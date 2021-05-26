Homepage Equities United States Nyse Angel Pond Holdings Corporation News Summary POND.U KYG0447J1105 ANGEL POND HOLDINGS CORPORATION (POND.U) Add to my list Real-time Estimate - 05/26 06:03:37 pm 9.9050 USD -0.25% 02:21p ANGEL POND : REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM (Form 8-K) PU Summary Quotes Charts News Company Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Angel Pond : REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM (Form 8-K) 05/26/2021 | 02:21pm EDT Send by mail :

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM To the Shareholders and Board of Directors of Angel Pond Holdings Corp. Opinion on the Financial Statements We have audited the accompanying balance sheet of Angel Pond Holdings Corp. (the 'Company') as of May 20, 2021, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the 'financial statements'). In our opinion, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of May 20, 2021, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. Basis for Opinion These financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statements based on our audit. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ('PCAOB') and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. The Company is not required to have, nor were we engaged to perform, an audit of its internal control over financial reporting. As part of our audit we are required to obtain an understanding of internal control over financial reporting but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting. Accordingly, we express no such opinion. Our audit included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audit also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion. /s/ MaloneBailey, LLP www.malonebailey.com We have served as the Company's auditor since 2021. Houston, Texas May 26, 2021 F-2 ANGEL POND HOLDINGS CORPORATION BALANCE SHEET MAY 20, 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 753,772 Prepaid expenses 727,748 Total current assets 1,481,520 Cash and marketable securities held in Trust Account 250,000,000 Total assets $ 251,481,520 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Warrant liability 15,543,333 Deferred underwriting fee payable 8,750,000 Total liabilities 24,293,333 Common Shares subject to possible redemption, 22,218,818 shares at May 20, 2021 at redemption value 222,188,180 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none outstanding - Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 2,781,182 issued and outstanding (excluding 22,218,818 shares subject to possible redemption) 278 Class B common shares, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 share authorized; 7,187,500 shares issued and outstanding (1)(2) 719 Additional paid in capital 5,704,052 Accumulated deficit (705,042 ) Total stockholders' equity 5,000,007 Total Liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 251,481,520 (1) Includes an aggregate of up to 937,500 shares that are subject to forfeiture if the over-allotment option is not exercised in full by the underwriters (see Note 8). (2) The shares and the associated amounts have been retroactively restated to reflect the surrender of 1,437,500 Class B shares on May 18, 2021 (see Note 2). The accompanying notes are an integral part of these balance sheet. F-3 ANGEL POND HOLDINGS CORPORATION NOTES TO BALANCE SHEET NOTE 1. DESCRIPTION OF ORGANIZATION AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS Angel Pond Holdings Corporation (the 'Company') is a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company on January 18, 2021. The Company was incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses (a 'Business Combination'). The Company is an 'emerging growth company,' as defined in Section 2(a) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'), as modified by the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the 'JOBS Act'). All activity for the period January 18, 2021 (inception) through May 20, 2021 relates to the Company's formation and the initial public offering (the 'Initial Public Offering'), which is described in Note 3. The registration statement for the Company's Initial Public Offering was declared effective on May 12, 2021. On May 20, 2021 the Company consummated the Initial Public Offering of 25,000,000 units ('Units' and, with respect to Class A common shares included in the Units offered, the 'Public Shares'), generating gross proceeds of $250,000,000, which is described in Note 3. Simultaneously with the closing of the Initial Public Offering, the Company consummated the sale of 7,000,000 private placement warrants (the 'Private Placement Warrants') at a price of $1 per warrant in a private placement to Angel Pond Partners LLC (the 'Sponsor'), generating gross proceeds of $7,000,000, which is described in Note 4. Following the closing of the Initial Public Offering on May 20, 2021, an amount of $250,000,000 ($10.00 per Unit) from the net proceeds of the sale of the Units in the Initial Public Offering and the Private Placement Warrants was placed in a trust account ('Trust Account') which may be invested in U.S. government securities, within the meaning set forth in Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 'Investment Company Act'), with a maturity of 185 days or less or in any open-ended investment company that holds itself out as a money market fund meeting the conditions of Rule 2a-7 of the Investment Company Act, as determined by the Company, until the earlier of: (i) the consummation of a Business Combination or (ii) the distribution of the Trust Account to the Company's stockholders, as described below. Transaction costs amounted to $14,284,515 consisting of $5,000,000 of underwriting fees, $8,750,000 of deferred underwriting fees (see Note 6) and $534,515 of other costs. In addition, $753,772 of cash was held outside of the Trust Account and is available for working capital purposes. The Company's management has broad discretion with respect to the specific application of the net proceeds of the Initial Public Offering and the sale of the Private Placement Warrants, although substantially all of the net proceeds are intended to be applied generally toward consummating a Business Combination. NYSE rules provide that the Business Combination must