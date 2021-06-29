Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust : Financial Strategies Income Term Trust April 2021 Holdings 06/29/2021 | 02:15pm EDT Send by mail :

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Schedule of Investments April 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Principal Amount Value Asset-Backed Securities ― 0.09% First Investors Auto Owner Trust, Series 2019-1A, Class F, 6.150%, 7/15/2026 (a) $ 250,000 $ 261,504 TOTAL ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES - (Cost ― $228,849) 261,504 Bank Loans ― 1.11% BJ Services LLC, 0.000%, 1/3/2023 (b) 1,900,000 1,843,000 JUUL Term Loan, 9.500% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 9.000%), 8/2/2023 (c) 941,625 922,792 Premier Brands, 9.116% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 8.250%), 3/20/2024 (c) 472,568 432,400 TOTAL BANK LOANS (Cost ― $3,300,505) 3,198,192 Investment Companies ― 0.12% Shares Affiliated Closed-End Funds ― 0.12% Angel Oak Dynamic Financial Strategies Income Term Trust 18,000 355,500 TOTAL INVESTMENT COMPANIES (Cost ― $350,506) 355,500 Principal Collateralized Debt Obligations ― 0.70% Amount Financial Institution Note Securitization Ltd., Series 2019-1A, Class A, 3.900%, 7/17/2034 (a)(d)(e) $ 2,000,000 2,030,000 TOTAL COLLATERALIZED DEBT OBLIGATIONS - (Cost ― $1,965,387) 2,030,000 Common Stocks ― 0.76% Shares Financial ― 0.76% AGNC Investment Corp. 30,500 546,865 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. 60,000 544,800 Ellington Financial, Inc. 15,750 282,555 New Residential Investment Corp. 25,000 268,000 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 13,000 260,650 Redwood Trust, Inc. 25,750 286,082 TOTAL COMMON STOCKS (Cost ― $2,020,603) 2,188,952 Principal Convertible Obligation ― 0.35% Amount Financial ― 0.35% FedNat Holding Co., 5.000%, 4/19/2026 (a) $ 1,000,000 1,000,000 TOTAL CONVERTIBLE OBLIGATIONS - (Cost ― $1,000,000) 1,000,000 Corporate Obligations ― 132.86% Financial ― 132.00% Allegiance Bancshares, Inc., 4.700% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 3.392%), 10/1/2029 (c)(d) 1,750,000 1,785,792 Alpine Banks of Colorado, 5.875% (SOFR + 5.690%), 6/15/2030 (a)(c)(d) 4,000,000 4,291,571 Ameris Bancorp, 4.250% (SOFR + 2.940%), 12/15/2029 (c) 2,250,000 2,362,764 Amur Equipment Finance, Inc., 6.125%, 3/15/2026 (a) 1,500,000 1,501,086 ANB Corp., 4.000% (SOFR + 3.875%), 9/30/2030 (a)(c) 1,500,000 1,536,439 Arbor Realty Trust, Inc., 5.000%, 4/30/2026 (a) 1,000,000 1,000,000 Arbor Realty Trust, Inc., 4.500%, 3/15/2027 (a)(d) 1,500,000 1,483,860 Avidbank Holdings, Inc., 5.000% (SOFR + 3.595%), 12/30/2029 (a)(c)(d) 6,000,000 6,051,157 B. Riley Financial, Inc., 6.500%, 9/30/2026 (f) 298,650 308,804 B. Riley Financial, Inc., 6.000%, 1/31/2028 (f) 3,000,000 3,010,800 B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.500%, 3/31/2026 (f) 500,000 499,800 Banc of California, Inc., 5.250%, 4/15/2025 (d) 3,000,000 3,164,933 BancorpSouth Bank, 4.125% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 2.470%), 11/20/2029 (c) 250,000 258,612 BancPlus Corp., 6.000% (SOFR + 5.860%), 6/15/2030 (a)(c)(d) 5,000,000 5,293,148 Bank of Commerce Holdings, 5.499% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 5.260%), 12/10/2025 (a)(c) 6,500,000 6,504,056 BankGuam Holding Co., 6.350% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 4.660%), 6/30/2029 (c) 9,000,000 9,346,427 Banksouth Holding Co., 5.875% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 4.020%), 7/30/2029 (a)(c) 5,000,000 5,141,448 Banterra Bank, 6.000% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 4.120%), 6/7/2029 (c) 7,500,000 7,766,647 Bar Harbor Bankshares, 4.625% (SOFR + 3.270%), 12/1/2029 (c)(d) 6,000,000 6,165,199 Beal Trust I, 3.845% (6 Month LIBOR USD + 3.625%), 7/30/2037 (c)(g)(h) 5,000,000 4,162,882 Big Poppy Holdings, Inc., 6.500%, 7/1/2027 1,500,000 1,545,000 Business Development Corp. of America, 4.850%, 12/15/2024 (a)(d) 2,000,000 2,024,928 Byline Bancorp, Inc., 6.000% (SOFR + 5.880%), 7/1/2030 (c)(d) 5,000,000 5,564,199 Cadence Bancorp, 