ANGEL OAK MORTGAGE REIT, INC.

(AOMR)
04:00:02 2023-04-20 pm EDT
7.770 USD   +0.65%
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. Sets Date for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
03/20ANGEL OAK MORTGAGE REIT, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
03/14UBS Adjusts Angel Oak Mortgage Price Target to $7 From $6.50, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. Sets Date for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/20/2023 | 04:18pm EDT
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE: AOMR) (the “Company”, “AOMR” or “Angel Oak Mortgage REIT”) announced today that the Company will release its first quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4, 2023. A conference call will be held that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Webcast:
A webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.angeloakreit.com. To listen to the live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the conference call, dial one of the following numbers at least 15 minutes prior to the start time:
Domestic: 1-844-826-3033
International: 1-412-317-5185

For conference call playback (which can be accessed through May 18, 2023), dial one of the following numbers:
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Pass code: 10177511

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. is a real estate finance company focused on acquiring and investing in first lien non-agency loans and other mortgage-related assets in the U.S. mortgage market. The Company’s objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders through cash distributions and capital appreciation across interest rate and credit cycles. The Company is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of Angel Oak Capital Advisors, LLC, which, collectively with its affiliates, is a leading alternative credit manager with a vertically integrated mortgage origination platform. Additional information about the Company is available at www.angeloakreit.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 41,6 M - -
Net income 2023 20,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,83x
Yield 2023 16,6%
Capitalization 192 M 192 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,63x
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 800
Free-Float 96,3%
Technical analysis trends ANGEL OAK MORTGAGE REIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 7,72 $
Average target price 7,88 $
Spread / Average Target 2,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sreeniwas Vikram Prabhu President & Chief Executive Officer
Brandon Filson Chief Financial Officer
Michael Allen Fierman Chairman
Christine Jurinich Independent Director
Craig B. Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGEL OAK MORTGAGE REIT, INC.63.21%192
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION1.73%81 589
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED4.00%61 263
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES8.11%27 702
FIRSTRAND LIMITED0.61%19 318
BANK OF JIANGSU CO., LTD.2.47%16 041
