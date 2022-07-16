Log in
    543235   INE732I01013

ANGEL ONE LIMITED

(543235)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-14
1284.25 INR   -2.14%
1284.25 INR   -2.14%
07/15TRANSCRIPT : Angel One Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 15, 2022
CI
07/15Angel One's Consolidated Net Profit Jumps in Fiscal Q1
MT
07/14Angel One Appoints New Chief Product and Technology Officer
MT
Angel One : Credit Rating

07/16/2022 | 12:04pm EDT
To,

Listing Department

Department of Corporate Service

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, C-1, G Block,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051.

Mumbai - 400 001.

Symbol: ANGELONE

Scrip Code: 543235

Dear Sirs,

Subject: Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), we hereby inform that CRISIL Ratings Limited ("CRISIL"), has enhanced the quantum for bank loan facilities and commercial paper of the Company and reaffirmed its ratings on the long-term bank facilities, short-term bank facilities and commercial paper of the Company and further it has assigned rating on long term principal protected market linked debentures as per the details given below:

Total Bank Loan Facilities Rated

Rs.4500 Crores

(Enhanced from Rs. 1500 Crores)

Long Term Rating

CRISIL AA-/Stable (Reaffirmed)

Short Term Rating

CRISIL A1+ (Reaffirmed)

Rs.750 Crores Commercial

CRISIL A1+ (Reaffirmed)

Paper (Enhanced from Rs.500 Crores)

Rs.100 Crore Long Term Principal

CRISIL PPMLD AA- r/Stable (Assigned)

Protected Market Linked Debentures

Thanking you,

For Angel One Limited

(Formerly known as Angel Broking Limited)

NAHEED

Digitally signed by NAHEED REHAN PATEL

DN: c=IN, o=PERSONAL,

pseudonym=185cc68bb8e00be1e52d8c75bc7e

REHAN

183b,

2.5.4.20=ADA6B9D983B03C8E2802615C6EF01E

3B8A58731E21325C14CE39B2D3D8F97442,

postalCode=400059, st=MAHARASHTRA,

PATEL

serialNumber=333b54bd95a7b4b72066364d67

a6162749f8eacabfc4132538e641ebee970e18,

cn=NAHEED REHAN PATEL

Date: 2022.07.16 20:22:28 +05'30'

Naheed Patel

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Membership No: A22506

Date: July 16, 2022

Place: Mumbai

CSO & Corporate Ofﬁce:

Regd Ofﬁce:

G-1, Ackruti Trade Centre,

6th Floor, Ackruti Star, Central Road,

MIDC, Road No-7, Andheri (E),

MIDC, Andheri (E) Mumbai-400 093.

Mumbai - 400 093.

T: (022) 4000 3600

T: (022) 6807 0100

F: (022) 3935 7699

F: (022) 6807 0107

E: support@angelone.in

www.angelone.in

Angel One Limited

(Formerly Known as Angel Broking Limited)

CIN: L67120MH1996PLC101709,

SEBI Registration No Stock Broker:

INZ000161534, CDSL: IN-DP-384-2018, PMS:

INP000001546, Research Analyst:

INH000000164, Investment Advisor:

INA000008172, AMFI Regn. No. ARN-77404,

PFRDA, Regn. No.-19092018.

Disclaimer

Angel One Ltd. published this content on 16 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2022 16:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