4.750% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 3.030%), 6/30/2029 (c) 2,000,000 2,007,075 Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc., 5.250% (SOFR + 5.130%), 6/30/2030 (c)(d) 3,000,000 3,132,181 CB&T Holding Corp., 6.250% (SOFR + 6.015%), 12/15/2030 (a)(c) 2,500,000 2,575,000 CenterState Bank Corp., 5.750% (SOFR + 5.617%), 6/1/2030 (c) 1,000,000 1,072,673 Central Bancshares, Inc., 5.750% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 3.870%), 6/30/2029 (a)(c)(d) 5,000,000 5,141,292 Clear Blue Financial Holdings LLC, 7.000%, 4/15/2025 (a) 3,000,000 2,989,845 CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc., 5.950% (SOFR + 5.820%), 9/15/2030 (a)(c) 1,000,000 1,016,370 Community Financial Corp., 4.750% (SOFR + 4.580%), 10/15/2030 (c) 1,000,000 1,034,085 Community Heritage Financial, Inc., 5.750% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 4.395%), 10/30/2029 (a)(c) 4,500,000 4,635,760 Congressional Bancshares, Inc., 5.750% (SOFR + 4.390%), 12/1/2029 (a)(c)(d) 2,000,000 2,058,881 ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., 5.200% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 2.840%), 2/1/2028 (c) 500,000 502,618 ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., 5.750% (SOFR + 5.605%), 6/15/2030 (c) 2,000,000 2,167,930 Cowen, Inc., 7.250%, 5/6/2024 (a)(d) 4,000,000 4,307,213 CRB Group, Inc., 6.500% (SOFR + 6.380%), 9/1/2030 (a)(c) 1,750,000 1,913,253 Customers Bank, 6.125% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 3.443%), 6/26/2029 (a)(c) 2,000,000 2,174,989 Empire Bancorp, Inc., 7.375%, 12/17/2025 (a) 3,000,000 3,027,219 Enterprise Bancorp, Inc., 5.250% (SOFR + 5.175%), 7/15/2030 (c) 1,500,000 1,585,346 Equity Bancshares, Inc., 7.000% (SOFR + 6.880%), 6/30/2030 (c)(d) 6,000,000 6,295,199 Evans Bancorp, Inc., 6.000% (SOFR + 5.900%), 7/15/2030 (c) 2,000,000 2,075,386 FedNat Holding Co., 7.750%, 3/15/2029 (d) 5,000,000 5,175,000 Fidelity Bank, 5.875% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 3.630%), 5/31/2030 (c)(d) 12,000,000 12,653,242 Fidelity Federal Bancorp, 6.000% (SOFR + 4.650%), 11/1/2029 (a)(c)(d) 2,000,000 2,076,311 Financial Institutions, Inc., 4.375% (SOFR + 4.265%), 10/15/2030 (c) 2,000,000 2,025,315 FineMark Holdings, Inc., 5.875% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 2.970%), 6/30/2028 (c) 2,000,000 2,067,980 First Bancshares, Inc., 4.250% (SOFR + 4.126%), 10/1/2030 (c) 1,000,000 1,003,121 First Bank, 5.500% (SOFR + 5.380%), 6/1/2030 (c) 1,500,000 1,591,385 First Busey Corp., 5.250% (SOFR + 5.110%), 6/1/2030 (c) 1,000,000 1,050,580 First Business Financial Services, Inc., 5.500% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 4.332%), 8/15/2029 (a)(c)(d) 11,000,000 11,230,178 First Internet Bancorp, 6.000% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 4.114%), 6/30/2029 (c) 297,112 7,968,544 First Midwest Capital Trust I, 6.950%, 12/1/2033 (d) 1,761,000 1,884,270 First Northwest Bancorp, 3.750% (SOFR + 3.000%), 3/30/2031 (a)(c) 1,000,000 1,004,548 First Paragould Bankshares, Inc., 5.250% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 3.095%), 12/15/2027 (a)(c) 2,250,000 2,277,618 First Southwest Corp., 6.350% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 4.080%), 6/1/2029 (a)(c) 7,000,000 7,306,498 FirstBank, 4.500% (SOFR + 4.390%), 9/1/2030 (c) 2,500,000 2,585,364 Firstsun Capital Bancorp, 6.000% (SOFR + 5.890%), 7/1/2030 (a)(c)(d) 4,000,000 4,313,177 Franklin Financial Network, Inc., 7.000% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 6.040%), 7/1/2026 (c) 2,000,000 2,009,377 Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., 6.250%, 8/15/2029 7,382,000 6,939,080 Hanmi Financial Corp., 5.450% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 3.315%), 3/30/2027 (c)(d) 3,500,000 3,589,158 Happy Bancshares, Inc., 5.500% (SOFR + 5.345%), 7/31/2030 (a)(c)(d) 4,500,000 4,814,850 HBT Financial, Inc., 4.500% (SOFR + 4.370%), 9/15/2030 (a)(c)(d) 3,000,000 3,059,520 Heritage Southeast BanCorp, Inc., 6.000% (SOFR + 5.630%), 6/30/2030 (a)(c) 2,000,000 2,016,771 Horizon Bancorp, Inc., 5.625% (SOFR + 5.490%), 7/1/2030 (c) 2,000,000 2,132,124 Independent Bank Corp., 