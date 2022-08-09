Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  AnGes, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    4563   JP3127700007

ANGES, INC.

(4563)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-09 am EDT
358.00 JPY   -0.56%
05:36aANGES : Consolidated Financial Report Q2 2022
PU
04:56aANGES : Consolidated Financial Report for the Second Quarter 2022
PU
06/16ANGES : Notice Regarding Posting of Non-operating Income
PU
AnGes : Consolidated Financial Report Q2 2022

08/09/2022 | 05:36am EDT
Released on August 9, 2022

Consolidated Financial Report

for the Second Quater 2022 (Unaudited)(Japan GAAP)

AnGes, Inc. https://www.anges.co.jp/en/

Listings: Mothers of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Code 4563

Head Office: 7-7-15,Saito-Asagi, Ibaraki, Osaka, 567-0085, Japan

(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Business Results for the Second Quater 2022 (From Jan. 1, 2022 to Jun. 30, 2022)

(1) Results of Operations

(Percentages indicate changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

2Q 2022

31

38.1

(9,124)

(7,420)

(7,425)

2Q 2021

23

37.1

(7,540)

(7,330)

(7,450)

*Comprehensive Income

2Q 2022 :

(4,121) million yen

2Q 2021 :

(6,108) million yen

Net loss per share

Diluted net loss

per share

2Q 2022

(48.51)

2Q 2021

(52.70)

(2) Financial Position

Total assets

Total net assets

Jun. 30, 2022

42,592

34,513

Dec. 31, 2021

45,455

38,634

*Shareholder's equity

Jun. 30, 2022 :

34,425

million yen

.

2. Dividend

Dividend per share

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

FY 2021

0.00

0.00

FY 2022

0.00

*Change of dividend forecast from the most recent release: None

equity ratio

80.8

84.8

Dec. 31, 2021 :

38,545 million yen

Full-year

0.00

3. Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year 2022 (From Jan. 1, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2022)

*The financial forecast for the fiscal year 2022 is not stated because the reasonable financial forecast cannot be calculated at this time.

- 1 -

Notes:

  1. Change of reporting entities (change of condition of significant consolidated subsidiaries)
  2. Accounting procedure peculiar to the quarterly consolidated financial statements
  3. Change of significant accounting and reporting policies for consolidated financial statements

1)

Changes caused by revision of accounting standard

:

Applicable

2)

Changes in accounting policies other than 1)

:

None

3)

Changes in accounting estimates

:

None

4)

Restatement

:

None

(4) Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)

1)

Number of shares issued and

Jun. 30, 2022

153,073,900 shares

Dec. 31, 2021

outstanding (including treasury shares)

2)

Number of treasury shares

Jun. 30, 2022

92 shares

Dec. 31, 2021

3)

Average number of shares issued and

2Q 2022

153,073,029 shares

2Q 2021

outstanding

  • None
  • None

153,072,400 shares

92 shares

141,378,560 shares

*Performance forecasts or any other future events contained in this report are based on currently available information which are believed to be reasonable at the time of forecasts. Actual results may differ from the forecasts due to various factors.

**This financial report has been translated from Japanese original which has been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in Japan, for reference purposes only. Also some changes are added to this report in order to present in a form more familiar to the readers outside Japan.

- 2 -

AnGes, Inc

Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of yen) (Unaudited)

2021

2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

17,899,341

13,211,423

Accounts receivable - trade

10,264

7,507

Finished goods

29,120

26,818

Raw materials and supplies

1,194,629

1,641,313

Advance payments to suppliers

1,714,027

552,110

Prepaid expenses

89,435

65,380

Consumption taxes receivable

419,878

221,355

Other

69,446

45,450

Total current assets

21,426,143

15,771,360

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings

202,299

208,550

Accumulated depreciation

(23,566)

(27,727)

Buildings, net

178,733

180,823

Tools, furniture and fixtures

83,400

64,809

Accumulated depreciation

(68,805)

(49,018)

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

14,594

15,791

Total property, plant and equipment

193,328

196,614

Intangible assets

Goodwill

22,675,739

25,450,789

Total intangible assets

22,675,739

25,450,789

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

878,706

861,943

Leasehold and guarantee deposits

97,834

103,306

Deferred tax assets

110,510

123,767

Other

73,484

85,036

Total investments and other assets

1,160,535

1,174,053

Total non-current assets

24,029,603

26,821,457

Total assets

45,455,746

42,592,817

- 3 -

AnGes, Inc

Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of yen) (Unaudited)

2021

2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

720,706

1,524,712

Accounts payable - other

636,748

467,631

Accrued expenses

80,363

103,191

Income taxes payable

134,319

126,070

Advances received

5,119,753

5,764,004

Deposits received

41,542

14,634

Total current liabilities

6,733,433

8,000,245

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

19,097

15,028

Asset retirement obligations

68,474

64,260

Total non-current liabilities

87,571

79,289

Total liabilities

6,821,005

8,079,534

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

33,359,568

33,360,150

Capital surplus

15,680,893

15,681,474

Retained earnings

(12,435,475)

(19,861,321)

Treasury shares

(31)

(31)

Total shareholders' equity

36,604,955

29,180,271

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

36,441

24,466

Foreign currency translation adjustment

1,904,012

5,220,373

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

1,940,453

5,244,840

Share acquisition rights

89,332

88,171

Total net assets

38,634,741

34,513,283

Total liabilities and net assets

45,455,746

42,592,817

- 4 -

AnGes, Inc

Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands of yen)

(Unaudited)

(From Jan. 1 to Jun.30)

2021

2022

Business revenues

Net sales of finished goods

23,085

3,854

Commission income

-

28,032

Total business revenues

23,085

31,886

Business expenses

Cost of sales

13,812

36,733

Research and development expenses

4,961,917

6,617,164

Selling, general and administrative expenses

2,588,224

2,502,524

Total business expenses

7,563,953

9,156,423

Operating loss

(7,540,867)

(9,124,536)

Non-operating income

Interest income

132

1,226

Foreign exchange gains

266,585

1,489,712

Subsidy income

-

202,737

Commission income

7,540

5,112

Gain on investments in investment partnerships

19,450

-

Miscellaneous income

308

6,170

Total non-operating income

294,017

1,704,958

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

45

0

Share issuance costs

82,145

44

Loss on investments in investment partnerships

-

673

Share acquisition rights issuance costs

1,798

-

Total non-operating expenses

83,989

718

Ordinary loss

(7,330,839)

(7,420,296)

Extraordinary income

Gain on reversal of share acquisition rights

32,844

-

Total extraordinary income

32,844

-

Extraordinary losses

Loss on valuation of investment securities

138,587

-

Total extraordinary losses

138,587

-

Loss before income taxes

(7,436,583)

(7,420,296)

Income taxes - current

19,074

9,805

Income taxes - deferred

(5,632)

(4,255)

Total income taxes

13,442

5,550

Loss

(7,450,026)

(7,425,846)

Loss attributable to owners of parent

(7,450,026)

(7,425,846)

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AnGes MG Inc. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 09:35:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 64,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -13 675 M - -
Net cash 2021 17 899 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,14x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 55 107 M 409 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3 952x
EV / Sales 2021 639x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart ANGES, INC.
Duration : Period :
AnGes, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ei Yamada Director
Tetsuji Yoneo Director, Executive Officer & Manager-Finance
Hajime Watanabe Executive Officer, Manager-R&D Promotion
Kazuo Suzuki Manager-Drug Discovery Research
Junichi Komamura Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANGES, INC.-6.25%409
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-15.87%77 266
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS31.16%75 386
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-2.84%67 420
BIONTECH SE-28.97%41 143
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-20.64%40 375