be with one or more target businesses that together have a fair market value equal to at least 80% of the balance in the Trust Account (as defined below) (excluding the amount of any deferred underwriting commissions held in the Trust Account) at the time of the signing a definitive agreement to enter a Business Combination. The Company will only complete a Business Combination if the post-Business Combination company owns or acquires 50% or more of the outstanding voting securities of the target or otherwise acquires a controlling interest in the target sufficient for it not to be required to register as an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 'Investment Company Act'). There is no assurance that the Company will be able to successfully effect a Business Combination. Upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering, management has agreed that $10.00 per Unit sold in the Initial Public Offering, including the proceeds from the sale of the Private Placement Units, will be held in a trust account (the 'Trust Account') and invested in U.S. government securities, within the meaning set forth in Section 2(a)(16) of the Investment Company Act, with a maturity of 185 days or less, or in any open-ended investment company that holds itself out as a money market fund meeting the conditions of Rule 2a-7 of the Investment Company Act, as determined by the Company, until the earlier of: (i) the consummation of a Business Combination or (ii) the distribution of the funds in the Trust Account to the Company's shareholders, as described below. The Company will provide its holders of the outstanding Public Shares (the 'public share') with the opportunity to redeem all or a portion of their Public Shares upon the completion of a Business Combination either (i) in connection with a shareholder meeting called to approve the Business Combination or (ii) by means of a tender offer. In connection with a proposed Business Combination, the Company may seek shareholder approval of a Business Combination at a meeting called for such purpose at which shareholders may seek to redeem their shares, regardless of whether they vote for or against a Business Combination. The Company will proceed with a Business Combination only if the Company has net tangible assets of at least $5,000,001 either immediately prior to or upon such consummation of a Business Combination and, if the Company seeks shareholder approval, a majority of the outstanding shares voted are voted in favor of the Business Combination. F-4 ANGEL POND HOLDINGS CORPORATION NOTES TO BALANCE SHEET NOTE 1. DESCRIPTION OF ORGANIZATION AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS (cont.) If the Company seeks shareholder approval of a Business Combination and it does not conduct redemptions pursuant to the tender offer rules, the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation provides that, a public shareholder, together with any affiliate of such shareholder or any other person with whom such shareholder is acting in concert or as a 'group' (as defined under Section 13 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the 'Exchange Act')), will be restricted from seeking redemption rights with respect to 15% or more of the Public Shares without the Company's prior written consent. The public shareholders will be entitled to redeem their shares for a pro rata portion of the amount then in the Trust Account (initially $10.00 per share, plus any pro rata interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay its tax obligations). The per-share amount to be distributed to shareholders who redeem their shares will not be reduced by the deferred underwriting commissions the Company will pay to the underwriter (as discussed in Note 7). There will be no redemption rights upon the completion of a Business Combination with respect to the Company's warrants. These shares of Class A ordinary shares will be recorded at a redemption value and classified as temporary equity upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering, in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification ('ASC') Topic 480 'Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity.' If a shareholder vote is not required and the Company does not decide to hold a shareholder vote for business or other legal reasons, the Company will, pursuant to its Certificate of Incorporation, offer such redemption pursuant to the tender offer rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'), and file tender offer documents containing substantially the same information as would be included in a proxy statement with the SEC prior to completing a Business Combination. The Company's Sponsor has agreed (a) to vote its Founder Shares (as defined in Note 5), the ordinary shares included in the Private Units (the 'Private Shares') and any Public Shares purchased during or after the Initial Public Offering in favor of a Business Combination, (b) not to propose an amendment to the Company's Certificate of Incorporation with respect to the Company's pre-Business Combination activities prior to the consummation of a Business Combination unless the Company provides dissenting public shareholders with the opportunity to redeem their Public Shares in conjunction with any such amendment; (c) not to redeem any shares (including the Founder Shares) and Private Placement Units (including underlying securities) into the right to receive cash from the Trust Account in connection with a shareholder vote to approve a Business Combination (or to sell any shares in a tender offer in connection with a Business Combination if the Company does not seek shareholder approval in connection therewith) or a vote to amend the provisions of the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation relating to shareholders' rights of pre-Business Combination activity and (d) that the Founder Shares and Private Placement Units (including underlying securities) shall not participate in any liquidating distributions upon winding up if a Business Combination is not consummated. However, the Sponsor will be entitled to liquidating distributions from the Trust Account with respect to any Public Shares purchased during or after the Initial Public Offering if the Company fails to complete its Business Combination. The Company will have until May 20, 2023 to consummate a Business Combination