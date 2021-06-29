Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FINS   US03464A1007

ANGEL OAK FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOME TERM TRUST

(FINS)
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust : Financial Strategies Income Term Trust April 2021 Holdings

06/29/2021 | 02:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Schedule of Investments

April 30, 2021 (Unaudited)

Principal

Amount

Value

Asset-Backed Securities ― 0.09%

First Investors Auto Owner Trust, Series 2019-1A, Class F, 6.150%, 7/15/2026 (a)

$

250,000

$

261,504

TOTAL ASSET-BACKED SECURITIES - (Cost ― $228,849)

261,504

Bank Loans ― 1.11%

BJ Services LLC, 0.000%, 1/3/2023 (b)

1,900,000

1,843,000

JUUL Term Loan, 9.500% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 9.000%), 8/2/2023 (c)

941,625

922,792

Premier Brands, 9.116% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 8.250%), 3/20/2024 (c)

472,568

432,400

TOTAL BANK LOANS (Cost ― $3,300,505)

3,198,192

Investment Companies ― 0.12%

Shares

Affiliated Closed-End Funds ― 0.12%

Angel Oak Dynamic Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

18,000

355,500

TOTAL INVESTMENT COMPANIES (Cost ― $350,506)

355,500

Principal

Collateralized Debt Obligations ― 0.70%

Amount

Financial Institution Note Securitization Ltd., Series 2019-1A, Class A, 3.900%, 7/17/2034 (a)(d)(e)

$

2,000,000

2,030,000

TOTAL COLLATERALIZED DEBT OBLIGATIONS - (Cost ― $1,965,387)

2,030,000

Common Stocks ― 0.76%

Shares

Financial ― 0.76%

AGNC Investment Corp.

30,500

546,865

Annaly Capital Management, Inc.

60,000

544,800

Ellington Financial, Inc.

15,750

282,555

New Residential Investment Corp.

25,000

268,000

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

13,000

260,650

Redwood Trust, Inc.

25,750

286,082

TOTAL COMMON STOCKS (Cost ― $2,020,603)

2,188,952

Principal

Convertible Obligation ― 0.35%

Amount

Financial ― 0.35%

FedNat Holding Co., 5.000%, 4/19/2026 (a)

$

1,000,000

1,000,000

TOTAL CONVERTIBLE OBLIGATIONS - (Cost ― $1,000,000)

1,000,000

Corporate Obligations ― 132.86%

Financial ― 132.00%

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc., 4.700% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 3.392%), 10/1/2029 (c)(d)

1,750,000

1,785,792

Alpine Banks of Colorado, 5.875% (SOFR + 5.690%), 6/15/2030 (a)(c)(d)

4,000,000

4,291,571

Ameris Bancorp, 4.250% (SOFR + 2.940%), 12/15/2029 (c)

2,250,000

2,362,764

Amur Equipment Finance, Inc., 6.125%, 3/15/2026 (a)

1,500,000

1,501,086

ANB Corp., 4.000% (SOFR + 3.875%), 9/30/2030 (a)(c)

1,500,000

1,536,439

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc., 5.000%, 4/30/2026 (a)

1,000,000

1,000,000

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc., 4.500%, 3/15/2027 (a)(d)

1,500,000

1,483,860

Avidbank Holdings, Inc., 5.000% (SOFR + 3.595%), 12/30/2029 (a)(c)(d)

6,000,000

6,051,157

B. Riley Financial, Inc., 6.500%, 9/30/2026 (f)

298,650

308,804

B. Riley Financial, Inc., 6.000%, 1/31/2028 (f)

3,000,000

3,010,800

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.500%, 3/31/2026 (f)

500,000

499,800

Banc of California, Inc., 5.250%, 4/15/2025 (d)

3,000,000

3,164,933

BancorpSouth Bank, 4.125% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 2.470%), 11/20/2029 (c)

250,000

258,612

BancPlus Corp., 6.000% (SOFR + 5.860%), 6/15/2030 (a)(c)(d)

5,000,000

5,293,148

Bank of Commerce Holdings, 5.499% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 5.260%), 12/10/2025 (a)(c)

