National Stock Exchange of India Limited Passes Order Against Angel One Limited in Respect of Alleged Failure to Monitor the Operations of its Authorised Persons

Today at 03:15 am Share

Angel One Limited announced that the Member and Core Settlement Guarantee Fund Committee (MCSGFC/Committee) of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Exchange) has passed an Order dated July 14, 2023 against the company, in respect of an alleged failure to monitor the operations of its

Authorised Persons ("APs") thereby resulting in alleged violation of the Capital Market Segment Regulations and Futures and Options Segment Regulations of the Exchange read with Exchange Circular NSE/MEM/13429 dated November 9, 2009 and NSE/COMP/48536 dated June 9, 2021. The following directions have been issued to the Company: Monetary penalty of INR 16,689,000; Prohibition from onboarding new APs for a period of 6 months from the date of the Order; Direction to conduct inspection of all its APs and submit a report thereof to the satisfaction of the Exchange 6 months from the date of the Order; Direction to submit a detailed report on its investor grievance redressal mechanism comprising of: total investor complaints and arbitration matters registered against the Company and its APs in the past 1 year from the date of this Order, including those pertaining to assured returns and unauthorized trading; total investor complaints and arbitration matters redressed/resolved in the past 1 year from the date of the Order and the timelines for the same; and total pending investor complaints and arbitration matters.