4.750% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 2.190%), 3/15/2029 (a)(c)(d) 1,000,000 1,048,891 Independent Bank Corp., 5.950% (SOFR + 5.825%), 5/31/2030 (a)(c) 1,000,000 1,049,192 Independent Bank Group, Inc., 4.000% (SOFR + 3.885%), 9/15/2030 (c) 2,000,000 2,049,678 Investar Holding Corp., 5.125% (SOFR + 3.752%), 12/30/2029 (a)(c) 4,000,000 4,068,134 Jeff Davis Bancshares, Inc., 6.750% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 4.690%), 1/15/2027 (a)(c)(d) 3,000,000 3,045,004 Kingstone Cos, Inc., 5.500%, 12/30/2022 (d) 2,995,000 2,944,341 Level One Bancorp, Inc., 4.750% (SOFR + 3.110%), 12/18/2029 (c) 2,000,000 1,952,386 Limestone Bancorp, Inc., 5.750% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 3.950%), 7/31/2029 (a)(c)(d) 5,000,000 5,140,583 Luther Burbank Corp., 6.500%, 9/30/2024 (a)(d) 7,500,000 8,653,188 Maple Financial Holdings, Inc., 5.000% (SOFR + 4.670%), 2/15/2031 (a)(c) 1,000,000 1,000,000 Meridian Corp., 5.375% (SOFR + 3.950%), 12/30/2029 (c)(d) 4,000,000 4,171,064 MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc., 5.750% (SOFR + 5.680%), 7/30/2030 (c)(d) 2,500,000 2,693,428 Nano Financial Holdings, Inc., 7.000%, 7/1/2024 (a) 5,000,000 5,003,667 National Bank of Indianapolis Corp., 5.500% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 4.209%), 9/15/2029 (a)(c) 7,000,000 7,167,172 NexBank Capital, Inc., 4.539% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 4.355%), 3/16/2026 (a)(c)(d) 1,000,000 1,000,004 Northern Bancorp, Inc., 4.750% (SOFR + 3.275%), 12/30/2029 (a)(c)(d) 4,000,000 4,132,380 Northpointe Bancshares, Inc., 6.000% (SOFR + 4.905%), 9/30/2029 (a)(c)(d) 4,000,000 4,114,311 Northwest Bancshares, Inc., 4.000% (SOFR + 3.890%), 9/15/2030 (c) 1,000,000 1,026,387 Oakstar Bancshares, Inc., 4.250% (SOFR + 3.516%), 4/15/2031 (a)(c) 1,000,000 1,023,107 Obsidian Insurance Holdings, Inc., 6.500%, 12/30/2025 (a) 2,000,000 2,010,000 Ohio National Financial Services, Inc., 6.625%, 5/1/2031 (a)(d) 3,500,000 4,047,070 Olney Bancshares of Texas, Inc., 4.000% (SOFR + 3.320%), 3/15/2031 (a)(c) 1,000,000 1,004,475 Origin Bank, 4.250% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 2.820%), 2/15/2030 (c)(d) 2,500,000 2,521,847 Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc., 5.375% (SOFR + 5.170%), 6/15/2030 (c)(d) 5,000,000 5,244,617 Pacific Western Bank, 3.250% (SOFR + 2.520%), 5/1/2031 (c) 2,000,000 2,014,805 Premia Holdings Ltd., 6.900%, 9/23/2030 (a)(g) 6,000,000 6,090,000 Queensborough Co., 6.000% (SOFR + 5.880%), 10/15/2030 (a)(c) 2,000,000 2,095,747 RBB Bancorp, 4.000% (SOFR + 3.290%), 4/1/2031 (c) 1,500,000 1,523,503 Ready Capital Corp., 6.200%, 7/30/2026 200,000 5,192,000 Reliant Bancorp, Inc., 5.125% (SOFR + 3.765%), 12/15/2029 (c)(d) 4,000,000 4,140,283 River Financial Corp., 4.000% (SOFR + 3.420%), 3/15/2031 (a)(c) 1,000,000 1,000,341 Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., 4.250% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 2.882%), 11/15/2029 (c)(d) 1,000,000 1,059,793 Signature Bank, 4.125% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 2.559%), 11/1/2029 (c) 250,000 258,302 Signature Bank, 4.000% (AMERIBOR + 3.890%), 10/15/2030 (c) 750,000 777,321 Silver Queen Financial Services, Inc., 5.500% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 3.338%), 12/1/2027 (a)(c)(d) 3,800,000 3,910,291 SmartFinancial, Inc., 5.625% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 2.550%), 10/2/2028 (a)(c)(d) 4,000,000 4,206,773 Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc., 6.000% (SOFR + 5.920%), 7/31/2030 (a)(c) 2,500,000 2,631,866 Sterling Bancorp, 4.000% (SOFR + 2.530%), 12/30/2029 (c) 200,000 200,809 Sterling Bancorp, Inc., 6.004% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 5.820%), 4/15/2026 (a)(c) 2,700,000 2,703,150 Texas State Bankshares, Inc., 5.750% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 3.550%), 6/15/2029 (a)(c)(d) 4,000,000 4,108,442 Tri-County Financial Group, Inc., 7.000% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 5.862%), 10/15/2026 (c) 3,000,000 3,038,222 Trinitas Capital Management LLC, 7.750%, 6/15/2023 (a)(d) 3,000,000 3,102,573 Trinity Capital, Inc., 7.000%, 1/16/2025 (a) 80,000 