If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within 24 months from the closing of the Initial Public Offering (the 'Combination Period'), the Company will (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but no more than ten business days thereafter, redeem the public shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, including interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay taxes (less up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then outstanding public shares, which redemption will completely extinguish public stockholders' rights as stockholders (including the right to receive further liquidation distributions, if any), subject to applicable law, and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the remaining stockholders and the Company's board of directors, proceed to commence a voluntary liquidation and thereby a formal dissolution of the Company, subject in each case to its obligations under Delaware law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of applicable law. The underwriter has agreed to waive its rights to the deferred underwriting commission held in the Trust Account in the event the Company does not complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period and, in such event, such amounts will be included with the funds held in the Trust Account that will be available to fund the redemption of the Public Shares. In the event of such distribution, it is possible that the per share value of the assets remaining available for distribution will be less than the Initial Public Offering price per Unit ($10.00). There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to the Founder Shares (as defined below) or the Private Placement Warrants, which will expire worthless if the Company fails to complete a Business Combination within the 24-month time period. F-5 ANGEL POND HOLDINGS CORPORATION NOTES TO BALANCE SHEET NOTE 1. DESCRIPTION OF ORGANIZATION AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS (cont.) The Sponsor has agreed that it will be liable to the Company if and to the extent any claims by a third party for services rendered or products sold to the Company, or a prospective target business with which the Company has entered into a written letter of intent, confidentiality or similar agreement or Business Combination agreement, reduce the amount of funds in the Trust Account to below the lesser of (i) $10.00 per Public Share and (ii) the actual amount per Public Share held in the Trust Account as of the day of liquidation of the Trust Account, if less than $10.00 per share due to reductions in the value of the trust assets, less taxes payable, provided that such liability will not apply to any claims by a third party or prospective target business who executed a waiver of any and all rights to monies held in the Trust Account (whether or not such waiver is enforceable) nor will it apply to any claims under the Company's indemnity of the underwriter of Initial Public Offering against certain liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'). However, the Company has not asked the Sponsor to reserve for such indemnification obligations, nor has the Company independently verified whether the Sponsor has sufficient funds to satisfy its indemnity obligations and believe that the Sponsor's only assets are securities of the Company. Therefore, the Company cannot assure its stockholders that the Sponsor would be able to satisfy those obligations. None of the Company's officers or directors will indemnify the Company for claims by third parties including, without limitation, claims by vendors and prospective target businesses. The Company will seek to reduce the possibility that the Sponsor will have to indemnify the Trust Account due to claims of creditors by endeavoring to have all vendors, service providers, prospective target businesses or other entities with which the Company does business, execute agreements with the Company waiving any right, title, interest or claim of any kind in or to monies held in the Trust Account. Prior to the completion of the initial public offering, the Company lacked the liquidity it needed to sustain operations for a reasonable period of time, which is considered to be one year from the issuance date of the financial statement. The Company has since completed its Initial Public Offering at which time capital in excess of the funds deposited in the Trust Account and/or used to fund offering expenses was released to the Company for general working capital purposes. Accordingly, management has since reevaluated the Company's liquidity and financial condition and determined that sufficient capital exists to sustain operations through, 2022 and therefore substantial doubt has been alleviated. Management is currently evaluating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and has concluded that while it is reasonably possible that the virus could have a negative effect on the Company's financial position, results of its operations and/or search for a target company, the specific impact is not readily determinable as of the date of the financial statement. The financial statement does not include any adjustments that might result from the outcome of this uncertainty. NOTE 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES Basis of Presentation The accompanying balance sheet are presented in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ('GAAP') and pursuant to the rules and regulations of the SEC. Emerging Growth Company The Company is an 'emerging growth company,' as defined in Section 2(a) of the Securities Act, as modified by the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act of 2012 (the 'JOBS Act'), and it may take advantage of certain exemptions from various reporting requirements that are applicable to other public companies that are not emerging growth companies including, but not limited to, not being required to comply with the independent registered public accounting firm attestation requirements of Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, reduced disclosure obligations regarding executive compensation in its periodic reports and proxy statements, and exemptions from the requirements of holding a nonbinding advisory vote on executive compensation and shareholder approval of any golden parachute payments not previously approved. F-6 ANGEL POND