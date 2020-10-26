AnGes : Consolidated Financial Report for the Third Quater, 2020

Notes: (1) Change of reporting entities (change of condition of significant consolidated subsidiaries) : None (2) Accounting procedure peculiar to the quarterly consolidated financial statements : None (3) Change of significant accounting and reporting policies for consolidated financial statements 1) Changes caused by revision of accounting standard : None 2) Changes in accounting policies other than 1) : None 3) Changes in accounting estimates : None 4) Restatement : None (4) Number of shares issued and outstanding (common stock) 1) Number of shares issued and Sep. 30, 2020 122,998,561 shares Dec. 31, 2019 106,969,561 shares outstanding (including treasury shares) 2) Number of treasury shares Sep. 30, 2020 91 shares Dec. 31, 2019 91 shares 3) Average number of shares issued and 3Q 2020 117,236,831 shares 3Q 2019 103,976,776 shares outstanding

*Performance forecasts or any other future events contained in this report are based on currently available information which are believed to be reasonable at the time of forecasts. Actual results may differ from the forecasts due to various factors.

**This financial report has been translated from Japanese original which has been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in Japan, for reference purposes only. Also some changes are added to this report in order to present in a form more familiar to the readers outside Japan.