2,114,000 Triumph Bancorp, Inc., 4.875% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 3.592%), 11/27/2029 (c)(d) 8,000,000 8,405,017 Tulsa Valley Bancshares Corp., 5.000% (SOFR + 4.210%), 4/15/2031 (a)(c) 1,250,000 1,252,892 United Insurance Holdings Corp., 6.250%, 12/15/2027 (d) 4,500,000 4,651,794 US Metro Bancorp, Inc., 5.650% (SOFR + 5.430%), 11/1/2030 (a)(c) 1,000,000 1,056,458 Veritex Holdings, Inc., 4.750% (SOFR + 3.470%), 11/15/2029 (c)(d) 1,750,000 1,802,009 Volunteer State Bancshares, Inc., 5.750% (SOFR + 4.365%), 11/15/2029 (a)(c)(d) 2,000,000 2,077,598 White River Bancshares Co., 5.875% (SOFR + 4.420%), 12/31/2029 (a)(c) 5,000,000 5,177,732 Wintrust Financial Corp., 4.850%, 6/6/2029 (d) 5,000,000 5,339,444 WT Holdings, Inc., 7.000%, 4/30/2023 (a)(d) 2,700,000 2,748,251 380,046,220 Technology ― 0.86% Clear Street Capital LLC, 6.000%, 10/15/2025 (a)(d) 2,500,000 2,460,741 TOTAL CORPORATE OBLIGATIONS - (Cost ― $371,839,058) 382,506,961 Preferred Stocks ― 3.11% Shares Financial ― 2.41% CNB Financial Corp., 7.125% 20,000 540,200 First Citizens BancShares, Inc., 5.375% 140,000 3,761,800 Level One Bancorp, Inc., 7.500% 20,000 542,400 Northpointe Bancshares, Inc., 8.250% (SOFR + 7.990%) (a)(c) 40,000 1,062,600 TriState Capital Holdings, Inc., 6.750% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 3.985%) (c) 37,374 1,018,442 6,925,442 Real Estate Investment Trust - 0.70% Dynex Capital, Inc., 6.900% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 5.461%) (c) 40,000 1,022,000 Lument Finance Trust, Inc., 7.875% 10,000 1,000,000 2,022,000 TOTAL PREFERRED STOCKS (Cost ― $8,414,280) 8,947,442 Private Investment ― 0.11% Whitebox Asymmetric Opportunities Fund, LP (g) N/A 308,710 TOTAL PRIVATE INVESTMENT (Cost ― $264,553) 308,710 TOTAL INVESTMENTS ― 139.21% (Cost ― $389,383,741) 400,797,261 Liabilities in Excess of Other Assets ― (39.21%) (112,886,488) NET ASSETS ― 100.00% $ 287,910,773 LIBOR London Inter-Bank Offered Rate SOFR Secured Overnight Financing Rate AMERIBOR American Financial Exchange Overnight Unsecured Lending Rate Security exempt from registration under Rule 144A or Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933. The security may be resold in transactions exempt from registration, normally to qualified institutional buyers. These securities are determined to be liquid by the Adviser, under the procedures established by the Fund's Board of Trustees, unless otherwise denoted. At April 30, 2021, the value of these securities amounted to $207,365,123 or 72.02% of net assets. Non-income producing security. Item identified as in default as to the payment of interest. Variable or floating rate security based on a reference index and spread. Certain securities are fixed to variable and are currently in the fixed phase. Rate disclosed is the rate in effect as of April 30, 2021. All or a portion of the security has been pledged as collateral in connection with open reverse repurchase agreements. At April 30, 2021, the value of securities pledged amounted to $204,354,996. Variable rate security. The coupon is based on an underlying pool of community bank subordinated debt. The rate reported is the rate in effect as of April 30, 2021. Security issued as a "Baby Bond", with a par value of $25 per bond. The principal balance disclosed above represents the issuer's outstanding principal that corresponds to the bonds held in the Fund. As of April 30, 2021, the Fund has fair valued these securities. The value of these securities amounted to $10,561,592 or 3.67% of net assets. Security issued as a "Trust Preferred Security", with a par value of $1,000 per bond. The principal balance disclosed above represents the issuer's outstanding principal that corresponds to the bonds held in the Fund. Schedule of Open Reverse Repurchase Agreements Interest Trade Maturity Net Closing Counterparty Rate Date Date Amount Face Value Lucid Management and Capital Partners LP 1.865% 4/15/2021 5/13/2021 $ 54,022,233 $ 53,944,000 Lucid Management and Capital Partners LP 1.938% 4/15/2021 7/15/2021 64,738,557 64,423,000 Lucid Management and Capital Partners LP 1.938% 4/30/2021 7/15/2021 1,207,921 1,203,000 $ 119,570,000 