HOLDINGS CORPORATION NOTES TO BALANCE SHEET NOTE 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (cont.) Further, Section 102(b)(1) of the JOBS Act exempts emerging growth companies from being required to comply with new or revised financial accounting standards until private companies (that is, those that have not had a Securities Act registration statement declared effective or do not have a class of securities registered under the Exchange Act) are required to comply with the new or revised financial accounting standards. The JOBS Act provides that a company can elect to opt out of the extended transition period and comply with the requirements that apply to non-emerging growth companies but any such election to opt out is irrevocable. The Company has elected not to opt out of such extended transition period, which means that when a standard is issued or revised and it has different application dates for public or private companies, the Company, as an emerging growth company, can adopt the new or revised standard at the time private companies adopt the new or revised standard. This may make comparison of the Company's balance sheet with another public company, which is neither an emerging growth company nor an emerging growth company which has opted out of using the extended transition period difficult or impossible because of the potential differences in accounting standards used. Use of Estimates The preparation of the balance sheet in conformity with GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the balance sheet and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. Making estimates requires management to exercise significant judgment. It is at least reasonably possible that the estimate of the effect of a condition, situation or set of circumstances that existed at the date of the balance sheet, which management considered in formulating its estimate, could change in the near term due to one or more future confirming events. Accordingly, the actual results could differ significantly from those estimates. Cash and Cash Equivalents The Company considers all short-term investments with an original maturity of three months or less when purchased to be cash equivalents. The Company had $753,772 in cash and no cash equivalents as of May 20, 2021. Income Taxes The Company complies with the accounting and reporting requirements of ASC Topic 740, 'Income Taxes,' which requires an asset and liability approach to financial accounting and reporting for income taxes. Deferred income tax assets and liabilities are computed for differences between the financial statement and tax bases of assets and liabilities that will result in future taxable or deductible amounts, based on enacted tax laws and rates applicable to the periods in which the differences are expected to affect taxable income. Valuation allowances are established, when necessary, to reduce deferred tax assets to the amount expected to be realized. ASC Topic 740 prescribes a recognition threshold and a measurement attribute for the financial statement recognition and measurement of tax positions taken or expected to be taken in a tax return. For those benefits to be recognized, a tax position must be more-likely-than-not to be sustained upon examination by taxing authorities. The Company recognizes accrued interest and penalties related to unrecognized tax benefits, if any, as income tax expense. There were no unrecognized tax benefits and no amounts accrued for interest and penalties as of May 20, 2021. The Company is currently not aware of any issues under review that could result in significant payments, accruals or material deviation from its position. There is currently no taxation imposed on income by the Government of the Cayman Islands. F-7 ANGEL POND HOLDINGS CORPORATION NOTES TO BALANCE SHEET NOTE 2. SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (cont.) Shares Subject to Possible Redemption The Company accounts for its shares subject to possible redemption in accordance with the guidance in Accounting Standards Codification ('ASC') Topic 480 'Distinguishing Liabilities from Equity.' Shares subject to mandatory redemption (if any) is classified as a liability instrument and is measured at fair value. Conditionally redeemable shares of common stock (including shares of common stock that feature redemption rights that are either within the control of the holder or subject to redemption upon the occurrence of uncertain events not solely within the Company's control) is classified as temporary equity. At all other times, shares are classified as stockholders' equity. The Company's shares feature certain redemption rights that are considered to be outside of the Company's control and subject to occurrence of uncertain future events. Accordingly, at May 20, 2021, shares subject to possible redemption are presented as temporary equity, outside of the stockholders' equity section of the Company's balance sheet. Offering Costs Offering costs consist of legal, accounting, underwriting fees and other costs incurred through the balance sheet date that are directly related to the Initial Public Offering. Offering costs amounting to $13,798,438 were charged to stockholders' equity upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering. Cash Held in Trust Account At May 20, 2021, the assets held in the Trust Account were held in cash. Concentration of Credit Risk Financial instruments that potentially subject the Company to concentration of credit risk consist of a cash account in a financial institution which, at times may exceed the Federal Depository Insurance Corporation coverage limit of $250,000. The Company has not experienced losses on this account and management believes the Company is not exposed to significant risks on such account. Fair Value of Financial Instruments The fair value of the Company's assets and liabilities, which qualify as financial instruments under ASC Topic 820, 'Fair Value Measurement,' approximates the carrying amounts represented in the accompanying balance sheet, primarily due to their short-term nature. Recently Issued Accounting Standards Management does not believe that any recently issued, but not yet effective, accounting pronouncements, if currently adopted, would have a material effect on the Company's balance sheet. Forfeiture of Shares On May 18, 2021, the Sponsor surrendered 1,437,500 Class