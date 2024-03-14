March 14, 2024
Company Name: AnGes Inc.
Presentative: Ei Yamada, President & CEO
Notice of Conclusion of License Agreement and Revision of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2024
AnGes Inc. announces that EmendoBio Inc. and Anocca AB (Forskargatan 20 C 151 36 Södertälje, Sweden: Representative: Reagan Jarvis, CEO, Scientific founder, hereinafter referred to as "Anocca") have decided to conclude a license agreement.
1.Summary of License Agreement
EmendoBio has decided to grant Anocca a non-exclusive license to use its proprietary OMNI- A4 nuclease, which avoids the "off-target effect" that is a challenge in genome editing.
Anocca will use EmendoBio's proprietary OMNI-A4 nuclease to develop TCR-T cell therapies targeting mutations in the KRAS protein, which is involved in cell growth in solid tumors.
The agreement is a non-exclusive license agreement, and while EmendoBio will have the freedom to conduct licensing activities in the future, it is expected to receive upfront payment, development milestone and other revenues, which together with the upfront payment of 500,000 USD and development milestone could total up to approximately 100 million USD (14.5 billion yen, based on 145 yen/1USD). In addition, they may receive royalties if their products are sold.
Please refer to the attached press release for details regarding this agreement.
2.Outline of Contract Partner
Company Name
Anocca AB
Location
Forskargatan 20C 151 36 Södertälje, Sweden
Title and name of representative
Reagan Jarvis CEO, Scientific founder
Business
Biotechnology
Establishment
2014
3.Future Outlook
As an upfront payment will be recorded in the second quarter of the current fiscal year in connection with this contract, we have revised our consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, as follows.
Forecast for FY2024
Revenues
Operating Profit
Ordinary Profit
Profit
Profit/Share
Previous Forecast
530
-8,500
-8,500
-8,700
-43.84
Revised Forecast
600
-8,450
-8,450
-8,650
-43.58
Increase/Decrease
70
50
50
50
0.26
Percentage change
13.2%
－
－
－
－
FY2023
152
-11,967
-5,651
-7,437
-39.29
Press Release
Anocca AB Licenses Gene Editing Technology from EmendoBio Inc.
Enabling Technology Supports the Development of Anocca's Deep Pipeline of TCR-T
therapeutics
New York, USA, & Södertälje, Sweden, 14th March 2024 -AnoccaAB (Anocca), a leading T cell receptor-engineeredT cell (TCR-T)cellular therapeutics company, and EmendoBio Inc. (EmendoBio), a nuclease discovery and gene editing therapeutics company, today announced a non-exclusivelicensing agreement for the use of EmendoBio's novel OMNI-A4nuclease to accelerate the manufacture and development of Anocca's deep pipeline of TCR-Tcell therapies for difficult-to-treatsolid cancers.
"Integrating EmendoBio's nuclease into our manufacturing process supports Anocca's aim of generating the highest-quality cell therapy products. This next-generation gene editing system provides the precision and efficiency needed to scale out production of our growing libraries of TCR-T products in a high-precision manufacturing process. We are excited to work with EmendoBio to develop gene-editedTCR-T cell therapies as we prepare for our first clinical program targeting the KRAS driver mutation in a hard-to-treat solid cancer" said Anocca's CEO and co-founder, Reagan Jarvis.
"This non-exclusive licensing agreement marks a significant milestone in the field of T-cell therapy," said Dr. Ei Yamada, Director of EmendoBio. "Together with Anocca, we are embracing the shared vision of harnessing the potential of gene editing and cellular therapies to make a profound impact on patient outcomes. Our combined expertise will unlock novel avenues for therapeutic development and push the boundaries of what's possible in advanced medicine."
Anocca recently received certification of GMP compliance and a manufacturing license from the Swedish regulators for their cell therapy production facility, the largest in the Nordics. EmendoBio's technology strengthens Anocca's manufacturing capability and provides a foundation for the ambitious goal of reaching more patients faster with personalised treatments targeting the underlying genetic drivers of hard-to-treat cancers. The licensed gene editing technology is part of EmendoBio's portfolio of proprietary nucleases developed to be highly active and specific for cell therapy applications.
Anocca's and Emendo's commitment to innovation and scientific excellence sets the stage for a promising future in T cell therapies. The agreement not only underscores the significance of collaborative efforts in the biotechnology sector but also reinforces both companies' dedication to improving global healthcare outcomes.
Press Release
Notes to editors
About EmendoBio
EmendoBio is a next-generation CRISPR gene editing company leveraging its proprietary technology to enable high precision gene editing, which is critical for the development of safe medical applications of genome editing. Driven by cutting-edge computational biology, novel gene editing strategies, and the latest of protein engineering tools, EmendoBio's novel nuclease discovery platform, OMNI, broadens the targetable range of the genome, while its target-specific optimization platform enables highly precise editing that maintains high efficiencies.
EmendoBio's proprietary OMNI nucleases also are designed to reduce "off-target" effects, i.e., cleavage at locations other than the targeted genes. Achieving such pinpoint precision is a substantial challenge for genome editing therapies.
The capabilities of the OMNI technology platform, along with deep expertise in genomic medicine and protein engineering, provide EmendoBio with a unique advantage when addressing indications, including within haematology, cardiovascular, ophthalmology, oncology, and other disease areas.
About Anocca
Anocca is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company developing libraries of T cell receptor- engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies to redefine the treatment of solid tumours. Its proprietary technologies have been designed to vastly expand TCR-T development, allowing the systematic generation of treatments for the broadest patient populations that equip the immune system against the most difficult to treat solid cancers.
Anocca operates an advanced research and development infrastructure, underpinned by a custom software ecosystem and in-house clinical manufacturing and process development facilities. Its unique discovery platform uses programmable human cells to recreate and manipulate T cell immunity.
Follow Anocca on LinkedInand visit www.anocca.com.
Media Inquiries
Anocca AB
Mark Farmery, CDO
media@anocca.com
Press Release
Scius Communications (for Anocca AB)
Katja Stout
Tel: +44 7789 435 990 katja@sciuscommunications.com
Daniel Gooch
Tel: +44 7747 875 479 daniel@sciuscommunications.com
EmendoBio Inc.
Naoya Satoh, CEO nsato@emendobio.com
Noa Wertheimer
Tel: +972 54 6437741 noaw@emendobio.com