A reverse repurchase agreement, although structured as a sale and repurchase obligation, acts as a financing transaction under which the Fund will effectively pledge certain assets as collateral to secure a short-term loan. Generally, the other party to the agreement makes the loan in an amount less than the fair value of the pledged collateral. At the maturity of the reverse repurchase agreement, the Fund will be required to repay the loan and interest and correspondingly receive back its collateral. While used as collateral, the pledged assets continue to pay principal and interest which are for the benefit of the Fund. Securities Valuation and Fair Value Measurements (Unaudited) The Fund has adopted fair valuation accounting standards which establish an authoritative definition of fair value and set out a hierarchy for measuring fair value. These standards require additional disclosures about the various inputs and valuation techniques used to develop the measurements of fair value and a discussion in changes in valuation techniques and related inputs, if any, during the period. In addition, these standards require expanded disclosure for each major category of assets and liabilities. These inputs are summarized in the three broad levels listed below: Level 1 - quoted prices in active markets for identical securities. Level 2 - other significant observable inputs (including, but not limited to, quoted prices for similar securities, interest rates, prepayment speeds, credit risk, etc.). Level 3 - significant unobservable inputs (including the Fund's own assumptions in determining the fair value of investments based on the best information available). The inputs or methodology used for valuing securities are not an indication of the risk associated with investing in those securities. Investments in registered open-end management investment companies, including money market funds, will be valued based upon the net asset value ("NAV") of such investments and are categorized as Level 1 of the fair value hierarchy. Fair values for long-term debt securities, including asset-backed securities, collateralized loan obligations, collateralized mortgage obligations, corporate obligations, whole loans, and mortgage-backed securities are normally determined on the basis of valuations provided by independent pricing services. Vendors typically value such securities based on one or more inputs, including but not limited to, benchmark yields, transactions, bids, offers, quotations from dealers and trading systems, new issues, spreads and other relationships observed in the markets among comparable securities; and pricing models such as yield measurers calculated using factors such as cash flows, financial or collateral performance and other reference data. In addition to these inputs, mortgage-backed and asset-backed obligations may utilize cash flows, prepayment information, default rates, delinquency and loss assumptions, collateral characteristics, credit enhancements and specific deal information. Securities that use similar valuation techniques and inputs are categorized as Level 2 of the fair value hierarchy. To the extent the significant inputs are unobservable; the values generally would be categorized as Level 3. Equity securities, including preferred stocks, that are traded on a national securities exchange, except those listed on the Nasdaq Global Market®, Nasdaq Global Select Market® and the Nasdaq Capital Market® exchanges (collectively, "Nasdaq"), are valued at the last sale price at the close of that exchange. Securities traded on Nasdaq will be valued at the Nasdaq Official Closing Price ("NOCP"). If, on a particular day, an exchange-listed or Nasdaq security does not trade, then: the security shall be valued at the mean between the most recent quoted bid and asked prices at the close of the exchange; or (ii) the security shall be valued at the latest sales price on the Composite Market (defined below) for the day such security is being valued. "Composite Market" means a consolidation of the trade information provided by national securities and foreign exchanges and over-the-counter markets ("OTC") as published by a