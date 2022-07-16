Angel One : Credit Rating
To,
Listing Department
Department of Corporate Service
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
BSE Limited
Exchange Plaza, C-1, G Block,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Bandra Kurla Complex,
Dalal Street,
Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051.
Mumbai - 400 001.
Symbol: ANGELONE
Scrip Code: 543235
Dear Sirs,
Subject: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("
Listing Regulations"), we hereby inform that CRISIL Ratings Limited (" CRISIL"), has enhanced the quantum for bank loan facilities and commercial paper of the Company and reaffirmed its ratings on the long-term bank facilities, short-term bank facilities and commercial paper of the Company and further it has assigned rating on long term principal protected market linked debentures as per the details given below:
Total Bank Loan Facilities Rated
Rs.4500 Crores
(Enhanced from Rs. 1500 Crores)
Long Term Rating
CRISIL AA-/Stable (Reaffirmed)
Short Term Rating
CRISIL A1+ (Reaffirmed)
Rs.750 Crores Commercial
CRISIL A1+ (Reaffirmed)
Paper (Enhanced from Rs.500 Crores)
Rs.100 Crore Long Term Principal
CRISIL PPMLD AA- r/Stable (Assigned)
Protected Market Linked Debentures
Thanking you,
For Angel One Limited
(Formerly known as Angel Broking Limited)
NAHEED
Digitally signed by NAHEED REHAN PATEL
DN: c=IN, o=PERSONAL,
pseudonym=185cc68bb8e00be1e52d8c75bc7e
REHAN
183b,
2.5.4.20=ADA6B9D983B03C8E2802615C6EF01E
3B8A58731E21325C14CE39B2D3D8F97442,
postalCode=400059, st=MAHARASHTRA,
PATEL
serialNumber=333b54bd95a7b4b72066364d67
a6162749f8eacabfc4132538e641ebee970e18,
cn=NAHEED REHAN PATEL
Date: 2022.07.16 20:22:28 +05'30'
Naheed Patel
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Membership No: A22506
Date: July 16, 2022
Place: Mumbai
CSO & Corporate Ofﬁce:
Regd Ofﬁce:
G-1, Ackruti Trade Centre,
6th Floor, Ackruti Star, Central Road,
MIDC, Road No-7, Andheri (E),
MIDC, Andheri (E) Mumbai-400 093.
Mumbai - 400 093.
T: (022) 4000 3600
T: (022) 6807 0100
F: (022) 3935 7699
F: (022) 6807 0107
E: support@angelone.in
www.angelone.in
Angel One Limited
(Formerly Known as Angel Broking Limited)
CIN: L67120MH1996PLC101709,
SEBI Registration No Stock Broker:
INZ000161534, CDSL: IN-DP-384-2018, PMS:
INP000001546, Research Analyst:
INH000000164, Investment Advisor:
INA000008172, AMFI Regn. No. ARN-77404,
PFRDA, Regn. No.-19092018.
Disclaimer
Angel One Ltd. published this content on 16 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2022 16:03:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about ANGEL ONE LIMITED
Sales 2023
20 658 M
259 M
259 M
Net income 2023
7 474 M
93,7 M
93,7 M
Net cash 2023
9 256 M
116 M
116 M
P/E ratio 2023
14,2x
Yield 2023
2,52%
Capitalization
107 B
1 342 M
1 342 M
EV / Sales 2023
4,73x
EV / Sales 2024
3,94x
Nbr of Employees
3 298
Free-Float
35,1%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ANGEL ONE LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
1 284,25 INR
Average target price
2 043,33 INR
Spread / Average Target
59,1%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.