B shares. The pare values of the commons and preferred shares were not adjusted as a result of the surrender. All references to common stock, warrants to purchase common stock, share date, per share data and related information contained in the balance sheet have been retroactively adjusted to reflect this share surrender for all periods presented. Subsequent Events Management of the Company evaluates events that have occurred after the balance sheet date of May 20, 2021 through the date this balance sheet was issued. Based upon the review, management did not identify any recognized or non-recognized subsequent events that would have required adjustment or disclosure in the balance sheet. NOTE 3. INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING Pursuant to the Initial Public Offering, the Company sold 25,000,000 Units at a purchase price of $10.00 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one share of the Company's Class A ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value, and one half of one redeemable warrant ('Public Warrant'). Each whole Public Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share of Class A ordinary shares at an exercise price of $11.50 per whole share (see Note 7). F-8 ANGEL POND HOLDINGS CORPORATION NOTES TO BALANCE SHEET NOTE 4. PRIVATE PLACEMENT Simultaneously with the Initial Public Offering, the Sponsor purchased an aggregated an aggregate of 7,000,000 Private Placement Warrants at a price of $1.00 per warrant for an aggregate purchase price of $7,000,000. Each Private Placement Warrant is identical to the units offered in the Initial Public Offering, except there will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions from the trust account with respect to private placement shares or private placement warrants, which will expire worthless if we do not consummate a Business Combination within the Combination Period. NOTE 5. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Founder Shares On January 18, 2021, the Company issued an aggregate of 8,625,000 of Class B ordinary shares (the 'Founder Shares') to the Sponsor for an aggregate purchase price of $25,000. On May 18, 2021, the Sponsor surrendered 1,437,500 Class B shares, resulting in an aggregate of 7,187,500 Founder Shares issued and outstanding. The Founder Shares include an aggregate of up to 937,500 shares subject to forfeiture by the Sponsor to the extent that the underwriter's over-allotment is not exercised in full or in part, so that the Sponsor will collectively own, on an as-converted basis, 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares after the Initial Public Offering (assuming the Sponsor does not purchase any Public Shares in the Initial Public Offering). The Sponsor has agreed not to transfer, assign or sell any of its Founder Shares until the earlier to occur of: (A) one year after the completion of a Business Combination or (B) the date on which the Company completes a liquidation, merger, capital share exchange or similar transaction that results in the Company's shareholders having the right to exchange their shares of ordinary shares for cash, securities or other property. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if the last reported sale price of the Company's Class A ordinary shares equals or exceeds $12.00 per share (as adjusted for share splits, share dividends, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like) for any 20 trading days within any 30-trading day period commencing at least 150 days after the Business Combination, the Founder Shares will be released from the lock-up. Promissory Note - Related Party On January 20, 2021, the Sponsor agreed to loan the Company an aggregate of up to $300,000 to cover expenses related to the Initial Public Offering pursuant to a promissory note (the 'Note'). The Note is non-interest bearing and is payable on the earlier of December 31, 2021 or the completion of the Initial Public Offering. On May 20, 2021, the $300,000 outstanding under the Note was repaid in full. Related Party Loans In order to finance transaction costs in connection with a Business Combination, the Company's Sponsor, an affiliate of the Sponsor, or the Company's officers and directors may, but are not obligated to, loan the Company funds as may be required (the 'Working Capital Loans'). Such Working Capital Loans would be evidenced by promissory notes. The notes would either be repaid upon consummation of a Business Combination, without interest, or, at the lender's discretion, up to $1,500,000 of notes may be converted upon consummation of a Business Combination into warrants at a price of $1.00 per warrant. The warrants will be identical to the Private Placement Warrants. In the event that a Business Combination does not close, the Company may use a portion of proceeds held outside the Trust Account to repay the Working Capital Loans but no proceeds held in the Trust Account would be used to repay the Working Capital Loans. Administrative Support Agreement Commencing on the date of the prospectus, the Company will agree to pay the Sponsor a total of $10,000 per month for office space, utilities and secretarial and administrative support. Upon completion of the Business Combination or the Company's liquidation, the Company will cease paying these monthly fees. F-9 ANGEL POND HOLDINGS CORPORATION NOTES TO BALANCE SHEET NOTE 6. COMMITMENTS Registration Rights The holders of the Founder Shares, Private Placement Warrants and any warrants that may be issued upon conversion of the Working Capital Loans (and in each case holders of their component securities, as applicable) will be entitled to registration rights pursuant to a registration rights agreement to be signed prior to or on the effective date of the Initial Public Offering, requiring the Company to register such securities for resale (in the case of the Founder Shares, only after conversion to our Class A ordinary shares). The holders of the majority of these securities are entitled to make up to three demands, excluding short form demands, that the Company register such securities. In addition, the holders have certain 'piggy-back' registration rights with respect to registration statements filed subsequent to the consummation of a Business Combination and rights to require the Company to register for resale such securities pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act. The