March 14, 2024

Notice of Conclusion of License Agreement and Revision of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2024

AnGes Inc. announces that EmendoBio Inc. and Anocca AB (Forskargatan 20 C 151 36 Södertälje, Sweden: Representative: Reagan Jarvis, CEO, Scientific founder, hereinafter referred to as "Anocca") have decided to conclude a license agreement.

1.Summary of License Agreement

EmendoBio has decided to grant Anocca a non-exclusive license to use its proprietary OMNI- A4 nuclease, which avoids the "off-target effect" that is a challenge in genome editing.

Anocca will use EmendoBio's proprietary OMNI-A4 nuclease to develop TCR-T cell therapies targeting mutations in the KRAS protein, which is involved in cell growth in solid tumors.

The agreement is a non-exclusive license agreement, and while EmendoBio will have the freedom to conduct licensing activities in the future, it is expected to receive upfront payment, development milestone and other revenues, which together with the upfront payment of 500,000 USD and development milestone could total up to approximately 100 million USD (14.5 billion yen, based on 145 yen/1USD). In addition, they may receive royalties if their products are sold.

2.Outline of Contract Partner Company Name Anocca AB Location Forskargatan 20C 151 36 Södertälje, Sweden Title and name of representative Reagan Jarvis CEO, Scientific founder Business Biotechnology Establishment 2014

3.Future Outlook

As an upfront payment will be recorded in the second quarter of the current fiscal year in connection with this contract, we have revised our consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, as follows.

Forecast for FY2024

Revenues Operating Profit Ordinary Profit Profit Profit/Share Previous Forecast 530 -8,500 -8,500 -8,700 -43.84 Revised Forecast 600 -8,450 -8,450 -8,650 -43.58 Increase/Decrease 70 50 50 50 0.26 Percentage change 13.2% － － － － FY2023 152 -11,967 -5,651 -7,437 -39.29

