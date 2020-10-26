AnGes : Consolidated Financial Report for the Third Quater, 2020

Listings: Mothers of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Code 4563
Head Office: 7-7-15,Saito-Asagi, Ibaraki, Osaka, 567-0085, Japan
(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Business Results for the Third Quarter, 2020 (From Jan. 1, 2020 to Sep. 30, 2020)
(1) Results of Operations
(Percentages indicate changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)
Revenues
Operating loss
Ordinary loss
Net loss
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
3Q 2020
28
(91.2)
(2,857)
―
(3,150)
―
(3,174)
―
3Q 2019
323
17.2
(2,358)
―
(2,385)
―
(2,770)
―
*Comprehensive Income
3Q 2020 :
(3,248)
million yen
3Q 2019 :
(2,548)
million yen
Net loss per share
Diluted net loss
per share
Yen
Yen
3Q 2020
(27.08)
―
3Q 2019
(26.65)
―
(2) Financial Position
Total assets
Total net assets
Shareholders'
equity ratio
Million yen
Million yen
%
Sep. 30, 2020
21,368
20,350
94.6
Dec. 31, 2019
12,524
12,055
95.5
*Shareholder's equity
Sep. 30, 2020 :
20,206
million yen
Dec. 31, 2019 :
11,962
million yen
.
2. Dividend
Dividend per share
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
Full-year
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
FY 2019
―
0.00
―
0.00
0.00
FY 2020
―
0.00
―
FY 2020 (Forecast)
0.00
0.00
3. Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year 2020 (From Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020)
*The financial forecast for the fiscal year 2020 is not stated because the reasonable financial forecast cannot be calculated at this time.
Notes:
(1)
Change of reporting entities (change of condition of significant consolidated subsidiaries)
:
None
(2)
Accounting procedure peculiar to the quarterly consolidated financial statements
:
None
(3)
Change of significant accounting and reporting policies for consolidated financial statements
1)
Changes caused by revision of accounting standard
:
None
2)
Changes in accounting policies other than 1)
:
None
3)
Changes in accounting estimates
:
None
4)
Restatement
:
None
(4)
Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)
1)
Number of shares issued and
Sep. 30, 2020
122,998,561 shares
Dec. 31, 2019
106,969,561 shares
outstanding (including treasury shares)
2)
Number of treasury shares
Sep. 30, 2020
91 shares
Dec. 31, 2019
91 shares
3)
Average number of shares issued and
3Q 2020
117,236,831 shares
3Q 2019
103,976,776 shares
outstanding
*Performance forecasts or any other future events contained in this report are based on currently available information which are believed to be reasonable at the time of forecasts. Actual results may differ from the forecasts due to various factors.
**This financial report has been translated from Japanese original which has been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in Japan, for reference purposes only. Also some changes are added to this report in order to present in a form more familiar to the readers outside Japan.
AnGes, Inc
Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of yen) (Unaudited)
December 31,
September 30,
2019
2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
10,040,595
12,316,524
Accounts receivable - trade
3,061
12,683
Finished goods
72,859
56,745
Raw materials and supplies
565,239
1,023,388
Advance payments - trade
173,310
1,075,135
Prepaid expenses
25,168
25,736
Consumption taxes receivable
106,349
127,681
Other
5,607
24,332
Total current assets
10,992,191
14,662,228
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings
53,658
53,649
Accumulated depreciation
(9,055)
(11,818)
Buildings, net
44,603
41,830
Tools, furniture and fixtures
85,756
83,324
Accumulated depreciation
(80,918)
(79,006)
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
4,838
4,318
Total property, plant and equipment
49,441
46,149
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
1,418,644
6,512,811
Leasehold and guarantee deposits
60,171
77,116
Deferred tax assets
1,460
1,410
Other
2,690
68,500
Total investments and other assets
1,482,966
6,659,839
Total non-current assets
1,532,408
6,705,988
Total assets
12,524,600
21,368,216
AnGes, Inc
Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of yen) (Unaudited)
December 31,
September 30,
2019
2020
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
183,014
226,465
Accounts payable - other
103,161
107,430
Accrued expenses
12,374
14,087
Income taxes payable
79,999
65,718
Advances received
-
563,333
Deposits received
64,484
14,256
Total current liabilities
443,033
991,291
Non-current liabilities
Deferred tax liabilities
2,302
2,169
Asset retirement obligations
23,913
23,934
Total non-current liabilities
26,215
26,104
Total liabilities
469,248
1,017,395
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
13,291,912
19,038,143
Capital surplus
9,106,534
14,852,765
Retained earnings
(10,434,498)
(13,609,228)
Treasury shares
(30)
(30)
Total shareholders' equity
11,963,919
20,281,650
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
(5,413)
(20,322)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
3,925
(54,578)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(1,488)
(74,901)
Share acquisition rights
92,920
144,072
Total net assets
12,055,351
20,350,821
Total liabilities and net assets
12,524,600
21,368,216
