Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. Announces $0.36 Per Share Dividend for Fourth Quarter 2021

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE: AOMR) (the “Company”, “AOMR” or “Angel Oak Mortgage REIT”) announced today that the Company has declared a dividend of $0.36 per share of common stock for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The dividend is payable on November 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of November 22, 2021.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. is a real estate finance company focused on acquiring and investing in first lien non-agency loans and other mortgage-related assets in the U.S. mortgage market. The Company’s objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders through cash distributions and capital appreciation across interest rate and credit cycles. The Company is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC, which, collectively with its affiliates, is a leading alternative credit manager with a vertically integrated mortgage origination platform. Additional information about the Company is available at www.angeloakreit.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211108005436/en/