Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust : Financial Strategies Income Term Trust April 2021 Holdings

AMERIBOR American Financial Exchange Overnight Unsecured Lending Rate
Security exempt from registration under Rule 144A or Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933. The security may be resold in transactions exempt from registration, normally to qualified institutional buyers. These securities are determined to be liquid by the Adviser, under the procedures established by the Fund's Board of Trustees, unless otherwise denoted. At April 30, 2021, the value of these securities amounted to $207,365,123 or 72.02% of net assets.
Non-incomeproducing security. Item identified as in default as to the payment of interest.
Variable or floating rate security based on a reference index and spread. Certain securities are fixed to variable and are currently in the fixed phase. Rate disclosed is the rate in effect as of April 30, 2021.
All or a portion of the security has been pledged as collateral in connection with open reverse repurchase agreements. At April 30, 2021, the value of securities pledged amounted to $204,354,996.
Variable rate security. The coupon is based on an underlying pool of community bank subordinated debt. The rate reported is the rate in effect as of April 30, 2021.
Security issued as a "Baby Bond", with a par value of $25 per bond. The principal balance disclosed above represents the issuer's outstanding principal that corresponds to the bonds held in the Fund.
As of April 30, 2021, the Fund has fair valued these securities. The value of these securities amounted to $10,561,592 or 3.67% of net assets.
Security issued as a "Trust Preferred Security", with a par value of $1,000 per bond. The principal balance disclosed above represents the issuer's outstanding principal that corresponds to the bonds held in the Fund.
Schedule of Open Reverse Repurchase Agreements
Interest
Trade
Maturity
Net Closing
Counterparty
Rate
Date
Date
Amount
Face Value
Lucid Management and Capital Partners LP
1.865%
4/15/2021
5/13/2021
$
54,022,233
$
53,944,000
Lucid Management and Capital Partners LP
1.938%
4/15/2021
7/15/2021
64,738,557
64,423,000
Lucid Management and Capital Partners LP
1.938%
4/30/2021
7/15/2021
1,207,921
1,203,000
$
119,570,000
A reverse repurchase agreement, although structured as a sale and repurchase obligation, acts as a financing transaction under which the Fund will effectively pledge certain assets as collateral to secure a short-term loan. Generally, the other party to the agreement makes the loan in an amount less than the fair value of the pledged collateral. At the maturity of the reverse repurchase agreement, the Fund will be required to repay the loan and interest and correspondingly receive back its collateral. While used as collateral, the pledged assets continue to pay principal and interest which are for the benefit of the Fund.
Securities Valuation and Fair Value Measurements (Unaudited)
The Fund has adopted fair valuation accounting standards which establish an authoritative definition of fair value and set out a hierarchy for measuring fair value. These standards require additional disclosures about the various inputs and valuation techniques used to develop the measurements of fair value and a discussion in changes in valuation techniques and related inputs, if any, during the period. In addition, these standards require expanded disclosure for each major category of assets and liabilities. These inputs are summarized in the three broad levels listed below:
Level 1 - quoted prices in active markets for identical securities.
Level 2 - other significant observable inputs (including, but not limited to, quoted prices for similar securities, interest rates, prepayment speeds, credit risk, etc.).
Level 3 - significant unobservable inputs (including the Fund's own assumptions in determining the fair value of investments based on the best information available).
The inputs or methodology used for valuing securities are not an indication of the risk associated with investing in those securities.
Investments in registered open-end management investment companies, including money market funds, will be valued based upon the net asset value ("NAV") of such investments and are categorized as Level 1 of the fair value hierarchy.
