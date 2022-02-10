Angel Seafood : Change in substantial holding - Halman
604 page 1/2 15 July 2001
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To: Company Name/Scheme
Angel Seafood Holdings Limited
ACN/ARSN
615 035 366
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
Isaac Lee Halman; and
Angel Oysters Pty Ltd (ACN 147 593 799) ATF Halman Family Trust; and
Mr Isaac Lee Halman & Mrs Kady Jennifer Huxley Halman ATF Halman Super Fund
ACNARSN (if applicable)
See above
There was a change in the interests of the
substantial holder on
The previous notice was given to the company on
The previous notice was dated
use2. Previous and present voting power
10/02/22
23/12/20
23/12/20
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Fully paid ordinary shares
23,270,210
14.96%
56,997,272
35.28%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Date of change
Person whose relevant
Nature of change (6)
Consideration given in
Class and
Person's votes affected
interest changed
relation to change (7)
number of
securities
affected
25/02/21
Angel Oysters Pty Ltd
Exercise of options
$124,950
1,500,000
1,500,000
ATF Halman Family
ordinary
Trust
shares
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of
Registered holder of
Person entitled to be
Nature of relevant
Class and
Person's votes
relevant
securities
registered as holder (8)
interest (6)
number of
interest
securities
Angel Oysters
Angel Oysters Pty Ltd
Angel Oysters Pty Ltd
Registered holder with
22,516,109
22,516,109
Pty Ltd ATF
ATF Halman Family
ATF Halman Family
relevant interest under
Halman Family
Trust
Trust
s608(1) & s608(2) of
Trust
the Corporations Act.
604
page 2/2
15 July 2001
Mr Isaac Lee
Mr Isaac Lee Halman
Mr Isaac Lee Halman
Registered holder
1,254,099
1,254,099
Halman &
& Mrs Kady Jennifer
& Mrs Kady Jennifer
Mrs Kady
Huxley Halman ATF
Huxley Halman ATF
Jennifer
Halman Super Fund
Halman Super Fund
Huxley
Halman ATF
Halman
Super Fund
Isaac Lee
Isaac Lee Halman
Isaac Lee Halman
Registered holder
1,000,002
1,000,002
Halman
604
page 3/2
15 July 2001
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
Refer to Annexure 'A'
6. Addresses
The addresses of the persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Refer to Annexure 'B'
Signature
print name Isaac Lee Halman
capacity Director
sign here
date 11/02/22
DIRECTIONS
(1)
If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg, a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee
of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be
referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in
paragraph 7 of the form.
(2)
See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
(3)
See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
(4)
The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
(5)
The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
(6)
Include details of:
(a)
any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of
any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme
or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
(b)
any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the
securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).
See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
(7)
Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may,
become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency.
Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to
the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
(8)
If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
(9)
Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.
Annexure A
This is annexure A of 1 page (including this page) referred to in Form 604 "Notice of change of interests of substantial holder"
___________________________
Isaac Lee Halman
Director
Date: 11 February 2022
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
Class and number of securities
Person's votes
Valley Vino Pty Ltd ABN 30 629 975
Refer attached Memorandum of
32,227,062 fully paid ordinary
32,227,062 fully paid
462
Understanding
shares
ordinary shares
Laguna Bay Agricultural No 1 Pty Ltd
Refer attached Memorandum of
32,227,062 fully paid ordinary
32,227,062 fully paid
ABN 27 608 464 624
Understanding
shares
ordinary shares
Laguna Bay Agricultural No 1 Pty Ltd
Refer attached Memorandum of
32,227,062 fully paid ordinary
32,227,062 fully paid
ABN 27 608 464 624 and each entity
Understanding
shares
ordinary shares
it controls
Washington State Investment Board
Refer attached Memorandum of
32,227,062 fully paid ordinary
32,227,062 fully paid
Understanding
shares
ordinary shares
Laguna Bay Fund 1 Pty Ltd ABN 15
Refer attached Memorandum of
32,227,062 fully paid ordinary
32,227,062 fully paid
604 926 927
Understanding
shares
ordinary shares
Laguna Bay Group Pty Ltd ABN 90
Refer attached Memorandum of
32,227,062 fully paid ordinary
32,227,062 fully paid
629 388 076
Understanding
shares
ordinary shares
Laguna Bay Group Pty Ltd ABN 90
Refer attached Memorandum of
32,227,062 fully paid ordinary
32,227,062 fully paid
629 388 076 and each entity it
Understanding
shares
ordinary shares
controls
McGavin LB Pty Ltd ACN 606 544
Refer attached Memorandum of
32,227,062 fully paid ordinary
32,227,062 fully paid
236 ATF MLB Trust
Understanding
shares
ordinary shares
McGavin Holdings (Aust) Pty Ltd 107
Refer attached Memorandum of
32,227,062 fully paid ordinary
32,227,062 fully paid
036 082 ATF T&S McGavin Family
Understanding
shares
ordinary shares
Trust
Annexure B
This is annexure B of 1 page (including this page) referred to in Form 604 "Notice of change of interests of substantial holder"
___________________________
Isaac Lee Halman
Director
Date: 11 February 2022
Name
Address
Valley Vino Pty Ltd ABN 30 629 975 462
Level 1, 69 Robertson Street, Fortitude Valley, QLD 4006
Laguna Bay Agricultural No 1 Pty Ltd ABN 27 608 464 624
Level 1, 69 Robertson Street, Fortitude Valley, QLD 4006
Washington State Investment Board
c/o 490 Edward Street, Spring Hill QLD 4000
Laguna Bay Fund 1 Pty Ltd ABN 15 604 926 927
Level 1, 69 Robertson Street, Fortitude Valley, QLD 4006
Laguna Bay Group Pty Ltd ABN 90 629 388 076
Level 1, 69 Robertson Street, Fortitude Valley, QLD 4006
