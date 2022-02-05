Log in
    POND   KYG0447J1022

ANGEL POND HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(POND)
Shareholder Alert - The M&A Class Action Firm Announces an Investigation of the Merger - GDNSF, IDFB, TLMD, DNAA, POND, RICO

02/05/2022 | 01:39am EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner of the class action firm Monteverde & Associates PC (the "M&A Class Action Firm"), a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

  • Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (GDNSF), relating to its proposed acquisition by Verano Holdings Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, GDNSF shareholders will receive 0.22652 of a Verano Class A subordinate voting share for each Goodness subordinate voting share held and each holder of Goodness multiple voting shares and Goodness super voting shares will receive 22.652 Verano Shares for each Goodness multiple voting share and Goodness super voting share held, respectively. Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/goodness-growth-holdings-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Peak Bancorp, Inc. (IDFB), relating to its proposed acquisition by BAWAG Group. Under the terms of the agreement, IDFB shareholders will receive $12.05 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/peak-bancorp-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • SOC Telemed, Inc. (TLMD), relating to its proposed acquisition by Patient Square Capital. Under the terms of the agreement, TLMD shareholders will receive $3.00 in cash per share they own. Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/soc-telemed-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (DNAA), relating to its merger with Akili Interactive. Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/social-capital-suvretta-holdings-corp-i. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Angel Pond Holdings Corp. (POND) relating to its proposed merger with MariaDB. Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/angel-pond-holdings-corp. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Agrico Acquisition Corp. (RICO) relating to its merger with Kalera AS. Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/case/agrico-acquisition-corp. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

About Monteverde & Associates PC
We are a national class action securities litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders from corporate wrongdoing. We were listed in the Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report. Our lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions. Mr. Monteverde is recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017-2019, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field. He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017-2021 Top Rated Lawyer. Our firm's recent successes include changing the law in a significant victory that lowered the standard of liability under Section 14(e) of the Exchange Act in the Ninth Circuit. Thereafter, our firm successfully preserved this victory by obtaining dismissal of a writ of certiorari as improvidently granted at the United States Supreme Court. Emulex Corp. v. Varjabedian, 139 S. Ct. 1407 (2019). Also, in 2019 we recovered or secured six cash common funds for shareholders in mergers & acquisitions class action cases.

If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:
Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com
Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2022 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert---the-ma-class-action-firm-announces-an-investigation-of-the-merger--gdnsf-idfb-tlmd-dnaa-pond-rico-301476044.html

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC


© PRNewswire 2022
