Angel One : Credit Rating

To, Listing Department Department of Corporate Service National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, C-1, G Block, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051. Mumbai - 400 001. Symbol: ANGELONE Scrip Code: 543235 Dear Sirs,

Subject: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), we hereby inform that CRISIL Ratings Limited ("CRISIL"), has enhanced the quantum for bank loan facilities and commercial paper of the Company and reaffirmed its ratings on the long-term bank facilities, short-term bank facilities and commercial paper of the Company and further it has assigned rating on long term principal protected market linked debentures as per the details given below: