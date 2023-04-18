INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher aided by autos, financials

BENGALURU, April 18 (Reuters) -
Autos and financials helped Indian shares open higher on
Tuesday, after initial numbers raised hopes of a strong
quarterly results season, though worries about weak spending by
IT company clients capped gains.
The Nifty 50 rose 0.10% to 17,723.50, as of 9:44
a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.09% to
59,958.50. Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced.
The Nifty had snapped a nine-day winning streak in the
previous session.
Tata Motors jumped over 2% and was the top
gainer in the Nifty 50 index after global brokerage firm CLSA
picked the company and Maruti Suzuki as its favourite
four-wheeler stocks. Maruti Suzuki rose nearly 1%.
Nifty Auto rose 0.5% while high weightage
financials index gained 0.3%
Information technology stocks, which led the
correction on Monday, were up 0.3%.
Weak earnings from Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys,
along with commentary about concerns over tech spending in the
U.S. and Europe dragged IT stocks to a six-month low on Monday.
Analysts expect benchmark Nifty 50 index to witness
consolidation in the near term.
"Managing risk holds the key," said Ajit Mishra, vice
president of technical research at Religare Broking, citing an
uptick in volatility during the earnings season.
Asian markets trimmed early losses after China's economy
recorded a stronger-than-expected growth in the March quarter.
Among individual stocks, Angel One rose over 5%
after posting 30% jump in consolidated net profit in March
quarter, as orders surged.
Jubilant FoodWorks jumped on stake dilution in
Hashtag Loyalty after Coca-Cola bought 15% stake in Hashtag
Loyalty for 1.05 billion rupees.
($1 = 81.9610 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by
Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)