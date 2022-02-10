Angel Seafood : enters into Scheme Implementation Agreem't with Laguna

a 50% premium to Angel's volume weighted average share price over the 30-day period prior to 17 December 2021 (being the trading day immediately prior to Angel announcing receipt of Laguna Bay's indicative, non-binding and conditional proposal) of $0.133 per share.

Certainty of value : the 100% cash consideration provides Angel shareholders with certainty of value and the opportunity to realise their investment in full for cash. Limited conditionality : The Scheme is not subject to a capital raising condition and is subject only to conditions customary for transactions of this type, including approval from the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board (FIRB), court approval and approval by the shareholders of Angel.

Angel formed an Independent Board Committee comprising Chairman Tim Goldsmith and Director Michael Porter to consider the proposal from Laguna Bay.

The Independent Board Committee considers the Scheme to be in the best interests of shareholders and unanimously recommends that all shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme in the absence of a Superior Proposal and subject to the Independent Expert concluding (and continuing to conclude) that the Scheme is in the best interests of Angel shareholders. Each Independent Board Committee member intends to vote all of the shares that they hold (directly or through associated interests) in favour of the Scheme in the absence of a Superior Proposal and subject to the Independent Expert concluding (and continuing to conclude) that the Scheme is in the best interests of Angel shareholders.

As Angel and Laguna Bay have entered into the Scheme Implementation Agreement, Angel is no longer liable under the cost reimbursement agreement set out in Angel's 20 December 2021 ASX announcement.

Angel Chairman, Tim Goldsmith, said: "The Scheme is an attractive, all-cash transaction. The Angel Seafood Board has unanimously concluded that the Scheme represents a compelling outcome for our shareholders, customers, suppliers and staff."

"The price is a very tangible measure of the value and quality of Angel Seafood's position in the industry, and our recent strong performance. At a significant premium, Laguna Bay's offer provides Angel shareholders with certainty of value and the opportunity to realise their investment in full for cash."

Independent Expert

Angel will appoint an Independent Expert to prepare an Independent Expert's Report to assist shareholders in assessing the merits of the proposed Scheme. This will form part of the Scheme Booklet that will be sent to shareholders along with details of the Scheme Meeting at which shareholders will consider the Scheme.

Voting Intention

Thorney Investment Group (TIGA Trading Pty Ltd, Thorney Opportunities Ltd and their associates), which presently hold 26,215,320 shares, have confirmed that they would vote in favour of the Scheme, in the absence of a Superior Proposal, in relation to all shares it holds at the date of the Scheme Meeting.

Isaac Halman and his affiliated entities, which presently hold 24,770,210 shares (noting that 16,178,927 of these shares are excluded from the Scheme and will be retained by Mr Halman and his affiliated entities), have confirmed that they are supportive of the Scheme, in the absence of a Superior Proposal.

Scheme Implementation

A copy of the Scheme Implementation Agreement, which sets out all the terms and conditions of the Scheme, is attached to this announcement. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meaning given to those terms in the Scheme Implementation Agreement.

Scheme implementation is subject to various conditions, including:

Angel shareholder approval and Court approvals;

Australian Foreign Investment Review Board approval;

