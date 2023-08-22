Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc., formerly Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Its strategy is to make credit-sensitive investments primarily in newly originated first lien non-qualified mortgage (non-QM) loans that are primarily made to non-QM loan borrowers and primarily sourced from the Company's mortgage lending platform, Angel Oak Mortgage Lending, which operates through wholesale and retail channels and has a national origination footprint. It also may invest in other residential mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets. It may identify and acquire its target assets through the secondary market when market conditions and asset prices are conducive to making attractive purchases. Its objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders, through cash distributions and capital appreciation, across interest rate and credit cycles. The Company is externally managed and advised by Falcons I, LLC (the Manager).

Sector Banks