July 18, 2023

Company Name: AnGes Inc.

Presentative: Ei Yamada, President & CEO

Begin contracted expanded newborn screening from municipalities and related

institutions from April 2024 at AnGes Clinical Research Laboratory

－Prior to this, consultations will begin on July 18, 2023.－

AnGes, Inc. has decided to begin accepting orders for expanded newborn screening from municipalities and related institutions in April 2024 at its AnGes Clinical Research Laboratory ("ACRL"), a health laboratory whose main purpose is to test for rare genetic diseases .

We are pleased to announce that we have set up a consultation desk today, July 18 , to begin accepting consultations for expanded newborn screening prior to the start of next year's commissioning.

Since April 1, 2021, ACRL has been contracted by Clinical & Research Association for Rare, Intractable Diseases ("CReARID") to provide optional screening, an expanded newborn screening test, and conducted approximately 10,000 tests annually in 2022.

During the two years that CReARID has been commissioned to provide "optional screening" for the largest number of diseases in Japan, we have received an increasing number of inquiries from various people regarding the current newborn screening system and its issues, and we have made improvements one by one to create a testing system that multiple local governments and related institutions can consider introducing. We are pleased to announce that we will be accepting orders from local governments and related organizations for expanded newborn screening tests starting in April 2024. Prior to the start of the commissioning next year, a consultation service will be set up on the ACRL website on July 18 (Tue.) to begin accepting inquiries from local governments and related organizations.

In 1977, a national policy was introduced to make newborn screening tests available free of charge. The need for testing for rare diseases not covered by the screening tests has increased over the years.

In accordance with our corporate philosophy of "contributing to the realization of healthy and hopeful lives for people through the development and commercialization of innovative genetic medicine for diseases for which there is no cure, intractable diseases, and rare diseases," we aim to create a society in which as many people as possible can be helped by this testing business to detect rare diseases at an early stage.

This "Begin contracted expanded newborn screening from municipalities and related institutions from April 2024" will have a negligible impact on our consolidated financial results for the current fiscal year, but is expected to contribute to our business earnings in the mid- to long-term.

(Note)This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only.

In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.