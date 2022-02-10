Log in
    AS1   AU000000AS16

ANGEL SEAFOOD HOLDINGS LIMITED

(AS1)
  Report
Angel Seafood : Change in substantial holding - Halman

02/10/2022 | 05:48pm EST
604 page 1/2 15 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To: Company Name/Scheme

Angel Seafood Holdings Limited

ACN/ARSN

615 035 366

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Isaac Lee Halman; and

only

Angel Oysters Pty Ltd (ACN 147 593 799) ATF Halman Family Trust; and

Mr Isaac Lee Halman & Mrs Kady Jennifer Huxley Halman ATF Halman Super Fund

ACNARSN (if applicable)

See above

There was a change in the interests of the

substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

The previous notice was dated

use2. Previous and present voting power

10/02/22

23/12/20

23/12/20

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Fully paid ordinary shares

23,270,210

14.96%

56,997,272

35.28%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

personal

Date of change

Person whose relevant

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in

Class and

Person's votes affected

interest changed

relation to change (7)

number of

securities

affected

25/02/21

Angel Oysters Pty Ltd

Exercise of options

$124,950

1,500,000

1,500,000

ATF Halman Family

ordinary

Trust

shares

For

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be

Nature of relevant

Class and

Person's votes

relevant

securities

registered as holder (8)

interest (6)

number of

interest

securities

Angel Oysters

Angel Oysters Pty Ltd

Angel Oysters Pty Ltd

Registered holder with

22,516,109

22,516,109

Pty Ltd ATF

ATF Halman Family

ATF Halman Family

relevant interest under

Halman Family

Trust

Trust

s608(1) & s608(2) of

Trust

the Corporations Act.

3461-2772-1496v1

For personal use only

604

page 2/2

15 July 2001

Mr Isaac Lee

Mr Isaac Lee Halman

Mr Isaac Lee Halman

Registered holder

1,254,099

1,254,099

Halman &

& Mrs Kady Jennifer

& Mrs Kady Jennifer

Mrs Kady

Huxley Halman ATF

Huxley Halman ATF

Jennifer

Halman Super Fund

Halman Super Fund

Huxley

Halman ATF

Halman

Super Fund

Isaac Lee

Isaac Lee Halman

Isaac Lee Halman

Registered holder

1,000,002

1,000,002

Halman

3461-2772-1496v1

604

page 3/2

15 July 2001

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Refer to Annexure 'A'

only

6. Addresses

The addresses of the persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Refer to Annexure 'B'

Signature

use

print name Isaac Lee Halman

capacity Director

sign here

date 11/02/22

personal

DIRECTIONS

(1)

If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg, a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee

of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be

referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in

paragraph 7 of the form.

(2)

See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

(3)

See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

(4)

The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

(5)

The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.

(6)

Include details of:

(a)

any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of

any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme

or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and

(b)

any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the

For

securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

(7)

Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may,

become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency.

Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to

the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

(8)

If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".

(9)

Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

3461-2772-1496v1

Annexure A

This is annexure A of 1 page (including this page) referred to in Form 604 "Notice of change of interests of substantial holder"

___________________________

Isaac Lee Halman

only

Director

Date: 11 February 2022

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Class and number of securities

Person's votes

Valley Vino Pty Ltd ABN 30 629 975

Refer attached Memorandum of

32,227,062 fully paid ordinary

32,227,062 fully paid

462

Understanding

shares

ordinary shares

Laguna Bay Agricultural No 1 Pty Ltd

Refer attached Memorandum of

32,227,062 fully paid ordinary

32,227,062 fully paid

ABN 27 608 464 624

Understanding

shares

ordinary shares

use

Laguna Bay Agricultural No 1 Pty Ltd

Refer attached Memorandum of

32,227,062 fully paid ordinary

32,227,062 fully paid

ABN 27 608 464 624 and each entity

Understanding

shares

ordinary shares

it controls

Washington State Investment Board

Refer attached Memorandum of

32,227,062 fully paid ordinary

32,227,062 fully paid

Understanding

shares

ordinary shares

Laguna Bay Fund 1 Pty Ltd ABN 15

Refer attached Memorandum of

32,227,062 fully paid ordinary

32,227,062 fully paid

604 926 927

Understanding

shares

ordinary shares

Laguna Bay Group Pty Ltd ABN 90

Refer attached Memorandum of

32,227,062 fully paid ordinary

32,227,062 fully paid

personalFor

629 388 076

Understanding

shares

ordinary shares

Laguna Bay Group Pty Ltd ABN 90

Refer attached Memorandum of

32,227,062 fully paid ordinary

32,227,062 fully paid

629 388 076 and each entity it

Understanding

shares

ordinary shares

controls

McGavin LB Pty Ltd ACN 606 544

Refer attached Memorandum of

32,227,062 fully paid ordinary

32,227,062 fully paid

236 ATF MLB Trust

Understanding

shares

ordinary shares

McGavin Holdings (Aust) Pty Ltd 107

Refer attached Memorandum of

32,227,062 fully paid ordinary

32,227,062 fully paid

036 082 ATF T&S McGavin Family

Understanding

shares

ordinary shares

Trust

3477-2273-6664v2

Annexure B

This is annexure B of 1 page (including this page) referred to in Form 604 "Notice of change of interests of substantial holder"

___________________________

Isaac Lee Halman

only

Director

Date: 11 February 2022

Name

Address

Valley Vino Pty Ltd ABN 30 629 975 462

Level 1, 69 Robertson Street, Fortitude Valley, QLD 4006

Laguna Bay Agricultural No 1 Pty Ltd ABN 27 608 464 624

Level 1, 69 Robertson Street, Fortitude Valley, QLD 4006

Washington State Investment Board

c/o 490 Edward Street, Spring Hill QLD 4000

Laguna Bay Fund 1 Pty Ltd ABN 15 604 926 927

Level 1, 69 Robertson Street, Fortitude Valley, QLD 4006

Laguna Bay Group Pty Ltd ABN 90 629 388 076

Level 1, 69 Robertson Street, Fortitude Valley, QLD 4006

For personal use

McGavin LB Pty Ltd ACN 606 544 236 ATF MLB Trust

c/o 490 Edward Street, Spring Hill QLD 4000

McGavin Holdings (Aust) Pty Ltd 107 036 082 ATF T&S McGavin

c/o 490 Edward Street, Spring Hill QLD 4000

Family Trust

Isaac Lee Halman

c/- Angel Seafood Holdings Ltd, 48 Proper Bay Road, Port Lincoln SA 5606

Angel Oysters Pty Ltd ATF Halman Family Trust

19 Adelaide Place, Port Lincoln SA 5606

Mr Isaac Lee Halman and Mrs Kady Jennifer Huxley Halman ATF

PO Box 844, Port Lincoln SA 5606

Halman Super Fund

3458-7822-5944v1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Angel Seafood Holdings Ltd. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 22:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