6,500,000

6,504,056

BankGuam Holding Co., 6.350% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 4.660%), 6/30/2029 (c)

9,000,000

9,346,427

Banksouth Holding Co., 5.875% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 4.020%), 7/30/2029 (a)(c)

5,000,000

5,141,448

Banterra Bank, 6.000% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 4.120%), 6/7/2029 (c)

7,500,000

7,766,647

Bar Harbor Bankshares, 4.625% (SOFR + 3.270%), 12/1/2029 (c)(d)

6,000,000

6,165,199

Beal Trust I, 3.845% (6 Month LIBOR USD + 3.625%), 7/30/2037 (c)(g)(h)

5,000,000

4,162,882

Big Poppy Holdings, Inc., 6.500%, 7/1/2027

1,500,000

1,545,000

Business Development Corp. of America, 4.850%, 12/15/2024 (a)(d)

2,000,000

2,024,928

Byline Bancorp, Inc., 6.000% (SOFR + 5.880%), 7/1/2030 (c)(d)

5,000,000

5,564,199

Cadence Bancorp, 4.750% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 3.030%), 6/30/2029 (c)

2,000,000

2,007,075

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc., 5.250% (SOFR + 5.130%), 6/30/2030 (c)(d)

3,000,000

3,132,181

CB&T Holding Corp., 6.250% (SOFR + 6.015%), 12/15/2030 (a)(c)

2,500,000

2,575,000

CenterState Bank Corp., 5.750% (SOFR + 5.617%), 6/1/2030 (c)

1,000,000

1,072,673

Central Bancshares, Inc., 5.750% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 3.870%), 6/30/2029 (a)(c)(d)

5,000,000

5,141,292

Clear Blue Financial Holdings LLC, 7.000%, 4/15/2025 (a)

3,000,000

2,989,845

CoastalSouth Bancshares, Inc., 5.950% (SOFR + 5.820%), 9/15/2030 (a)(c)

1,000,000

1,016,370

Community Financial Corp., 4.750% (SOFR + 4.580%), 10/15/2030 (c)

1,000,000

1,034,085

Community Heritage Financial, Inc., 5.750% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 4.395%), 10/30/2029 (a)(c)

4,500,000

4,635,760

Congressional Bancshares, Inc., 5.750% (SOFR + 4.390%), 12/1/2029 (a)(c)(d)

2,000,000

2,058,881

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., 5.200% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 2.840%), 2/1/2028 (c)

500,000

502,618

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc., 5.750% (SOFR + 5.605%), 6/15/2030 (c)

2,000,000

2,167,930

Cowen, Inc., 7.250%, 5/6/2024 (a)(d)

4,000,000

4,307,213

CRB Group, Inc., 6.500% (SOFR + 6.380%), 9/1/2030 (a)(c)

1,750,000

1,913,253

Customers Bank, 6.125% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 3.443%), 6/26/2029 (a)(c)

2,000,000

2,174,989

Empire Bancorp, Inc., 7.375%, 12/17/2025 (a)

3,000,000

3,027,219

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc., 5.250% (SOFR + 5.175%), 7/15/2030 (c)

1,500,000

1,585,346

Equity Bancshares, Inc., 7.000% (SOFR + 6.880%), 6/30/2030 (c)(d)

6,000,000

6,295,199

Evans Bancorp, Inc., 6.000% (SOFR + 5.900%), 7/15/2030 (c)

2,000,000

2,075,386

FedNat Holding Co., 7.750%, 3/15/2029 (d)

5,000,000

5,175,000

Fidelity Bank, 5.875% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 3.630%), 5/31/2030 (c)(d)

12,000,000

12,653,242

Fidelity Federal Bancorp, 6.000% (SOFR + 4.650%), 11/1/2029 (a)(c)(d)

2,000,000

2,076,311

Financial Institutions, Inc., 4.375% (SOFR + 4.265%), 10/15/2030 (c)

2,000,000

2,025,315

FineMark Holdings, Inc., 5.875% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 2.970%), 6/30/2028 (c)

2,000,000

2,067,980

First Bancshares, Inc., 4.250% (SOFR + 4.126%), 10/1/2030 (c)

