By Denny Jacob


Angel Oak Mortgage REIT disclosed its participation in AOMT 2023-5, a roughly $260.6 million scheduled principal balance securitization backed by a pool of residential mortgage loans.

The real estate finance company said the senior tranche was rated 'AAA' by Fitch Ratings.

"Between these two securitizations, we have released over $45 million in capital for new loan purchases and reduced over $260 million of debt on our highest-cost loan financing facility," Chief Executive Sreeni Prabhu said, referring to a prior securitization from June.


Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-22-23 1643ET