Company will bear the expenses incurred in connection with the filing of any such registration statements. Underwriting Agreement The Company granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 3,750,000 additional Units to cover over-allotments at the Initial Public Offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The underwriters were paid a cash underwriting discount of two percent (2.00%) of the gross proceeds of the Initial Public Offering, or $5,000,000. In addition, the underwriter are entitled to a deferred fee of three and half percent (3.5%) of the gross proceeds of the Initial Public Offering, or $8,750,000. The deferred fee was placed in the Trust Account and will be paid in cash upon the closing of a Business Combination, subject to the terms of the underwriting agreement. NOTE 7. WARRANT LIABILITY Public Warrants may only be exercised for a whole number of shares. No fractional shares will be issued upon exercise of the Public Warrants. The Public Warrants will become exercisable on the later of (a) 30 days after the consummation of a Business Combination or (b) 12 months from the closing of the Initial Public Offering. The Public Warrants will expire five years from the consummation of a Business Combination or earlier upon redemption or liquidation. The Company will not be obligated to deliver any Class A common stock pursuant to the exercise of a Public Warrant and will have no obligation to settle such Public Warrant exercise unless a registration statement under the Securities Act covering the issuance of the Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the Public Warrants is then effective and a prospectus relating thereto is current, subject to the Company satisfying its obligations with respect to registration. No Public Warrant will be exercisable for cash or on a cashless basis, and the Company will not be obligated to issue any shares to holders seeking to exercise their Public Warrants, unless the issuance of the shares upon such exercise is registered or qualified under the securities laws of the state of the exercising holder, or an exemption from registration is available. The Company has agreed that as soon as practicable, but in no event later than 15 business days after the closing of its initial Business Combination, it will use its best efforts to file with the SEC, and within 60 business days following its initial Business Combination to have declared effective, a registration statement covering the issuance of the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants and to maintain a current prospectus relating to those shares of Class A common stock until the warrants expire or are redeemed. If a registration statement covering the shares of Class A common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants is not effective by the 60th business day after the closing of a Business Combination, warrant holders may, until such time as there is an effective registration statement and during any period when the Company will have failed to maintain an effective registration statement, exercise warrants on a 'cashless basis' in accordance with Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act or another exemption. Once the Public Warrants become exercisable, the Company may redeem the Public Warrants for redemption: • in whole and not in part; • at a price of $0.01 per Public Warrant; • upon not less than 30 days' prior written notice of redemption to each warrant holder; and F-10 ANGEL POND HOLDINGS CORPORATION NOTES TO BALANCE SHEET • if, and only if, the reported last sale price of the Class A common stock equals or exceeds $18.00 per share (as adjusted for stock splits, stock dividends, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like and certain issuances of Class A common stock and equity-linked securities) for any 20 trading days within a 30-trading day period commencing no earlier than the date the warrants become exercisable and ending on the third business day before the date on which the Company sends the notice of redemption to the warrant holders. If and when the Public Warrants become redeemable by the Company, the Company may not exercise its redemption right if the issuance of shares of common stock upon exercise of the warrants is not exempt from registration or qualification under applicable state blue sky laws or the Company is unable to effect such registration or qualification. The exercise price and number of shares of Class A ordinary shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants may be adjusted in certain circumstances including in the event of a share dividend, or recapitalization, reorganization, merger or consolidation. Additionally, in no event will the Company be required to net cash settle the Public Warrants. If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period and the Company liquidates the funds held in the Trust Account, holders of warrants will not receive any of such funds with respect to their warrants, nor will they receive any distribution from the Company's assets held outside of the Trust Account with the respect to such warrants. Accordingly, the warrants may expire worthless. If the Company calls the Public Warrants for redemption, management will have the option to require all holders that wish to exercise the Public Warrants to do so on a 'cashless basis,' as described in the warrant agreement. The exercise price and number of common shares issuable upon exercise of the Public Warrants may be adjusted in certain circumstances including in the event of a share dividend, extraordinary dividend or recapitalization, reorganization, merger or consolidation. If the Company is unable to complete a Business Combination within the Combination Period and the Company liquidates the funds held in the Trust Account, holders of warrants will not receive any of such funds with respect to their warrants, nor will they receive any distribution from the Company's assets held outside of the Trust Account with respect to such warrants. Accordingly, the warrants may expire worthless. In addition, if (x) the Company issues additional shares of Class A common stock or equity-linked securities for capital raising purposes in connection with the closing of its initial Business Combination at an issue price or effective issue price of less than $9.20 per share of Class A common