1,000,000

1,003,121

First Bank, 5.500% (SOFR + 5.380%), 6/1/2030 (c)

1,500,000

1,591,385

First Busey Corp., 5.250% (SOFR + 5.110%), 6/1/2030 (c)

1,000,000

1,050,580

First Business Financial Services, Inc., 5.500% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 4.332%), 8/15/2029 (a)(c)(d)

11,000,000

11,230,178

First Internet Bancorp, 6.000% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 4.114%), 6/30/2029 (c)

297,112

7,968,544

First Midwest Capital Trust I, 6.950%, 12/1/2033 (d)

1,761,000

1,884,270

First Northwest Bancorp, 3.750% (SOFR + 3.000%), 3/30/2031 (a)(c)

1,000,000

1,004,548

First Paragould Bankshares, Inc., 5.250% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 3.095%), 12/15/2027 (a)(c)

2,250,000

2,277,618

First Southwest Corp., 6.350% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 4.080%), 6/1/2029 (a)(c)

7,000,000

7,306,498

FirstBank, 4.500% (SOFR + 4.390%), 9/1/2030 (c)

2,500,000

2,585,364

Firstsun Capital Bancorp, 6.000% (SOFR + 5.890%), 7/1/2030 (a)(c)(d)

4,000,000

4,313,177

Franklin Financial Network, Inc., 7.000% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 6.040%), 7/1/2026 (c)

2,000,000

2,009,377

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., 6.250%, 8/15/2029

7,382,000

6,939,080

Hanmi Financial Corp., 5.450% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 3.315%), 3/30/2027 (c)(d)

3,500,000

3,589,158

Happy Bancshares, Inc., 5.500% (SOFR + 5.345%), 7/31/2030 (a)(c)(d)

4,500,000

4,814,850

HBT Financial, Inc., 4.500% (SOFR + 4.370%), 9/15/2030 (a)(c)(d)

3,000,000

3,059,520

Heritage Southeast BanCorp, Inc., 6.000% (SOFR + 5.630%), 6/30/2030 (a)(c)

2,000,000

2,016,771

Horizon Bancorp, Inc., 5.625% (SOFR + 5.490%), 7/1/2030 (c)

2,000,000

2,132,124

Independent Bank Corp., 4.750% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 2.190%), 3/15/2029 (a)(c)(d)

1,000,000

1,048,891

Independent Bank Corp., 5.950% (SOFR + 5.825%), 5/31/2030 (a)(c)

1,000,000

1,049,192

Independent Bank Group, Inc., 4.000% (SOFR + 3.885%), 9/15/2030 (c)

2,000,000

2,049,678

Investar Holding Corp., 5.125% (SOFR + 3.752%), 12/30/2029 (a)(c)

4,000,000

4,068,134

Jeff Davis Bancshares, Inc., 6.750% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 4.690%), 1/15/2027 (a)(c)(d)

3,000,000

3,045,004

Kingstone Cos, Inc., 5.500%, 12/30/2022 (d)

2,995,000

2,944,341

Level One Bancorp, Inc., 4.750% (SOFR + 3.110%), 12/18/2029 (c)

2,000,000

1,952,386

Limestone Bancorp, Inc., 5.750% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 3.950%), 7/31/2029 (a)(c)(d)

5,000,000

5,140,583

Luther Burbank Corp., 6.500%, 9/30/2024 (a)(d)

7,500,000

8,653,188

Maple Financial Holdings, Inc., 5.000% (SOFR + 4.670%), 2/15/2031 (a)(c)

1,000,000

1,000,000

Meridian Corp., 5.375% (SOFR + 3.950%), 12/30/2029 (c)(d)

4,000,000

4,171,064

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc., 5.750% (SOFR + 5.680%), 7/30/2030 (c)(d)

2,500,000

2,693,428

Nano Financial Holdings, Inc., 7.000%, 7/1/2024 (a)

5,000,000

5,003,667

National Bank of Indianapolis Corp., 5.500% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 4.209%), 9/15/2029 (a)(c)