Fair values for long-term debt securities, including asset-backed securities, collateralized loan obligations, collateralized mortgage obligations, corporate obligations, whole loans, and mortgage-backed securities are normally determined on the basis of valuations provided by independent pricing services. Vendors typically value such securities based on one or more inputs, including but not limited to, benchmark yields, transactions, bids, offers, quotations from dealers and trading systems, new issues, spreads and other relationships observed in the markets among comparable securities; and pricing models such as yield measurers calculated using factors such as cash flows, financial or collateral performance and other reference data. In addition to these inputs, mortgage-backed and asset-backed obligations may utilize cash flows, prepayment information, default rates, delinquency and loss assumptions, collateral characteristics, credit enhancements and specific deal information. Securities that use similar valuation techniques and inputs are categorized as Level 2 of the fair value hierarchy. To the extent the significant inputs are unobservable; the values generally would be categorized as Level 3.
Equity securities, including preferred stocks, that are traded on a national securities exchange, except those listed on the Nasdaq Global Market®, Nasdaq Global Select Market® and the Nasdaq Capital Market® exchanges (collectively, "Nasdaq"), are valued at the last sale price at the close of that exchange. Securities traded on Nasdaq will be valued at the Nasdaq Official Closing Price ("NOCP"). If, on a particular day, an exchange-listed or Nasdaq security does not trade, then:
the security shall be valued at the mean between the most recent quoted bid and asked prices at the close of the exchange; or (ii) the security shall be valued at the latest sales price on the Composite Market (defined below) for the day such security is being valued. "Composite Market" means a consolidation of the trade information provided by national securities and foreign exchanges and over-the-counter markets ("OTC") as published by a pricing service. In the event market quotations or Composite Market pricing are not readily available, Fair Value will be determined in accordance with the procedures adopted by the Board of Trustees ("Board"). All equity securities that are not traded on a listed exchange are valued at the last sale price at the close of the over-the counter market. If a non-exchange listed security does not trade on a particular day, then the mean between the last quoted bid and asked price will be used as long as it continues to reflect the value of the security. If the mean is not available, then bid price can be used as long as the bid price continues to reflect the value of the security. Otherwise Fair Value will be determined in accordance with the procedures adopted by the Board. These securities will generally be categorized as Level 3 securities. When using the market quotations or close prices provided by the pricing service and when the market is considered active, the security will be classified as a Level 1 security. Sometimes, an equity security owned by the Fund will be valued by the pricing service with factors other than market quotations or when the market is considered inactive. When this happens, the security will be classified as a Level 2 security.
Short term debt securities having a maturity of 60 days or less are generally valued at amortized cost, which approximates fair market value. These investments are categorized as Level 2 of the fair value hierarchy. Reverse repurchase agreements and repurchase agreements are priced at their acquisition cost, which represents fair value. These securities will generally be categorized as Level 2 securities.
Financial derivative instruments, such as futures contracts, that are traded on a national securities or commodities exchange are typically valued at the settlement price determined by the relevant exchange. Swaps, such as credit default swaps, interest-rate swaps and currency swaps, are valued by a pricing service. To the extent these securities are actively traded and valuation adjustments are not applied, they are categorized as Level 1 of the fair value hierarchy. Over-the-counter financial derivative instruments, such as certain futures contracts or swap agreements, derive their values from underlying asset prices, indices, reference rates, other inputs or a combination of these factors. These instruments are normally valued on the basis of evaluations provided by independent pricing services or broker dealer quotations. Derivatives that use similar valuation techniques as described above are typically categorized as Level 2 of the fair value hierarchy.
Securities may be fair valued in accordance with the fair valuation procedures approved by the Board. The Valuation and Risk Management Oversight Committee is generally responsible for overseeing the Fund's valuation processes and reports quarterly to the Board. The Valuation and Risk Management Oversight Committee has delegated to the Valuation Committee of Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC (the"Adviser") the day to day responsibilities for making all necessary determinations of the fair value of portfolio securities and other assets for which market quotations are not readily available or if the prices obtained from brokers and dealers or independent pricing services are deemed to be unreliable indicators of market or fair value. Representatives of the Adviser's Valuation Committee report quarterly to the Valuation and Risk Management Oversight Committee.