stock (with such issue price or effective issue price to be determined in good faith by the Company's board of directors and, in the case of any such issuance to the Sponsor or its affiliates, without taking into account any Founder Shares held by the Sponsor or such affiliates, as applicable, prior to such issuance) (the 'Newly Issued Price'), (y) the aggregate gross proceeds from such issuances represent more than 60% of the total equity proceeds, and interest thereon, available for the funding of the Company's initial Business Combination on the date of the consummation of such initial Business Combination (net of redemptions), and (z) the volume weighted average trading price of the Company's common stock during the 20 trading day period starting on the trading day prior to the day on which the Company consummates its initial Business Combination (such price, the 'Market Value') is below $9.20 per share, the exercise price of the warrants will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 115% of the higher of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price, the $18.00 per share redemption trigger price described above will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to 180% of the greater of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price and the $10.00 per share redemption trigger price described above will be adjusted (to the nearest cent) to be equal to the greater of the Market Value and the Newly Issued Price. The Private Placement Warrants will be identical to the Public Warrants underlying the Units being sold in the Initial Public Offering, except that the Private Placement Warrants and the shares of common stock issuable upon the exercise of the Private Placement Warrants will not be transferable, assignable or salable until 30 days after the completion of a Business Combination, subject to certain limited exceptions. Additionally, the Private Placement Warrants will be exercisable on a cashless basis and will be non-redeemable so long as they are held by the initial purchasers or their permitted transferees. If the Private Placement Warrants are held by someone other than the initial purchasers or their permitted transferees, the Private Placement Warrants will be redeemable by the Company and exercisable by such holders on the same basis as the Public Warrants. At May 20, 2021, there were 8,333,333 whole Public Warrants and 7,000,000 Private Placement Warrants outstanding, respectively, with a fair value of $15,543,333. The Company accounts for the 8,333,333 Public Warrants issued in connection with the Initial Public Offering and the 7,000,000 Private Placement Warrants in accordance with the guidance contained in ASC 815-40. Such guidance provides that because the warrants do not meet the criteria for equity treatment thereunder, each warrant must be recorded as a liability. The warrant agreement contains an Alternative Issuance provision that if less than 70% of the consideration receivable by the holders of the Class A common stock in the Business Combination is payable in the form of common equity in the successor entity, and if the holders of the warrants properly exercises the warrants within thirty days following the public disclosure of the consummation of Business Combination by the Company, the warrant price shall be reduced by an amount equal to the difference (but in no event less than zero) of (i) the warrant price in effect prior to such reduction minus (ii) (A) the Per Share Consideration (as defined below) minus (B) the Black-Scholes F-11 ANGEL POND HOLDINGS CORPORATION NOTES TO BALANCE SHEET Warrant Value (as defined below). The 'Black-Scholes Warrant Value' means the value of a Warrant immediately prior to the consummation of the Business Combination based on the Black-Scholes Warrant Model for a Capped American Call on Bloomberg Financial Markets. 'Per Share Consideration' means (i) if the consideration paid to holders of the common stock consists exclusively of cash, the amount of such cash per common stock, and (ii) in all other cases, the volume weighted average price of the common stock as reported during the ten-trading day period ending on the trading day prior to the effective date of the Business Combination. The Company believes that the adjustments to the exercise price of the warrants is based on a variable that is not an input to the fair value of a 'fixed-for-fixed' option as defined under FASB ASC Topic No. 815 - 40, and thus the warrants are not eligible for an exception from derivative accounting. The accounting treatment of derivative financial instruments requires that the Company record a derivative liability upon the closing of the Initial Public Offering. Accordingly, the Company will classify each warrant as a liability at its fair value and the warrants will be allocated a portion of the proceeds from the issuance of the Units equal to its fair value determined by the Monte Carlo simulation. This liability is subject to re-measurement at each balance sheet date. With each such remeasurement, the warrant liability will be adjusted to fair value, with the change in fair value recognized in the Company's statement of operations. The Company will reassess the classification at each balance sheet date. If the classification changes as a result of events during the period, the warrants will be reclassified as of the date of the event that causes the reclassification. NOTE 8. SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Shares - The Company is authorized to issue 1,000,000 preferred shares with a par value of $0.0001. At May 20, 2021, there were no preferred shares issued or outstanding. Class A Ordinary Shares - The Company is authorized to issue up to 500,000,000 shares of Class A ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value. Holders of the Company's ordinary shares are entitled to one vote for each share. At May 20, 2021, there were 2,781,182 shares of Class A ordinary shares issued and outstanding (excluding 22,218,818 shares subject to possible redemption). Class B Ordinary Shares-The Company is authorized to issue up to 50,000,000 shares of Class B ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value. Holders of the Company's ordinary shares are entitled to one vote for each share. At May 20, 2021, there were 7,187,500 Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding, of which an