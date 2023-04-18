Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Angel One Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANGELONE   INE732I01013

ANGEL ONE LIMITED

(ANGELONE)
  Report
End-of-day quote NSE India Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-16
1276.80 INR   +1.04%
12:17aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher aided by autos, financials
RE
04/17Indian shares to open lower on caution after IT slide
RE
04/17Angel One Appoints Head of Strategic Initiatives
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher aided by autos, financials

04/18/2023 | 12:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, April 18 (Reuters) -

Autos and financials helped Indian shares open higher on Tuesday, after initial numbers raised hopes of a strong quarterly results season, though worries about weak spending by IT company clients capped gains.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.10% to 17,723.50, as of 9:44 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.09% to 59,958.50. Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced.

The Nifty had snapped a nine-day winning streak in the previous session.

Tata Motors jumped over 2% and was the top gainer in the Nifty 50 index after global brokerage firm CLSA picked the company and Maruti Suzuki as its favourite four-wheeler stocks. Maruti Suzuki rose nearly 1%.

Nifty Auto rose 0.5% while high weightage financials index gained 0.3%

Information technology stocks, which led the correction on Monday, were up 0.3%.

Weak earnings from Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys, along with commentary about concerns over tech spending in the U.S. and Europe dragged IT stocks to a six-month low on Monday.

Analysts expect benchmark Nifty 50 index to witness consolidation in the near term.

"Managing risk holds the key," said Ajit Mishra, vice president of technical research at Religare Broking, citing an uptick in volatility during the earnings season.

Asian markets trimmed early losses after China's economy recorded a stronger-than-expected growth in the March quarter.

Among individual stocks, Angel One rose over 5% after posting 30% jump in consolidated net profit in March quarter, as orders surged.

Jubilant FoodWorks jumped on stake dilution in Hashtag Loyalty after Coca-Cola bought 15% stake in Hashtag Loyalty for 1.05 billion rupees.

($1 = 81.9610 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGEL ONE LIMITED 1.04% 1276.8 End-of-day quote.-2.63%
INFOSYS LIMITED -0.12% 1253.3 Delayed Quote.-16.57%
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED 2.37% 441 Delayed Quote.-15.66%
NIFTY 50 -0.03% 17692.8 Delayed Quote.-1.53%
SENSEX BSE30 -0.86% 59910.75 Real-time Quote.-1.53%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. -0.72% 3116.75 Delayed Quote.-3.60%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 0.50% 471.9 End-of-day quote.21.59%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY 0.65% 63.46 Delayed Quote.-0.88%
All news about ANGEL ONE LIMITED
12:17aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares open higher aided by autos, financials
RE
04/17Indian shares to open lower on caution after IT slide
RE
04/17Angel One Appoints Head of Strategic Initiatives
MT
04/17India's Angel One posts 30% jump in Q4 profit as orders spike
RE
04/05Angel One Books Nearly 7% Drop in New Client Acquisition in March
MT
03/22Angel One Board Declares Fourth Interim Dividend for Fiscal 2023
MT
03/22Angel One Limited Approves the Declaration of Fourth Interim Dividend for the Financial..
CI
03/02Angel One Logs Marginal Drop in New Client Acquisition in February
MT
02/16Angel One's CEO Resigns
MT
02/16Angel One Limited Announces Resignation of Narayan Gangadhar as Chief Executive Officer..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 24 416 M 298 M 298 M
Net income 2023 8 465 M 103 M 103 M
Net cash 2023 18 766 M 229 M 229 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,5x
Yield 2023 2,79%
Capitalization 107 B 1 299 M 1 299 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,59x
EV / Sales 2024 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 3 298
Free-Float 36,3%
Chart ANGEL ONE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Angel One Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGEL ONE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1 276,80 INR
Average target price 1 633,17 INR
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Narayan Gangadhar Chief Executive Officer
Vineet Agrawal Chief Financial Officer
Dinesh D. Thakkar Chairman & Managing Director
Jyotiswarup Raiturkar Chief Technology Officer
Bhavin Parekh Head-Operations, Risk & Surveillance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGEL ONE LIMITED-2.63%1 287
MORGAN STANLEY5.02%145 011
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-1.88%118 300
CITIGROUP INC.9.86%96 241
CHARLES SCHWAB-36.62%92 336
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED9.39%42 899
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer