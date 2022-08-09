AnGes : Consolidated Financial Report Q2 2022

Listings: Mothers of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Code 4563
Head Office: 7-7-15,Saito-Asagi, Ibaraki, Osaka, 567-0085, Japan
(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Business Results for the Second Quater 2022 (From Jan. 1, 2022 to Jun. 30, 2022)
(1) Results of Operations
(Percentages indicate changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
2Q 2022
31
38.1
(9,124)
―
(7,420)
―
(7,425)
―
2Q 2021
23
37.1
(7,540)
―
(7,330)
―
(7,450)
―
*Comprehensive Income
2Q 2022 :
(4,121) million yen
2Q 2021 :
(6,108) million yen
Net loss per share
Diluted net loss
per share
2Q 2022
(48.51)
―
2Q 2021
(52.70)
―
(2) Financial Position
Total assets
Total net assets
Jun. 30, 2022
42,592
34,513
Dec. 31, 2021
45,455
38,634
*Shareholder's equity
Jun. 30, 2022 :
34,425
million yen
.
2. Dividend
Dividend per share
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
FY 2021
―
0.00
―
0.00
FY 2022
―
0.00
*Change of dividend forecast from the most recent release: None
equity ratio
80.8
84.8
Dec. 31, 2021 :
38,545 million yen
Full-year
0.00
3. Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year 2022 (From Jan. 1, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2022)
*The financial forecast for the fiscal year 2022 is not stated because the reasonable financial forecast cannot be calculated at this time.
- 1 -
Notes:
Change of reporting entities (change of condition of significant consolidated subsidiaries)
Accounting procedure peculiar to the quarterly consolidated financial statements
Change of significant accounting and reporting policies for consolidated financial statements
1)
Changes caused by revision of accounting standard
:
Applicable
2)
Changes in accounting policies other than 1)
:
None
3)
Changes in accounting estimates
:
None
4)
Restatement
:
None
(4) Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)
1)
Number of shares issued and
Jun. 30, 2022
153,073,900 shares
Dec. 31, 2021
outstanding (including treasury shares)
2)
Number of treasury shares
Jun. 30, 2022
92 shares
Dec. 31, 2021
3)
Average number of shares issued and
2Q 2022
153,073,029 shares
2Q 2021
outstanding
None
None
153,072,400 shares
92 shares
141,378,560 shares
*Performance forecasts or any other future events contained in this report are based on currently available information which are believed to be reasonable at the time of forecasts. Actual results may differ from the forecasts due to various factors.
**This financial report has been translated from Japanese original which has been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in Japan, for reference purposes only. Also some changes are added to this report in order to present in a form more familiar to the readers outside Japan.
- 2 -
AnGes, Inc
Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of yen) (Unaudited)
2021
2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
17,899,341
13,211,423
Accounts receivable - trade
10,264
7,507
Finished goods
29,120
26,818
Raw materials and supplies
1,194,629
1,641,313
Advance payments to suppliers
1,714,027
552,110
Prepaid expenses
89,435
65,380
Consumption taxes receivable
419,878
221,355
Other
69,446
45,450
Total current assets
21,426,143
15,771,360
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings
202,299
208,550
Accumulated depreciation
(23,566)
(27,727)
Buildings, net
178,733
180,823
Tools, furniture and fixtures
83,400
64,809
Accumulated depreciation
(68,805)
(49,018)
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
14,594
15,791
Total property, plant and equipment
193,328
196,614
Intangible assets
Goodwill
22,675,739
25,450,789
Total intangible assets
22,675,739
25,450,789
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
878,706
861,943
Leasehold and guarantee deposits
97,834
103,306
Deferred tax assets
110,510
123,767
Other
73,484
85,036
Total investments and other assets
1,160,535
1,174,053
Total non-current assets
24,029,603
26,821,457
Total assets
45,455,746
42,592,817
- 3 -
AnGes, Inc
Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of yen) (Unaudited)
2021
2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
720,706
1,524,712
Accounts payable - other
636,748
467,631
Accrued expenses
80,363
103,191
Income taxes payable
134,319
126,070
Advances received
5,119,753
5,764,004
Deposits received
41,542
14,634
Total current liabilities
6,733,433
8,000,245
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
19,097
15,028
Asset retirement obligations
68,474
64,260
Total non-current liabilities
87,571
79,289
Total liabilities
6,821,005
8,079,534
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
33,359,568
33,360,150
Capital surplus
15,680,893
15,681,474
Retained earnings
(12,435,475)
(19,861,321)
Treasury shares
(31)
(31)
Total shareholders' equity
36,604,955
29,180,271
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
36,441
24,466
Foreign currency translation adjustment
1,904,012
5,220,373
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
1,940,453
5,244,840
Share acquisition rights
89,332
88,171
Total net assets
38,634,741
34,513,283
Total liabilities and net assets
45,455,746
42,592,817
- 4 -
AnGes, Inc
Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands of yen)
(Unaudited)
(From Jan. 1 to Jun.30)
2021
2022
Business revenues
Net sales of finished goods
23,085
3,854
Commission income
-
28,032
Total business revenues
23,085
31,886
Business expenses
Cost of sales
13,812
36,733
Research and development expenses
4,961,917
6,617,164
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,588,224
2,502,524
Total business expenses
7,563,953
9,156,423
Operating loss
(7,540,867)
(9,124,536)
Non-operating income
Interest income
132
1,226
Foreign exchange gains
266,585
1,489,712
Subsidy income
-
202,737
Commission income
7,540
5,112
Gain on investments in investment partnerships
19,450
-
Miscellaneous income
308
6,170
Total non-operating income
294,017
1,704,958
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
45
0
Share issuance costs
82,145
44
Loss on investments in investment partnerships
-
673
Share acquisition rights issuance costs
1,798
-
Total non-operating expenses
83,989
718
Ordinary loss
(7,330,839)
(7,420,296)
Extraordinary income
Gain on reversal of share acquisition rights
32,844
-
Total extraordinary income
32,844
-
Extraordinary losses
Loss on valuation of investment securities
138,587
-
Total extraordinary losses
138,587
-
Loss before income taxes
(7,436,583)
(7,420,296)
Income taxes - current
19,074
9,805
Income taxes - deferred
(5,632)
(4,255)
Total income taxes
13,442
5,550
Loss
(7,450,026)
(7,425,846)
Loss attributable to owners of parent
(7,450,026)
(7,425,846)
- 5 -
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.