7,000,000

7,167,172

NexBank Capital, Inc., 4.539% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 4.355%), 3/16/2026 (a)(c)(d)

1,000,000

1,000,004

Northern Bancorp, Inc., 4.750% (SOFR + 3.275%), 12/30/2029 (a)(c)(d)

4,000,000

4,132,380

Northpointe Bancshares, Inc., 6.000% (SOFR + 4.905%), 9/30/2029 (a)(c)(d)

4,000,000

4,114,311

Northwest Bancshares, Inc., 4.000% (SOFR + 3.890%), 9/15/2030 (c)

1,000,000

1,026,387

Oakstar Bancshares, Inc., 4.250% (SOFR + 3.516%), 4/15/2031 (a)(c)

1,000,000

1,023,107

Obsidian Insurance Holdings, Inc., 6.500%, 12/30/2025 (a)

2,000,000

2,010,000

Ohio National Financial Services, Inc., 6.625%, 5/1/2031 (a)(d)

3,500,000

4,047,070

Olney Bancshares of Texas, Inc., 4.000% (SOFR + 3.320%), 3/15/2031 (a)(c)

1,000,000

1,004,475

Origin Bank, 4.250% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 2.820%), 2/15/2030 (c)(d)

2,500,000

2,521,847

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc., 5.375% (SOFR + 5.170%), 6/15/2030 (c)(d)

5,000,000

5,244,617

Pacific Western Bank, 3.250% (SOFR + 2.520%), 5/1/2031 (c)

2,000,000

2,014,805

Premia Holdings Ltd., 6.900%, 9/23/2030 (a)(g)

6,000,000

6,090,000

Queensborough Co., 6.000% (SOFR + 5.880%), 10/15/2030 (a)(c)

2,000,000

2,095,747

RBB Bancorp, 4.000% (SOFR + 3.290%), 4/1/2031 (c)

1,500,000

1,523,503

Ready Capital Corp., 6.200%, 7/30/2026

200,000

5,192,000

Reliant Bancorp, Inc., 5.125% (SOFR + 3.765%), 12/15/2029 (c)(d)

4,000,000

4,140,283

River Financial Corp., 4.000% (SOFR + 3.420%), 3/15/2031 (a)(c)

1,000,000

1,000,341

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc., 4.250% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 2.882%), 11/15/2029 (c)(d)

1,000,000

1,059,793

Signature Bank, 4.125% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 2.559%), 11/1/2029 (c)

250,000

258,302

Signature Bank, 4.000% (AMERIBOR + 3.890%), 10/15/2030 (c)

750,000

777,321

Silver Queen Financial Services, Inc., 5.500% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 3.338%), 12/1/2027 (a)(c)(d)

3,800,000

3,910,291

SmartFinancial, Inc., 5.625% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 2.550%), 10/2/2028 (a)(c)(d)

4,000,000

4,206,773

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc., 6.000% (SOFR + 5.920%), 7/31/2030 (a)(c)

2,500,000

2,631,866

Sterling Bancorp, 4.000% (SOFR + 2.530%), 12/30/2029 (c)

200,000

200,809

Sterling Bancorp, Inc., 6.004% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 5.820%), 4/15/2026 (a)(c)

2,700,000

2,703,150

Texas State Bankshares, Inc., 5.750% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 3.550%), 6/15/2029 (a)(c)(d)

4,000,000

4,108,442

Tri-County Financial Group, Inc., 7.000% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 5.862%), 10/15/2026 (c)

3,000,000

3,038,222

Trinitas Capital Management LLC, 7.750%, 6/15/2023 (a)(d)

3,000,000

3,102,573

Trinity Capital, Inc., 7.000%, 1/16/2025 (a)

80,000

2,114,000

Triumph Bancorp, Inc., 4.875% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 3.592%), 11/27/2029 (c)(d)

8,000,000

8,405,017

Tulsa Valley Bancshares Corp., 5.000% (SOFR + 4.210%), 4/15/2031 (a)(c)

1,250,000

1,252,892

United Insurance Holdings Corp., 6.250%, 12/15/2027 (d)

