    AOMR   US03464Y1082

ANGEL OAK MORTGAGE, INC.

(AOMR)
  Report
Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. Announces $0.36 Per Share Dividend for Fourth Quarter 2021

11/08/2021 | 07:04am EST
Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE: AOMR) (the “Company”, “AOMR” or “Angel Oak Mortgage REIT”) announced today that the Company has declared a dividend of $0.36 per share of common stock for the quarter ending December 31, 2021. The dividend is payable on November 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of November 22, 2021.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. is a real estate finance company focused on acquiring and investing in first lien non-agency loans and other mortgage-related assets in the U.S. mortgage market. The Company’s objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders through cash distributions and capital appreciation across interest rate and credit cycles. The Company is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC, which, collectively with its affiliates, is a leading alternative credit manager with a vertically integrated mortgage origination platform. Additional information about the Company is available at www.angeloakreit.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ANGEL OAK MORTGAGE, INC.
07:04aAngel Oak Mortgage, Inc. Announces $0.36 Per Share Dividend for Fourth Quarter 2021
BU
10/26Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. Sets Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conferen..
BU
09/22ANGEL OAK MORTGAGE : Master Repurchase Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
09/22ANGEL OAK MORTGAGE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direc..
AQ
09/20ANGEL OAK MORTGAGE, INC.(NYSE : AOMR) added to S&P TMI Index
CI
08/25ANGEL OAK MORTGAGE : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Form 8-K)
PU
08/25ANGEL OAK MORTGAGE, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/25ANGEL OAK MORTGAGE : Completes $316.6 Million Residential Non-QM Loan Securitization
BU
08/20ANGEL OAK MORTGAGE : Material Definitive Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
08/20ANGEL OAK MORTGAGE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direc..
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on ANGEL OAK MORTGAGE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 43,4 M - -
Net income 2021 30,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 6,10%
Capitalization 470 M 470 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 10,8x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,74x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 76,5%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 18,42 $
Average target price 19,92 $
Spread / Average Target 8,13%
Managers and Directors
Robert Joab Williams Chief Executive Officer & President
Brandon Filson Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Christine Jurinich Independent Director
Craig B. Jones Independent Director
Michael Allen Fierman Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGEL OAK MORTGAGE, INC.0.00%470
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION97.28%96 772
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED13.34%70 664
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES28.65%34 135
FIRSTRAND LIMITED16.16%22 059
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED27.41%14 002