pricing service. In the event market quotations or Composite Market pricing are not readily available, Fair Value will be determined in accordance with the procedures adopted by the Board of Trustees ("Board"). All equity securities that are not traded on a listed exchange are valued at the last sale price at the close of the over-the counter market. If a non-exchange listed security does not trade on a particular day, then the mean between the last quoted bid and asked price will be used as long as it continues to reflect the value of the security. If the mean is not available, then bid price can be used as long as the bid price continues to reflect the value of the security. Otherwise Fair Value will be determined in accordance with the procedures adopted by the Board. These securities will generally be categorized as Level 3 securities. When using the market quotations or close prices provided by the pricing service and when the market is considered active, the security will be classified as a Level 1 security. Sometimes, an equity security owned by the Fund will be valued by the pricing service with factors other than market quotations or when the market is considered inactive. When this happens, the security will be classified as a Level 2 security. Short term debt securities having a maturity of 60 days or less are generally valued at amortized cost, which approximates fair market value. These investments are categorized as Level 2 of the fair value hierarchy. Reverse repurchase agreements and repurchase agreements are priced at their acquisition cost, which represents fair value. These securities will generally be categorized as Level 2 securities. Financial derivative instruments, such as futures contracts, that are traded on a national securities or commodities exchange are typically valued at the settlement price determined by the relevant exchange. Swaps, such as credit default swaps, interest-rate swaps and currency swaps, are valued by a pricing service. To the extent these securities are actively traded and valuation adjustments are not applied, they are categorized as Level 1 of the fair value hierarchy. Over-the-counter financial derivative instruments, such as certain futures contracts or swap agreements, derive their values from underlying asset prices, indices, reference rates, other inputs or a combination of these factors. These instruments are normally valued on the basis of evaluations provided by independent pricing services or broker dealer quotations. Derivatives that use similar valuation techniques as described above are typically categorized as Level 2 of the fair value hierarchy. Securities may be fair valued in accordance with the fair valuation procedures approved by the Board. The Valuation and Risk Management Oversight Committee is generally responsible for overseeing the Fund's valuation processes and reports quarterly to the Board. The Valuation and Risk Management Oversight Committee has delegated to the Valuation Committee of Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC (the"Adviser") the day to day responsibilities for making all necessary determinations of the fair value of portfolio securities and other assets for which market quotations are not readily available or if the prices obtained from brokers and dealers or independent pricing services are deemed to be unreliable indicators of market or fair value. Representatives of the Adviser's Valuation Committee report quarterly to the Valuation and Risk Management Oversight Committee. The following is a summary of the inputs used to value the Fund's net assets as of April 30, 2021: Assets Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Asset-Backed Securities $ - $ 261,504 $ - $ 261,504 Bank Loans - 3,198,192 - 3,198,192 Investment Companies 355,500 - - 355,500 Collateralized Debt Obligations - 2,030,000 - 2,030,000 Common Stocks 2,188,952 - - 2,188,952 Convertible Obligations - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 Corporate Obligations - 372,254,079 10,252,882 382,506,961 Preferred Stocks 6,884,842 2,062,600 - 8,947,442 Private Investment Fund^ - - - 308,710 Total 9,429,294 380,806,375 10,252,882 