4,500,000

4,651,794

US Metro Bancorp, Inc., 5.650% (SOFR + 5.430%), 11/1/2030 (a)(c)

1,000,000

1,056,458

Veritex Holdings, Inc., 4.750% (SOFR + 3.470%), 11/15/2029 (c)(d)

1,750,000

1,802,009

Volunteer State Bancshares, Inc., 5.750% (SOFR + 4.365%), 11/15/2029 (a)(c)(d)

2,000,000

2,077,598

White River Bancshares Co., 5.875% (SOFR + 4.420%), 12/31/2029 (a)(c)

5,000,000

5,177,732

Wintrust Financial Corp., 4.850%, 6/6/2029 (d)

5,000,000

5,339,444

WT Holdings, Inc., 7.000%, 4/30/2023 (a)(d)

2,700,000

2,748,251

380,046,220

Technology ― 0.86%

Clear Street Capital LLC, 6.000%, 10/15/2025 (a)(d)

2,500,000

2,460,741

TOTAL CORPORATE OBLIGATIONS - (Cost ― $371,839,058)

382,506,961

Preferred Stocks ― 3.11%

Shares

Financial ― 2.41%

CNB Financial Corp., 7.125%

20,000

540,200

First Citizens BancShares, Inc., 5.375%

140,000

3,761,800

Level One Bancorp, Inc., 7.500%

20,000

542,400

Northpointe Bancshares, Inc., 8.250% (SOFR + 7.990%) (a)(c)

40,000

1,062,600

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc., 6.750% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 3.985%) (c)

37,374

1,018,442

6,925,442

Real Estate Investment Trust - 0.70%

Dynex Capital, Inc., 6.900% (3 Month LIBOR USD + 5.461%) (c)

40,000

1,022,000

Lument Finance Trust, Inc., 7.875%

10,000

1,000,000

2,022,000

TOTAL PREFERRED STOCKS (Cost ― $8,414,280)

8,947,442

Private Investment ― 0.11%

Whitebox Asymmetric Opportunities Fund, LP (g)

N/A

308,710

TOTAL PRIVATE INVESTMENT (Cost ― $264,553)

308,710

TOTAL INVESTMENTS ― 139.21% (Cost ― $389,383,741)

400,797,261

Liabilities in Excess of Other Assets ― (39.21%)

(112,886,488)

NET ASSETS ― 100.00%

$

287,910,773

LIBOR London Inter-Bank Offered Rate

SOFR Secured Overnight Financing Rate

AMERIBOR American Financial Exchange Overnight Unsecured Lending Rate

  1. Security exempt from registration under Rule 144A or Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933. The security may be resold in transactions exempt from registration, normally to qualified institutional buyers. These securities are determined to be liquid by the Adviser, under the procedures established by the Fund's Board of Trustees, unless otherwise denoted. At April 30, 2021, the value of these securities amounted to $207,365,123 or 72.02% of net assets.
  2. Non-incomeproducing security. Item identified as in default as to the payment of interest.
  3. Variable or floating rate security based on a reference index and spread. Certain securities are fixed to variable and are currently in the fixed phase. Rate disclosed is the rate in effect as of April 30, 2021.
  4. All or a portion of the security has been pledged as collateral in connection with open reverse repurchase agreements. At April 30, 2021, the value of securities pledged amounted to $204,354,996.
  5. Variable rate security. The coupon is based on an underlying pool of community bank subordinated debt. The rate reported is the rate in effect as of April 30, 2021.
  6. Security issued as a "Baby Bond", with a par value of $25 per bond. The principal balance disclosed above represents the issuer's outstanding principal that corresponds to the bonds held in the Fund.
  7. As of April 30, 2021, the Fund has fair valued these securities. The value of these securities amounted to $10,561,592 or 3.67% of net assets.
  8. Security issued as a "Trust Preferred Security", with a par value of $1,000 per bond. The principal balance disclosed above represents the issuer's outstanding principal that corresponds to the bonds held in the Fund.

