
12.16 USD   +0.41%
04:42pAngel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust : May 2023 Dividend Announcement
PU
04:32pAngel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Declares May 2023 Distribution
BU
04/06Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended January 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Declares May 2023 Distribution

05/01/2023 | 04:32pm EDT
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (the “Fund”), a closed-end fund traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol FINS, today declared a distribution of $0.095 per share for the month of May 2023. The record date for the distribution is May 17, 2023, and the payable date is May 31, 2023. The Fund will trade ex-distribution on May 16, 2023.

The Fund seeks to pay a distribution at a rate that reflects net investment income actually earned. A portion of each distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net investment income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, or return of capital. As required by Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, a notice will be distributed to shareholders in the event that a portion of a monthly distribution is derived from sources other than undistributed net investment income. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of these distributions will depend upon the Fund’s investment experience during its fiscal year and will be made after the Fund’s year end. The Fund will send to investors a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will define how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

ABOUT FINS

Led by Angel Oak’s experienced financial services team, FINS invests predominantly in U.S. financial sector debt as well as selective opportunities across financial sector preferred and common equity. Under normal circumstances, at least 50% of FINS’ portfolio is publicly rated investment grade or, if unrated, judged to be of investment grade quality by Angel Oak.

ABOUT ANGEL OAK CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC

Angel Oak Capital Advisors is an investment management firm focused on providing compelling fixed-income investment solutions to its clients. Backed by a value-driven approach, Angel Oak Capital Advisors seeks to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns through a combination of stable current income and price appreciation. Its experienced investment team seeks the best opportunities in fixed income, with a specialization in mortgage-backed securities and other areas of structured credit.

Information regarding the Fund and Angel Oak Capital Advisors can be found at www.angeloakcapital.com.

Past performance is neither indicative nor a guarantee of future results. Investors should consider the investment objective and policies, risk considerations, charges and ongoing expenses of an investment carefully before investing. For more information please contact your investment representative or Destra Capital Advisors LLC at 877.855.3434.

© 2023 Angel Oak Capital Advisors, which is the investment adviser to the Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 29,4 M - -
Net income 2023 -38,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 153 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -8,81x
Yield 2023 9,24%
Capitalization 305 M 305 M -
EV / Sales 2022 17,5x
EV / Sales 2023 16,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart ANGEL OAK FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOME TERM TRUST
Duration : Period :
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGEL OAK FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOME TERM TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dory S. Black President & Chief Executive Officer
Andrea N. Mullins Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGEL OAK FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOME TERM TRUST-5.07%305
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION0.05%10 064
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.7.49%5 289
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-2.15%3 971
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-6.69%3 918
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND12.67%3 761