400,797,261 Other Financial Instruments Liabilities Reverse Repurchase Agreements $ - $ 119,570,000 $ - $ 119,570,000 ^The priate investment measured at fair value using the net asset value (or its equivalent) practical expedient has not been classifed in the fair value levels. The fair value amount presented in the table is intended to permit reconcilation to the amount presented in the Schedule of Investments. The Fund's interest in the fund can be redeemed without penalty over five quarters. As of April 30, 2021, the Fund has received seven of eight liquidating distributions. See the Schedule of Investments for further disaggregation of investment categories. During the period ended April 30, 2021, the Fund recognized $6,090,000 of transfers from Level 2 to Level 3 for securities lacking ovservalbe market data due to a decrease in market activity. During the period ended April 30, 2021, the Fund recognized $6,939,080 of transfers from Level 3 to Level 2. See the summary of quantitative information about Level 3 Fair Value Measurements for more information. Change in Net Unrealized Transfers Into Balance as of 01/31/2021 Discounts/Premiums Net Realized Gain (Loss) Appreciation (Depreciation) Purchases Sales Level 3 Transfers Out of Level 3 Balance as of 04/30/21 Corporate $ 10,488,506 $ 603 $ - $ 612,853 $ $ - $ - $ 6,090,000 $ (6,939,080) $ 10,252,882 Obligations The total change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) attributable to Level 3 investments still held at April 30, 2021, is ($50,924). The following is a summary of quantitative information about Level 3 Fair Value Measurements: Range / Weighted Average Unobservable Fair Value as of 04/30/21 Valuation Techniques Unobservable Input Input* Corporate Obligations $ 4,162,882 Model Valuation Fundamentals, external $ 832.58 credit rating, and internal BankSURF ratings Corporate Obligations $ 6,090,000 Broker Quote Third Party $ 101.50 *Input presents information for one security and reflects the value as of April 30, 2021. Secured Borrowings A reverse repurchase agreement is the sale by the Fund of a security to a party for a specified price, with the simultaneous agreement by the Fund to repurchase that security from that party on a future date at a higher price. Reverse repurchase agreements involve the risk that the counterparty will become subject to bankruptcy or other insolvency proceedings or fail to return a security to the Fund. In such situations, the Fund may incur losses as a result of a possible decline in the value of the underlying security during the period while the Fund seeks to enforce its rights, a possible lack of access to income on the underlying security during this period, or expenses of enforcing its rights. The Fund will segregate assets determined to be liquid by the Adviser or otherwise cover its obligation under the reverse repurchase agreement. The gross obligations for secured borrowing by the type of collateral pledged and remaining time to maturity is as follows: Reverse Repurchase Agreements Overnight and Continuous Up to 30 Days 30-90 Days Greater than 90 Total Days Collateralized Debt Obligations $ - $ 1,160,000 $ - $ - $ 1,160,000 Corporate Obligations - 52,784,000 65,626,000 - 118,410,000 Total $ - $ 53,944,000 $ 65,626,000 $ - $ 119,570,000 Transactions with Affiliates The Fund's transactions with affiliates represent holdings for which the Fund and the underlying investee Fund have the same investment advisor or where the investee Fund's investment advisor is under common control with the Fund's investment advisor. The Fund had the following transactions during the period ended April 30, 2021, with affiliates: Period Ended Aapril 30, 2021 Net Realized Gain Net Change in Unrealized (Loss) on Appreciation (Depreciation) on Investments in Security Name Value as of February 1, 2021 Purchases Sales / Return of Capital Investments in Affiliates Value as of April 30, 2021 Share Balance Dividend Income Affiliates Dynamic Financial Strategies $ 329,400 $ - $ (3,905) $ 30,005 $ 355,500 18,000 $ 4,421 $ - Income Term Trust Total $ 329,400 $ - $ (3,905) $ 30,005 $ 355,500 18,000 $ 4,421 $ - Attachments Original document