Schedule of Open Reverse Repurchase Agreements

Interest

Trade

Maturity

Net Closing

Counterparty

Rate

Date

Date

Amount

Face Value

Lucid Management and Capital Partners LP

1.865%

4/15/2021

5/13/2021

$

54,022,233

$

53,944,000

Lucid Management and Capital Partners LP

1.938%

4/15/2021

7/15/2021

64,738,557

64,423,000

Lucid Management and Capital Partners LP

1.938%

4/30/2021

7/15/2021

1,207,921

1,203,000

$

119,570,000

A reverse repurchase agreement, although structured as a sale and repurchase obligation, acts as a financing transaction under which the Fund will effectively pledge certain assets as collateral to secure a short-term loan. Generally, the other party to the agreement makes the loan in an amount less than the fair value of the pledged collateral. At the maturity of the reverse repurchase agreement, the Fund will be required to repay the loan and interest and correspondingly receive back its collateral. While used as collateral, the pledged assets continue to pay principal and interest which are for the benefit of the Fund.

Securities Valuation and Fair Value Measurements (Unaudited)

The Fund has adopted fair valuation accounting standards which establish an authoritative definition of fair value and set out a hierarchy for measuring fair value. These standards require additional disclosures about the various inputs and valuation techniques used to develop the measurements of fair value and a discussion in changes in valuation techniques and related inputs, if any, during the period. In addition, these standards require expanded disclosure for each major category of assets and liabilities. These inputs are summarized in the three broad levels listed below:

Level 1 - quoted prices in active markets for identical securities.

Level 2 - other significant observable inputs (including, but not limited to, quoted prices for similar securities, interest rates, prepayment speeds, credit risk, etc.).

Level 3 - significant unobservable inputs (including the Fund's own assumptions in determining the fair value of investments based on the best information available).

The inputs or methodology used for valuing securities are not an indication of the risk associated with investing in those securities.

Investments in registered open-end management investment companies, including money market funds, will be valued based upon the net asset value ("NAV") of such investments and are categorized as Level 1 of the fair value hierarchy.

Fair values for long-term debt securities, including asset-backed securities, collateralized loan obligations, collateralized mortgage obligations, corporate obligations, whole loans, and mortgage-backed securities are normally determined on the basis of valuations provided by independent pricing services. Vendors typically value such securities based on one or more inputs, including but not limited to, benchmark yields, transactions, bids, offers, quotations from dealers and trading systems, new issues, spreads and other relationships observed in the markets among comparable securities; and pricing models such as yield measurers calculated using factors such as cash flows, financial or collateral performance and other reference data. In addition to these inputs, mortgage-backed and asset-backed obligations may utilize cash flows, prepayment information, default rates, delinquency and loss assumptions, collateral characteristics, credit enhancements and specific deal information. Securities that use similar valuation techniques and inputs are categorized as Level 2 of the fair value hierarchy. To the extent the significant inputs are unobservable; the values generally would be categorized as Level 3.

Equity securities, including preferred stocks, that are traded on a national securities exchange, except those listed on the Nasdaq Global Market®, Nasdaq Global Select Market® and the Nasdaq Capital Market® exchanges (collectively, "Nasdaq"), are valued at the last sale price at the close of that exchange. Securities traded on Nasdaq will be valued at the Nasdaq Official Closing Price ("NOCP"). If, on a particular day, an exchange-listed or Nasdaq security does not trade, then:

  1. the security shall be valued at the mean between the most recent quoted bid and asked prices at the close of the exchange; or (ii) the security shall be valued at the latest sales price on the Composite Market (defined below) for the day such security is being valued. "Composite Market" means a consolidation of the trade information provided by national securities and foreign exchanges and over-the-counter markets ("OTC") as published by a pricing service. In the event market quotations or Composite Market pricing are not readily available, Fair Value will be determined in accordance with the procedures adopted by the Board of Trustees ("Board"). All equity securities that are not traded on a listed exchange are valued at the last sale price at the close of the over-the counter market. If a non-exchange listed security does not trade on a particular day, then the mean between the last quoted bid and asked price will be used as long as it continues to reflect the value of the security. If the mean is not available, then bid price can be used as long as the bid price continues to reflect the value of the security. Otherwise Fair Value will be determined in accordance with the procedures adopted by the Board. These securities will generally be categorized as Level 3 securities. When using the market quotations or close prices provided by the pricing service and when the market is considered active, the security will be classified as a Level 1 security. Sometimes, an equity security owned by the Fund will be valued by the pricing service with factors other than market quotations or when the market is considered inactive. When this happens, the security will be classified as a Level 2 security.

