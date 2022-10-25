Angel Pond : CURRENT REPORT - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 25, 2022 (October 24, 2022) ANGEL POND HOLDINGS CORPORATION (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Cayman Islands 001-40382 N/A (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification Number) 590 Madison Avenue, 21st Floor New York, NY 10022 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) (212)878-3702 Registrant's telephone number, including area code Not Applicable (Former name or former address, if changed since last report) Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation to the registrant under any of the following provisions: ☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ☐ Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ☐ Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading

Item 8.01. Other Events. On October 24, 2022, Angel Pond Holding Corporation's extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders (the "Special Meeting") was preponed from the previously scheduled time of 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 to 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. There is no change to the location, the record date, the purpose or any of the proposals to be acted upon at the Special Meeting. The live-webcast for the Special Meeting will be available by visiting https://www.cstproxy.com/angelpond/2022.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "see," "will," "would," "target," similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements about the proposed combination, the expected timetable for completing the proposed combination, the benefits and synergies of the proposed combination, future opportunities for the combined company and products and any other statements regarding Angel Pond's and MariaDB's future operations, anticipated growth, financial or operating results, capital allocation, market opportunities, strategies, anticipated business levels, future earnings, planned activities, dividend policy, debt ratio, competitions, and other expectations and targets for future periods. There are several factors which could cause actual plans and results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, (i) the risk that the transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect the price of Angel Pond's securities, (ii) the risk that the transaction may not be completed by Angel Pond's business combination deadline, (iii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the transaction, including the approval of the transactions contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement, by and between Angel Pond, Mangomill plc, Meridian MergerSub Inc. and MariaDB, dated as of January 31, 2022 (the "Merger Agreement") by the shareholders of Angel Pond and MariaDB, respectively, and the satisfaction of the minimum cash conditions, (iv) the lack of a third party valuation in determining whether or not to pursue the proposed combination, (v) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement, (vi) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transaction on MariaDB's business relationships, operating results, and business generally, (vii) risks that the proposed combination disrupts current plans and operations of MariaDB and potential difficulties in MariaDB employee retention as a result of the transaction, (viii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against MariaDB or against Angel Pond related to the Merger Agreement or the proposed combination, (ix) the ability to maintain the listing of Angel Pond's securities or the combined company's securities on a national securities exchange, (x) the price of Angel Pond's securities may be volatile due to a variety of factors, including the uncertainty of demand in the market that Angel Pond plans to operate or MariaDB operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting the business and changes in the combined capital structure, (xi) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the proposed combination, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (xii) the ability to discover, develop and protect new technologies and to protect and enforce MariaDB's or Angel Pond's intellectual property rights, (xiii) the fact that significant capital investment is required for the research & development of intellectual property and other proprietary information to improve and scale technological processes, (xiv) the fact that MariaDB is an early stage company with a history of losses and its future profitability is uncertain, (xv) the uncertainty of financial projections which rely in part on assumptions about customer demand based on ongoing negotiations and indications of interest from potential customers, (xvi) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in a highly competitive industry, (xvii) risks relating to the value of the combined company's securities to be issued in the transaction and uncertainty as to the long-term value of the combined company's securities, (xviii) disruptions and other impacts to MariaDB's business as a result of the COVID-19pandemic and other global health, international conflicts (including in the Ukraine and the related impacts) or economic crises, (xix) the amount of redemption requests made by Angel Pond's shareholders, which could be significant, (xx) those factors discussed in the Registration Statement under the "Risk Factors" heading, and other documents Angel Pond or Mangomill plc has filed, or will file, with the SEC, and (xxi) other risks to Angel Pond's and MariaDB's business, operations and results of operations including from: failure to develop and market new products and optimally manage product life cycles; the loss of one or more significant customers or a significant reduction of business with customers; ability, cost and impact on business operations, of responding to changes in market acceptance, rules, regulations and policies and failure to respond to such changes; global economic and capital market conditions, including the continued availability of capital and financing, as well as inflation, interest and currency exchange rates; changes in political conditions; business or supply disruption; security threats, such as acts of sabotage, terrorism or war, and natural disasters which could result in a significant operational event for MariaDB or Angel Pond; unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, as well as management's response to any of the aforementioned factors. These risks, as well as other risks associated with the proposed combination, are more fully discussed in the Registration Statement. While the list of factors presented here is, and the list of factors to be presented in any

registration statement filed in connection with the transaction are, considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Further lists and descriptions of risks and uncertainties may be found in each of Angel Pond and the combined company's subsequent reports on Form 10-Q,Form 10-K,Form 8-K,and other SEC filings, the contents of which are not incorporated by reference into, nor do they form part of, this announcement. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on Angel Pond's or MariaDB's consolidated financial condition, results of operations, credit rating or liquidity. Neither Angel Pond nor MariaDB assumes any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws. Participants in the Solicitation Angel Pond, MariaDB, Mangomill plc and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Angel Pond's shareholders in connection with the proposed business combination. Information about Angel Pond's directors and executive officers and their ownership of Angel Pond's securities is set forth in the Registration Statement described above. Additional information regarding the interests of those persons and other persons who may be deemed participants in the proposed combination may be obtained by reading the Registration Statement and other documents Angel Pond or Mangomill plc have filed, or will file, with the SEC regarding the proposed business combination, including the definitive proxy statement/prospectus when it becomes available. Non-Solicitation This communication is not a proxy statement or solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the potential transaction and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of Angel Pond, Mangomill plc or MariaDB, nor shall there be any sale of any such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

SIGNATURE Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. Dated: October 25, 2022 Angel Pond Holdings Corporation By: /s/ Theodore Wang Name: Theodore Wang Title: Principal Executive

