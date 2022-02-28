Log in
    POND   KYG0447J1022

ANGEL POND HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(POND)
News 
Summary

SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ASPA, MCAE, CHWA, CND, POND

02/28/2022 | 09:31am EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Abri SPAC I, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPA)'s merger with Apifiny+Group+Inc. If you are an Abri shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MCAE)'s merger with ETAO International Group. If you are a Mountain Crest shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

CHW Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: CHWA)'s merger with Wag Labs, Inc. If you are a CHWA shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE: CND)'s merger with Circle Internet Financial. If you are a Concord shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation (NYSE: POND)'s merger with MariaDB Corporation Ab. If you are an Angel Pond shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-notice-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-aspa-mcae-chwa-cnd-pond-301491145.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