Short term debt securities having a maturity of 60 days or less are generally valued at amortized cost, which approximates fair market value. These investments are categorized as Level 2 of the fair value hierarchy. Reverse repurchase agreements and repurchase agreements are priced at their acquisition cost, which represents fair value. These securities will generally be categorized as Level 2 securities.

Financial derivative instruments, such as futures contracts, that are traded on a national securities or commodities exchange are typically valued at the settlement price determined by the relevant exchange. Swaps, such as credit default swaps, interest-rate swaps and currency swaps, are valued by a pricing service. To the extent these securities are actively traded and valuation adjustments are not applied, they are categorized as Level 1 of the fair value hierarchy. Over-the-counter financial derivative instruments, such as certain futures contracts or swap agreements, derive their values from underlying asset prices, indices, reference rates, other inputs or a combination of these factors. These instruments are normally valued on the basis of evaluations provided by independent pricing services or broker dealer quotations. Derivatives that use similar valuation techniques as described above are typically categorized as Level 2 of the fair value hierarchy.

Securities may be fair valued in accordance with the fair valuation procedures approved by the Board. The Valuation and Risk Management Oversight Committee is generally responsible for overseeing the Fund's valuation processes and reports quarterly to the Board. The Valuation and Risk Management Oversight Committee has delegated to the Valuation Committee of Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC (the"Adviser") the day to day responsibilities for making all necessary determinations of the fair value of portfolio securities and other assets for which market quotations are not readily available or if the prices obtained from brokers and dealers or independent pricing services are deemed to be unreliable indicators of market or fair value. Representatives of the Adviser's Valuation Committee report quarterly to the Valuation and Risk Management Oversight Committee.

The following is a summary of the inputs used to value the Fund's net assets as of April 30, 2021:

Assets

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Total

Asset-Backed Securities

$

-

$

261,504

$

-

$

261,504

Bank Loans

-

3,198,192

-

3,198,192

Investment Companies

355,500

-

-

355,500

Collateralized Debt Obligations

-

2,030,000

-

2,030,000

Common Stocks

2,188,952

-

-

2,188,952

Convertible Obligations

-

1,000,000

-

1,000,000

Corporate Obligations

-

372,254,079

10,252,882

382,506,961

Preferred Stocks

6,884,842

2,062,600

-

8,947,442

Private Investment Fund^

-

-

-

308,710

Total

9,429,294

380,806,375

10,252,882

400,797,261

Other Financial Instruments

Liabilities

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

$

-

$

119,570,000

$

-

$

119,570,000

^The priate investment measured at fair value using the net asset value (or its equivalent) practical expedient has not been classifed in the fair value levels. The fair value amount presented in the table is intended to permit reconcilation to the amount presented in the Schedule of Investments. The Fund's interest in the fund can be redeemed without penalty over five quarters. As of April 30, 2021, the Fund has received seven of eight liquidating distributions.

See the Schedule of Investments for further disaggregation of investment categories. During the period ended April 30, 2021, the Fund recognized $6,090,000 of transfers from Level 2 to Level 3 for securities lacking ovservalbe market data due to a decrease in market activity. During the period ended April 30, 2021, the Fund recognized $6,939,080 of transfers from Level 3 to Level 2. See the summary of quantitative information about Level 3 Fair Value Measurements for more information.

Change in Net Unrealized

Transfers Into

Balance as of 01/31/2021

Discounts/Premiums

Net Realized Gain (Loss)

Appreciation (Depreciation)

Purchases

Sales

Level 3

Transfers Out of Level 3

Balance as of 04/30/21

Corporate

$

10,488,506

$

603

$

-

$

612,853

$

$

-

$

-

$

6,090,000

$

(6,939,080)

$

10,252,882

Obligations

The total change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) attributable to Level 3 investments still held at April 30, 2021, is ($50,924).