aggregate of up to 937,500 shares are subject to forfeiture to the extent that the underwriters' over-allotment option is not exercised in full or in part so that the Sponsor will own 20% of the Company's issued and outstanding ordinary shares after the Initial Public Offering (assuming the Sponsor does not purchase any Public Shares in the Initial Public Offering). Holders of Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares will vote together as a single class on all other matters submitted to a vote of shareholders, except as required by law; provided that only holders of Class B ordinary shares have the right to vote for the election of directors prior to the Company's initial Business Combination. The Class B ordinary shares will automatically convert into Class A ordinary shares at the time of the Business Combination on a one-for-one basis, subject to adjustment for share splits, share dividends, reorganizations, recapitalizations and the like. In the case that additional Class A ordinary shares, or equity linked securities, are issued or deemed issued in excess of the amounts offered in the Initial Public Offering and related to the closing of a Business Combination, the ratio at which shares of Class B ordinary shares shall convert into shares of Class A ordinary shares will be adjusted (unless the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of Class B ordinary shares agree to waive such adjustment with respect to any such issuance or deemed issuance) so that the number of shares of Class A ordinary shares issuable upon conversion of all shares of Class B ordinary shares will equal, in the aggregate, on an as converted basis, 20% of the sum of the total number of all shares of ordinary shares outstanding upon the completion of the Initial Public Offering plus all shares of Class A ordinary shares and equity linked securities issued or deemed issued in connection with a Business Combination (excluding any shares or equity linked securities issued, or to be issued, to any seller in a Business Combination, and any private placement-equivalent units and its underlying securities issued to the Sponsor or its affiliates upon conversion of loans made to the Company). Holders of Founder Shares may also elect to convert their shares of Class B ordinary shares into an equal number of shares of Class A ordinary shares, subject to adjustment as provided above, at any time. The Company may issue additional ordinary shares or preferred share to complete its Business Combination or under an employee incentive plan after completion of its Business Combination. F-12 ANGEL POND HOLDINGS CORPORATION NOTES TO BALANCE SHEET NOTE 9. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT The Company follows the guidance in ASC 820 for its financial assets and liabilities that are re-measured and reported at fair value at each reporting period, and non-financial assets and liabilities that are re-measured and reported at fair value at least annually. Fair value is defined as the price that would be received for sale of an asset or paid for transfer of a liability, in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. GAAP establishes a three-tier fair value hierarchy, which prioritizes the inputs used in measuring fair value. The hierarchy gives the highest priority to unadjusted quoted prices in active markets for identical assets or liabilities (Level 1 measurements) and the lowest priority to unobservable inputs (Level 3 measurements). These tiers include: • Level 1, defined as observable inputs such as quoted prices (unadjusted) for identical instruments in active markets; • Level 2, defined as inputs other than quoted prices in active markets that are either directly or indirectly observable such as quoted prices for similar instruments in active markets or quoted prices for identical or similar instruments in markets that are not active; and • Level 3, defined as unobservable inputs in which little or no market data exists, therefore requiring an entity to develop its own assumptions, such as valuations derived from valuation techniques in which one or more significant inputs or significant value drivers are unobservable. In some circumstances, the inputs used to measure fair value might be categorized within different levels of the fair value hierarchy. In those instances, the fair value measurement is categorized in its entirety in the fair value hierarchy based on the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement. Level May 20,

2021 Assets: Cash and marketable securities held in Trust Account 1 $ 250,000,000 Liabilities: Public Warrants 3 $ 8,333,333 Private Placement Warrants 3 $ 7,000,000 The Warrants were accounted for as liabilities in accordance with ASC 815-40 and are presented within warrant liabilities on our balance sheet. The warrant liabilities are measured at fair value at inception and on a recurring basis, with changes in fair value presented within change in fair value of warrant liabilities in the statement of operations. F-13 ANGEL POND HOLDINGS CORPORATION NOTES TO BALANCE SHEET Initial Measurement The Company established the initial fair value for the Warrants on May 20, 2021, the date of the Company's Initial Public Offering, using a Monte Carlo simulation model. The Company allocated the proceeds received from (i) the sale of Units (which is inclusive of one share of common stock and one-third of one Public Warrant), (ii) the sale of Private Placement Warrants, and (iii) the issuance of common shares, first to the Warrants based on their fair values as determined at initial measurement, with the remaining proceeds allocated to common shares subject to possible redemption, and common shares based on their relative fair values at the initial measurement date. The Warrants were classified as Level 3 at the initial measurement date due to the use of unobservable inputs. The key inputs into the Monte Carlo simulation model for the Private Placement Warrants and Public Warrants were as follows at initial measurement: Input May 20,

2021 Risk-free interest rate 1.17 % Expected term (years) 6.5 Expected Volatility 14.3 % Exercise Price $ 11.50 Stock price $ 9.67 On May 20, 2021, the Private Placement Warrants and Public Warrants were determined to be $1.03 and $1.00 per warrant for aggregate values of $7,210,000 and $8,333,333, respectively. F-14 Attachments Original document

