Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  AnGes, Inc.    4563   JP3127700007

ANGES, INC.

(4563)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AnGes : Consolidated Financial Report for the Third Quater, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 02:05am EDT

Released on October 26, 2020

Consolidated Financial Report

for the Third Quater, 2020 (Unaudited)(Japan GAAP)

AnGes, Inc. https://www.anges.co.jp/

Listings: Mothers of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Code 4563

Head Office: 7-7-15,Saito-Asagi, Ibaraki, Osaka, 567-0085, Japan

(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Business Results for the Third Quarter, 2020 (From Jan. 1, 2020 to Sep. 30, 2020)

(1) Results of Operations

(Percentages indicate changes from the same period of the previous fiscal year)

Revenues

Operating loss

Ordinary loss

Net loss

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

3Q 2020

28

(91.2)

(2,857)

(3,150)

(3,174)

3Q 2019

323

17.2

(2,358)

(2,385)

(2,770)

*Comprehensive Income

3Q 2020 :

(3,248)

million yen

3Q 2019 :

(2,548)

million yen

Net loss per share

Diluted net loss

per share

Yen

Yen

3Q 2020

(27.08)

3Q 2019

(26.65)

(2) Financial Position

Total assets

Total net assets

Shareholders'

equity ratio

Million yen

Million yen

%

Sep. 30, 2020

21,368

20,350

94.6

Dec. 31, 2019

12,524

12,055

95.5

*Shareholder's equity

Sep. 30, 2020 :

20,206

million yen

Dec. 31, 2019 :

11,962

million yen

.

2. Dividend

Dividend per share

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

Full-year

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

FY 2019

0.00

0.00

0.00

FY 2020

0.00

FY 2020 (Forecast)

0.00

0.00

3. Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year 2020 (From Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020)

*The financial forecast for the fiscal year 2020 is not stated because the reasonable financial forecast cannot be calculated at this time.

- 1 -

Notes:

(1)

Change of reporting entities (change of condition of significant consolidated subsidiaries)

:

None

(2)

Accounting procedure peculiar to the quarterly consolidated financial statements

:

None

(3)

Change of significant accounting and reporting policies for consolidated financial statements

1)

Changes caused by revision of accounting standard

:

None

2)

Changes in accounting policies other than 1)

:

None

3)

Changes in accounting estimates

:

None

4)

Restatement

:

None

(4)

Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock)

1)

Number of shares issued and

Sep. 30, 2020

122,998,561 shares

Dec. 31, 2019

106,969,561 shares

outstanding (including treasury shares)

2)

Number of treasury shares

Sep. 30, 2020

91 shares

Dec. 31, 2019

91 shares

3)

Average number of shares issued and

3Q 2020

117,236,831 shares

3Q 2019

103,976,776 shares

outstanding

*Performance forecasts or any other future events contained in this report are based on currently available information which are believed to be reasonable at the time of forecasts. Actual results may differ from the forecasts due to various factors.

**This financial report has been translated from Japanese original which has been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in Japan, for reference purposes only. Also some changes are added to this report in order to present in a form more familiar to the readers outside Japan.

- 2 -

AnGes, Inc

Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of yen) (Unaudited)

December 31,

September 30,

2019

2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

10,040,595

12,316,524

Accounts receivable - trade

3,061

12,683

Finished goods

72,859

56,745

Raw materials and supplies

565,239

1,023,388

Advance payments - trade

173,310

1,075,135

Prepaid expenses

25,168

25,736

Consumption taxes receivable

106,349

127,681

Other

5,607

24,332

Total current assets

10,992,191

14,662,228

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings

53,658

53,649

Accumulated depreciation

(9,055)

(11,818)

Buildings, net

44,603

41,830

Tools, furniture and fixtures

85,756

83,324

Accumulated depreciation

(80,918)

(79,006)

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

4,838

4,318

Total property, plant and equipment

49,441

46,149

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

1,418,644

6,512,811

Leasehold and guarantee deposits

60,171

77,116

Deferred tax assets

1,460

1,410

Other

2,690

68,500

Total investments and other assets

1,482,966

6,659,839

Total non-current assets

1,532,408

6,705,988

Total assets

12,524,600

21,368,216

- 3 -

AnGes, Inc

Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands of yen) (Unaudited)

December 31,

September 30,

2019

2020

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

183,014

226,465

Accounts payable - other

103,161

107,430

Accrued expenses

12,374

14,087

Income taxes payable

79,999

65,718

Advances received

-

563,333

Deposits received

64,484

14,256

Total current liabilities

443,033

991,291

Non-current liabilities

Deferred tax liabilities

2,302

2,169

Asset retirement obligations

23,913

23,934

Total non-current liabilities

26,215

26,104

Total liabilities

469,248

1,017,395

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

13,291,912

19,038,143

Capital surplus

9,106,534

14,852,765

Retained earnings

(10,434,498)

(13,609,228)

Treasury shares

(30)

(30)

Total shareholders' equity

11,963,919

20,281,650

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(5,413)

(20,322)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

3,925

(54,578)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(1,488)

(74,901)

Share acquisition rights

92,920

144,072

Total net assets

12,055,351

20,350,821

Total liabilities and net assets

12,524,600

21,368,216

- 4 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AnGes MG Inc. published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 06:04:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ANGES, INC.
02:05aANGES : Consolidated Financial Report for the Third Quater, 2020
PU
10/07ANGES : and Er-Kim enter into an agreement for the commercialization of Collateg..
PU
09/15FACTBOX : The race for a coronavirus vaccine
RE
09/08ANGES : COVID-19 DNA vaccine development_Announcement of Collaboration Agreement..
PU
08/28New reckoning for WHO vaccine plan as governments go it alone
RE
08/28Japan, eyeing Olympics, lines up half-billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine
RE
08/07Japan in deals with AstraZeneca, Novavax for COVID-19 vaccines
RE
08/07Japan in deals with AstraZeneca, Novavax for COVID-19 vaccines
RE
08/07Japan in deals with AstraZeneca, Novavax for COVID-19 vaccines
RE
08/07Japan says in deal to purchase AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 326 M 3,11 M 3,11 M
Net income 2019 -3 750 M -35,7 M -35,7 M
Net cash 2019 10 040 M 95,7 M 95,7 M
P/E ratio 2019 -17,8x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 136 B 1 302 M 1 300 M
EV / Sales 2018 48,2x
EV / Sales 2019 179x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart ANGES, INC.
Duration : Period :
AnGes, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANGES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1 109,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
Ei Yamada President & Representative Director
Tetsuji Yoneo Director, Executive Officer & Manager-Finance
Hajime Watanabe Executive Officer, Manager-R&D Promotion
Kazuo Suzuki Director & Manager-Drug Discovery Research
Junichi Komamura Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANGES, INC.73.55%1 302
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-6.45%76 214
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS54.42%61 014
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-3.37%55 110
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.58.33%37 775
BEIGENE, LTD.80.38%27 097
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group