The following is a summary of quantitative information about Level 3 Fair Value Measurements:

Range /

Weighted Average Unobservable

Fair Value as of 04/30/21

Valuation Techniques

Unobservable Input

Input*

Corporate Obligations

$

4,162,882

Model Valuation

Fundamentals, external

$

832.58

credit rating, and internal BankSURF ratings

Corporate Obligations

$

6,090,000

Broker Quote

Third Party

$

101.50

*Input presents information for one security and reflects the value as of April 30, 2021.

Secured Borrowings

A reverse repurchase agreement is the sale by the Fund of a security to a party for a specified price, with the simultaneous agreement by the Fund to repurchase that security from that party on a future date at a higher price. Reverse repurchase agreements involve the risk that the counterparty will become subject to bankruptcy or other insolvency proceedings or fail to return a security to the Fund. In such situations, the Fund may incur losses as a result of a possible decline in the value of the underlying security during the period while the Fund seeks to enforce its rights, a possible lack of access to income on the underlying security during this period, or expenses of enforcing its rights. The Fund will segregate assets determined to be liquid by the Adviser or otherwise cover its obligation under the reverse repurchase agreement.

The gross obligations for secured borrowing by the type of collateral pledged and remaining time to maturity is as follows:

Reverse Repurchase Agreements

Overnight and Continuous

Up to 30 Days

30-90 Days

Greater than 90

Total

Days

Collateralized Debt Obligations

$

-

$

1,160,000

$

-

$

-

$

1,160,000

Corporate Obligations

-

52,784,000

65,626,000

-

118,410,000

Total

$

-

$

53,944,000

$

65,626,000

$

-

$

119,570,000

Transactions with Affiliates

The Fund's transactions with affiliates represent holdings for which the Fund and the underlying investee Fund have the same investment advisor or where the investee Fund's investment advisor is under common control with the Fund's investment advisor.

The Fund had the following transactions during the period ended April 30, 2021, with affiliates:

Period Ended Aapril 30, 2021

Net Realized Gain

Net Change in Unrealized

(Loss) on

Appreciation (Depreciation) on

Investments in

Security Name

Value as of February 1, 2021

Purchases

Sales / Return of Capital

Investments in Affiliates

Value as of April 30, 2021

Share Balance

Dividend Income

Affiliates

Dynamic Financial Strategies

$

329,400

$

-

$

(3,905)

$

30,005

$

355,500

18,000

$

4,421

$

-

Income Term Trust

Total

$

329,400

$

-

$

(3,905)

$

30,005

$

355,500

18,000

$

4,421

$

-

Disclaimer

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 18:14:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ANGEL OAK FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOME TERM TRUST
02:15pANGEL OAK FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOM : Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Ap..
PU
06/01ANGEL OAK FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOM : Declares June 2021 Distribution
BU
06/01ANGEL OAK FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOM : June 2021 Dividend Announcement
PU
05/28ANGEL OAK FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOM : May 2021 19(a) Notice
PU
05/03ANGEL OAK FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOM : May 2021 Dividend Announcement
PU
05/03ANGEL OAK FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOM : Declares May 2021 Distribution
BU
04/01ANGEL OAK FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOM : April 2021 Dividend Announcement
PU
04/01ANGEL OAK FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOM : Declares April 2021 Distribution
BU
03/01ANGEL OAK FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOM : Declares March 2021 Distribution
BU
02/01ANGEL OAK FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOM : Declares February 2021 Distribution
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19,3 M - -
Net income 2021 -2,56 M - -
Net Debt 2021 116 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -103x
Yield 2021 7,22%
Capitalization 279 M 279 M -
EV / Sales 2020 23,5x
EV / Sales 2021 19,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart ANGEL OAK FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOME TERM TRUST
Duration : Period :
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGEL OAK FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOME TERM TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Dory S. Black President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGEL OAK FINANCIAL STRATEGIES INCOME TERM TRUST8.67%279
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION16.28%8 620
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.28.80%6 130
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND18.78%4 160
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION59.61%3 420
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.10.18%2 624