The following is a summary of the inputs used to value the Fund's net assets as of April 30, 2021:
Assets
Level 1
Level 2
Level 3
Total
Asset-Backed Securities
$
-
$
261,504
$
-
$
261,504
Bank Loans
-
3,198,192
-
3,198,192
Investment Companies
355,500
-
-
355,500
Collateralized Debt Obligations
-
2,030,000
-
2,030,000
Common Stocks
2,188,952
-
-
2,188,952
Convertible Obligations
-
1,000,000
-
1,000,000
Corporate Obligations
-
372,254,079
10,252,882
382,506,961
Preferred Stocks
6,884,842
2,062,600
-
8,947,442
Private Investment Fund^
-
-
-
308,710
Total
9,429,294
380,806,375
10,252,882
400,797,261
Other Financial Instruments
Liabilities
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
$
-
$
119,570,000
$
-
$
119,570,000
^The priate investment measured at fair value using the net asset value (or its equivalent) practical expedient has not been classifed in the fair value levels. The fair value amount presented in the table is intended to permit reconcilation to the amount presented in the Schedule of Investments. The Fund's interest in the fund can be redeemed without penalty over five quarters. As of April 30, 2021, the Fund has received seven of eight liquidating distributions.
See the Schedule of Investments for further disaggregation of investment categories. During the period ended April 30, 2021, the Fund recognized $6,090,000 of transfers from Level 2 to Level 3 for securities lacking ovservalbe market data due to a decrease in market activity. During the period ended April 30, 2021, the Fund recognized $6,939,080 of transfers from Level 3 to Level 2. See the summary of quantitative information about Level 3 Fair Value Measurements for more information.
Change in Net Unrealized
Transfers Into
Balance as of 01/31/2021
Discounts/Premiums
Net Realized Gain (Loss)
Appreciation (Depreciation)
Purchases
Sales
Level 3
Transfers Out of Level 3
Balance as of 04/30/21
Corporate
$
10,488,506
$
603
$
-
$
612,853
$
$
-
$
-
$
6,090,000
$
(6,939,080)
$
10,252,882
Obligations
The total change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) attributable to Level 3 investments still held at April 30, 2021, is ($50,924).
The following is a summary of quantitative information about Level 3 Fair Value Measurements:
Range /
Weighted Average Unobservable
Fair Value as of 04/30/21
Valuation Techniques
Unobservable Input
Input*
Corporate Obligations
$
4,162,882
Model Valuation
Fundamentals, external
$
832.58
credit rating, and internal BankSURF ratings
Corporate Obligations
$
6,090,000
Broker Quote
Third Party
$
101.50
*Input presents information for one security and reflects the value as of April 30, 2021.
Secured Borrowings
A reverse repurchase agreement is the sale by the Fund of a security to a party for a specified price, with the simultaneous agreement by the Fund to repurchase that security from that party on a future date at a higher price. Reverse repurchase agreements involve the risk that the counterparty will become subject to bankruptcy or other insolvency proceedings or fail to return a security to the Fund. In such situations, the Fund may incur losses as a result of a possible decline in the value of the underlying security during the period while the Fund seeks to enforce its rights, a possible lack of access to income on the underlying security during this period, or expenses of enforcing its rights. The Fund will segregate assets determined to be liquid by the Adviser or otherwise cover its obligation under the reverse repurchase agreement.
The gross obligations for secured borrowing by the type of collateral pledged and remaining time to maturity is as follows:
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
Overnight and Continuous
Up to 30 Days
30-90 Days
Greater than 90
Total
Days
Collateralized Debt Obligations
$
-
$
1,160,000
$
-
$
-
$
1,160,000
Corporate Obligations
-
52,784,000
65,626,000
-
118,410,000
Total
$
-
$
53,944,000
$
65,626,000
$
-
$
119,570,000
Transactions with Affiliates
The Fund's transactions with affiliates represent holdings for which the Fund and the underlying investee Fund have the same investment advisor or where the investee Fund's investment advisor is under common control with the Fund's investment advisor.
The Fund had the following transactions during the period ended April 30, 2021, with affiliates:
